Roblox Rebirth Champions X codes (January 2023)

Roblox Rebirth Champions X codes can be redeemed in the game for boosts that multiply the accumulation of Luck, Rebirth, and clicks for a limited period of time. Players will benefit from these buffs as they won't have to struggle at the beginning of their journey to collect a lot of clicks.

The title's creators are extremely active on their official Twitter account, @StudioPowerful, and players can follow it for more codes. Similarly, they can join the developer's Discord and Roblox groups for more offerings and the latest updates.

Roblox Rebirth Champions X is a click-based game where players collect clicks. By using them, they can hatch eggs to collect cute little pets, which in turn increases the collection of clicks. Gamers can use Rebirth to get a click multiplier and unlock new maps.

A look at all the latest free codes in Roblox Rebirth Champions X

All active codes in Roblox Rebirth Champions X

Here are the active codes that players should try out in the game right away:

100kthanks - This active code can be redeemed in the game for two 2x Rebirths boosts

10mthanks - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a 2x Luck boost

150kthanks - This active code can be redeemed in the game for two Rebirths boosts

175kthanks - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a 10x Click boost

20kthankyou - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a boost

50m - This active code can be redeemed in the game for two 2x Luck boosts

5klikesthanks - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a 2x Luck boost

60m - This active code can be redeemed in the game for two 2x Luck boosts

75kthanks - This active code can be redeemed in the game for two 2x Luck boosts

75m - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 2 Luck boosts

90m - This active code can be redeemed in the game for three 2x Rebirths boosts

95m - This active code can be redeemed in the game for four 2x Luck boosts

already1500likes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 2x Luck boost

christmas - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 4 2x Luck boost

freeclicksomg - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a 2x Click boost

freeluckboost - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a 2x Luck boost

pirate - This active code can be redeemed in the game for three 2x Luck boosts

release - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 1,000 Clicks

santa - This active code can be redeemed in the game for four 2x Luck boosts

wow2500likes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a 2x Rebirths boost

wow30000 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a 2x boost

The detailed steps to redeem the free codes are mentioned further along, and players can go through them to know how to acquire the offerings.

All the inactive codes in Roblox Rebirth Champions X

Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

alien - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for two 2x Luck boosts

blackhole - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for two 2x Clicks boosts

cave - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 2x Luck boost

destruction - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for two 2x Click boosts

easter - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a boost

fantasy - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for two Luck boosts

galactic - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for two 2x Rebirth boosts

nuclear - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 2x Rebirth boost

saturn - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for two 2x Rebirth boosts

shadow - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for three Luck boosts

space - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for two 2x Rebirth boosts

spooky - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 2x Luck boost

steampunk - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 2x Luck boost

summer - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 2 Luck boosts

sun - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for two 2x Click boosts

tutel - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for two 2x Rebirth boosts

void - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 2x Luck boost

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Rebirth Champions X?

You can follow these easy steps to redeem any codes that Roblox developers release:

Start the game and wait for it to load.

Click on the icon that has the shopping cart image on it.

From the options, select the Twitter button.

Copy and paste any active code from the list.

Click on redeem and get the rewards instantly.

You should restart the game and try again if the codes do not go through on the first attempt in Roblox Rebirth Champions X.

Poll : 0 votes