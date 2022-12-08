How to play RB Battles Championship Season 3 event games

The Roblox RB Battles Championship is back for a third season, and the stakes have never been higher. It is set to be a thrilling event for Robloxians around the globe as 16 popular YouTubers will battle it out in numerous rounds to win the trophy. Fans can also get rewards by watching their favorite content creators in action.

The vast Roblox Metaverse community can play certain event games to earn badges and accessories. Players will receive two badges per game. A total of 13 event games will be played in RB Battles Championship Season 3.

Roblox RB Battles Championship Season 3 event games are divided into three parts

DeleteFalcon @FalconDelete Roblox RB Battles 3 Confirmed Event Games! Roblox RB Battles 3 Confirmed Event Games! https://t.co/S2PMh233HV

The event games for Roblox RB Battles Championship Season 3 have been divided into three parts, namely:

Round 1: It features eight games that will start on December 8, 2022, and end on December 15, 2022, in RB Battles.

Semi-Finals: It features four games that will start on December 17, 2022, and end on December 23, 2022, in RB Battles.

Battle Back: It features only one game that will be held on December 28, 2022, in RB Battles.

RB Battles Round 1 event games

Eight games have been announced for Round 1 of RB Battles Championship Season 3. They are listed below:

1) Piggy

Piggy News @Piggy_News RB BATTLES

The event map should come back on Thursday (Dec. 8th). Piggy is set to be the first game of round 1. RB BATTLESThe event map should come back on Thursday (Dec. 8th). Piggy is set to be the first game of round 1. 🏆RB BATTLES🏆The event map should come back on Thursday (Dec. 8th). Piggy is set to be the first game of round 1. https://t.co/oZHIZqMAzo

Date of the event: December 8, 2022

In this game, players need to escape the beast called Piggy and uncover the mysteries surrounding it.

They can choose to begin the hunt as Piggy and chase after their prey. Alternatively, they can choose to be the prey and get hunted.

2) Funky Friday

DeleteFalcon @FalconDelete Funky Friday has officially been added to RB Battles 3 event Funky Friday has officially been added to RB Battles 3 event https://t.co/01JjsVVecO

Date of the event: December 9, 2022

Funky Friday is a dancing game in which players hit the notes on time to win a certain amount of points. They need to hit the arrow keys in tune with the music.

Many songs are inspired by Friday Night Funkin. Players can dance to the beats and admire the changing animations with every keystroke.

3) Shopping Wars

RBXevents @RBXevents_

#Roblox RB Battles 3 Event x Shopping Wars!🛍️ RB Battles 3 Event x Shopping Wars!🛍️#Roblox https://t.co/MQ8Z4hkTcx

Date of the event: December 10, 2022

In Shopping Wars, players must battle other shoppers in seven modes and two maps. The game consists of modes like Mecha Karen, Frost, Zombies, Stormy Night, Shopping List, and Classic.

Participants will get a chance to go up against their favorite YouTubers.

4) Welcome to Bloxburg

Bloxburg Headlines @BlxbrgHeadlines Welcome To #Bloxburg has been named as one of the contributing games in The #RBBattles for 2022. An update is expected on or before December 11th which will add something new temporarily to the map. Welcome To #Bloxburg has been named as one of the contributing games in The #RBBattles for 2022. An update is expected on or before December 11th which will add something new temporarily to the map. https://t.co/Ztkyk5ytKG

Date of the event: December 11, 2022

Participants in Bloxburg need to design and build their own houses on their plots. To build, they can interact with the mailbox or the House button to enter Build Mode.

When players enter the build mode, a black transparent wall will surround their plot, forbidding the entry of other players. They can build structures like walls, roofs, floors, pools, mailboxes, trash, and basements.

Players can customize their houses with counters, cabinets, electronics, beds, comfortable furniture, kitchen appliances, and other decorations.

5) Super Golf!

RBXevents @RBXevents_

#ROBLOX Super Golf x RB Battles 3 Super Golf x RB Battles 3#ROBLOX https://t.co/u0U6IFyLpf

Date of the event: December 12, 2022

The objective in Super Golf! is to get the ball into the hole in the most minimal strokes or moves.

The game has 12 maps: Forest, Oasis, Arctic, Graveyard, Candyland, Atlantis, Island, Cavern, Grove, Facility, Redwood, and Dimension.

6) Wacky Wizards

Date of the event: December 13, 2022

In Wacky Wizards, participants must brew potions by combining various ingredients. After gulping down the potion, the wizards will experience different effects.

7) Tower of Hell

RBXevents @RBXevents_

#ROBLOX Tower of Hell x RB Battles 3 🧗‍♂️ Tower of Hell x RB Battles 3 🧗‍♂️🏆#ROBLOX https://t.co/vrUSUPaqgt

Date of the event: December 14, 2022

Participants in Tower of Hell must reach the top of a randomly-generated tower that resets every round. Each round lasts for eight minutes. The timer's speed is doubled for every player who makes it to the top.

Since there are no checkpoints, players must make it to the top before the time is up.

8) Arsenal

Date of the event: December 15, 2022

Players in Arsenal must engage in a violent battle to eliminate their opponents and be the last man standing.

The game, also known as Roblox's Call of Duty, has a massive library of melee weapons, guns, skins, and taunts for players to use.

RB Battles Championship Semi-Finals event games

There are four games featured in the Semi-Finals of RB Battles Championship Season 3. They are listed below:

1) Sonic Speed Simulator

Date of the event: December 17, 2022

Sonic Speed Simulator is all about traversing open worlds at high speeds. Participants need to find multi-colored Chaos Orbs scattered around the world to gain Experience Points.

Gathering enough XP will increase a player's level along with their speed and power.

2) Adopt Me!

DeleteFalcon @FalconDelete The RB Battles 3 event now officially includes Adopt Me. The RB Battles 3 event now officially includes Adopt Me. https://t.co/PJZxBygTYI

Date of the event: December 19, 2022

Roblox's famous game, Adopt Me!, focuses on adopting and caring for a variety of virtual pets. Participants must level up their pets through extensive care. These creatures can grow from newborns to juniors, pre-teens, teens, post-teens, and full-grown pets.

Four full-grown pets can be combined to create a neon pet. Meanwhile, four full-grown neon pets can be used to create a mega neon pet.

3) Build A Boat For Treasure

Date of the event: December 21, 2022

In Build A Boat For Treasure, players are required to work in teams to build boats and accomplish quests. The game's main objective is to set sail, reach the far end of the map, and acquire the treasure located there.

Players must touch the lid or sides of the chest to open it. The first one to touch the treasure will win the round.

4) Jailbreak

H̲o̲r̲r̲o̲r̲ #RBB  | ⚔️ @ItzHorrorr Jailbreak is in the event! Last time, they had camera that you had to collect and return to the RB Battles studio in the game. Jailbreak is in the event! Last time, they had camera that you had to collect and return to the RB Battles studio in the game. https://t.co/Hxs7ew3x4E

Date of the event: December 23, 2022

In Jailbreak, players are divided into two groups: the criminals and the police.

Criminals perform robberies after escaping prison. Meanwhile, the police are tasked with stopping the criminals and arresting them.

RB Battles Championship Battle Back event games

1) Mt. Everest Climbing Roleplay

Date of the event: December 28, 2022

Participants of Mt. Everest Climbing Roleplay will be tasked with conquering the tallest peak of the Roblox Metaverse.

It's not going to be an easy task to conquer the 8,000-meter peak without proper planning and teamwork.

