How to play RB Battles Championship Season 3 event games

The Roblox RB Battles Championship is back for a third season, and the stakes have never been higher. It is set to be a thrilling event for Robloxians around the globe as 16 popular YouTubers will battle it out in numerous rounds to win the trophy. Fans can also get rewards by watching their favorite content creators in action.
The vast Roblox Metaverse community can play certain event games to earn badges and accessories. Players will receive two badges per game. A total of 13 event games will be played in RB Battles Championship Season 3.
Roblox RB Battles Championship Season 3 event games are divided into three parts
The event games for Roblox RB Battles Championship Season 3 have been divided into three parts, namely:
Round 1: It features eight games that will start on December 8, 2022, and end on December 15, 2022, in RB Battles.
Semi-Finals: It features four games that will start on December 17, 2022, and end on December 23, 2022, in RB Battles.
Battle Back: It features only one game that will be held on December 28, 2022, in RB Battles.
RB Battles Round 1 event games
Eight games have been announced for Round 1 of RB Battles Championship Season 3. They are listed below:
1) Piggy
Date of the event: December 8, 2022
In this game, players need to escape the beast called Piggy and uncover the mysteries surrounding it.
They can choose to begin the hunt as Piggy and chase after their prey. Alternatively, they can choose to be the prey and get hunted.
2) Funky Friday
Date of the event: December 9, 2022
Funky Friday is a dancing game in which players hit the notes on time to win a certain amount of points. They need to hit the arrow keys in tune with the music.
Many songs are inspired by Friday Night Funkin. Players can dance to the beats and admire the changing animations with every keystroke.
3) Shopping Wars
Date of the event: December 10, 2022
In Shopping Wars, players must battle other shoppers in seven modes and two maps. The game consists of modes like Mecha Karen, Frost, Zombies, Stormy Night, Shopping List, and Classic.
Participants will get a chance to go up against their favorite YouTubers.
4) Welcome to Bloxburg
Date of the event: December 11, 2022
Participants in Bloxburg need to design and build their own houses on their plots. To build, they can interact with the mailbox or the House button to enter Build Mode.
When players enter the build mode, a black transparent wall will surround their plot, forbidding the entry of other players. They can build structures like walls, roofs, floors, pools, mailboxes, trash, and basements.
Players can customize their houses with counters, cabinets, electronics, beds, comfortable furniture, kitchen appliances, and other decorations.
5) Super Golf!
Date of the event: December 12, 2022
The objective in Super Golf! is to get the ball into the hole in the most minimal strokes or moves.
The game has 12 maps: Forest, Oasis, Arctic, Graveyard, Candyland, Atlantis, Island, Cavern, Grove, Facility, Redwood, and Dimension.
6) Wacky Wizards
Date of the event: December 13, 2022
In Wacky Wizards, participants must brew potions by combining various ingredients. After gulping down the potion, the wizards will experience different effects.
7) Tower of Hell
Date of the event: December 14, 2022
Participants in Tower of Hell must reach the top of a randomly-generated tower that resets every round. Each round lasts for eight minutes. The timer's speed is doubled for every player who makes it to the top.
Since there are no checkpoints, players must make it to the top before the time is up.
8) Arsenal
Date of the event: December 15, 2022
Players in Arsenal must engage in a violent battle to eliminate their opponents and be the last man standing.
The game, also known as Roblox's Call of Duty, has a massive library of melee weapons, guns, skins, and taunts for players to use.
RB Battles Championship Semi-Finals event games
There are four games featured in the Semi-Finals of RB Battles Championship Season 3. They are listed below:
1) Sonic Speed Simulator
Date of the event: December 17, 2022
Sonic Speed Simulator is all about traversing open worlds at high speeds. Participants need to find multi-colored Chaos Orbs scattered around the world to gain Experience Points.
Gathering enough XP will increase a player's level along with their speed and power.
2) Adopt Me!
Date of the event: December 19, 2022
Roblox's famous game, Adopt Me!, focuses on adopting and caring for a variety of virtual pets. Participants must level up their pets through extensive care. These creatures can grow from newborns to juniors, pre-teens, teens, post-teens, and full-grown pets.
Four full-grown pets can be combined to create a neon pet. Meanwhile, four full-grown neon pets can be used to create a mega neon pet.
3) Build A Boat For Treasure
Date of the event: December 21, 2022
In Build A Boat For Treasure, players are required to work in teams to build boats and accomplish quests. The game's main objective is to set sail, reach the far end of the map, and acquire the treasure located there.
Players must touch the lid or sides of the chest to open it. The first one to touch the treasure will win the round.
4) Jailbreak
Date of the event: December 23, 2022
In Jailbreak, players are divided into two groups: the criminals and the police.
Criminals perform robberies after escaping prison. Meanwhile, the police are tasked with stopping the criminals and arresting them.
RB Battles Championship Battle Back event games
1) Mt. Everest Climbing Roleplay
Date of the event: December 28, 2022
Participants of Mt. Everest Climbing Roleplay will be tasked with conquering the tallest peak of the Roblox Metaverse.
It's not going to be an easy task to conquer the 8,000-meter peak without proper planning and teamwork.