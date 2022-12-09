How to get RB Crystal Ball for free in Roblox

In Roblox RB Battles Championship events, each time a player wins a battle, they will earn 30,000 Robux and advance to the next round.

The four winners of the Semi-Finals and the winner of the Battle Back will face off in an epic five-player season finale that will go down in Roblox History. The stakes are high, the challenges are epic, and the prizes are mind-blowing.

It is recommended that fans subscribe to the official Roblox Battles YouTube Channel and have the notifications turned on. This is so that they don't miss out on a single challenge as there are many items in this event that they can win.

One such item goes by the name of RB Crystal Ball, which can be obtained this season by performing certain tasks. Scroll down to read more on how to get it in RB Battles Championship Season 3.

What is RB Crystal Ball and how to get it in Roblox RB Battles Championship Season 3

RB Crystal Ball is a limited item that fans can obtain by participating in RB Battles Season 3 Championship events. They can do so by putting their psychic abilities to the test and guessing the winner of the Season 3 Championship correctly.

Put your psychic abilities to the test and guess the winner of the RB Battles Season 3 Championship correctly to earn this crystal ball!

Getting the RB Crystal ball is quite simple, but your element of luck will be thoroughly tested to achieve this featured item. To get it, follow the steps given below:

Simply join the Roblox RB Battles game and head to the voting terminal. Once in the terminal, click on the Interaction tab and it will iniate the loading screen. You will then need to vote for your favorite YouTuber from the competition structure window and will be eligible to receive the free reward if your guess turns out to be correct.

News of Piggy event held on December 8, 2022

The first of the event games, Piggy, which took place between Thinknoodles and KreekCraft, was mermerizing to watch.

Both players were given 10 minutes to build a map. After the constructions were complete, they got five minutes of buffer time to test the builds out for themselves before letting their competitors set foot in it. The rule of the game was to escape each other's maps as fast as possible.

The battle was comparatively easy for the experienced candidate KreekCraft, who managed to escape Thinknoodles' death traps without breaking a sweat. He won the first event game, securing 30,000 Robux and a spot in the Semi-Finals.

The rest of the Roblox RB Battles Championship events can be found below.

RB Battles Championship events schedule

Round 1

The first of the eight games was a fierce race against time for the competitors. Fan-favorite YouTuber KreekCraft secured victory and has moved to the Semi-Finals.

The remaining seven experiences that are yet to be held are listed below:

Piggy - Held on December 8, 2022 (Winner - KreekCraft)

- Held on December 8, 2022 (Winner - KreekCraft) Funky Friday - To be held on December 9, 2022

- To be held on December 9, 2022 Shopping Wars - To be held on December 10, 2022

- To be held on December 10, 2022 Welcome to Bloxburg - To be held on December 11, 2022

- To be held on December 11, 2022 Super Golf! - To be held on December 12, 2022

- To be held on December 12, 2022 Wacky Wizards - To be held on December 13, 2022

- To be held on December 13, 2022 Tower of Hell - To be held on December 14, 2022

- To be held on December 14, 2022 Arsenal - To be held on December 15, 2022

Semi-Finals

The Semi-Finals of Roblox RB Battles Championship Season 3 will feature four games that will be fun to watch:

Sonic Speed Simulator - To be held on December 17, 2022

- To be held on December 17, 2022 Adopt Me! - To be held on December 19, 2022

- To be held on December 19, 2022 Build a Boat for Treasure - To be held on December 21, 2022

- To be held on December 21, 2022 Jailbreak - To be held on December 23, 2022

Battle Back

A selected player will be added along with the four Semi-Finalists in this Season 3 Championship event. This will be the hyped-up game that is most awaited before the finale on December 30, 2022.

Mt. Everest Climbing Roleplay - To be held on December 28, 2022

More about Roblox RB Battles Championship Season 3

Roblox RB Battles Championship is back with a bang in 2022 and features 16 famous YouTubers who will compete against each other after a two-year gap. The invited participants who are giving it their all this season will be handsomely rewarded with tons of Robux.

A tremendous line-up of faceoffs has been organized based on requests and suggestions on Twitter and Discord from fans around the globe. This season's winner will walk away with two million Robux, along with the RB Battles Championship Season 3 special item, The Champion Swordpack 3.0.

