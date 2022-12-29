Roblox Rebirth Champions X codes (January 2023)

Roblox Rebirth Champions X codes can be redeemed in the game for boosts that multiply the accumulation of Luck, Rebirth, and clicks for a limited period of time. Players will benefit from these buffs as they won't have to struggle at the beginning of their journey to collect a lot of clicks.
The title's creators are extremely active on their official Twitter account, @StudioPowerful, and players can follow it for more codes. Similarly, they can join the developer's Discord and Roblox groups for more offerings and the latest updates.
Roblox Rebirth Champions X is a click-based game where players collect clicks. By using them, they can hatch eggs to collect cute little pets, which in turn increases the collection of clicks. Gamers can use Rebirth to get a click multiplier and unlock new maps.
A look at all the latest free codes in Roblox Rebirth Champions X
All active codes in Roblox Rebirth Champions X
Here are the active codes that players should try out in the game right away:
- 100kthanks - This active code can be redeemed in the game for two 2x Rebirths boosts
- 10mthanks - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a 2x Luck boost
- 150kthanks - This active code can be redeemed in the game for two Rebirths boosts
- 175kthanks - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a 10x Click boost
- 20kthankyou - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a boost
- 50m - This active code can be redeemed in the game for two 2x Luck boosts
- 5klikesthanks - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a 2x Luck boost
- 60m - This active code can be redeemed in the game for two 2x Luck boosts
- 75kthanks - This active code can be redeemed in the game for two 2x Luck boosts
- 75m - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 2 Luck boosts
- 90m - This active code can be redeemed in the game for three 2x Rebirths boosts
- 95m - This active code can be redeemed in the game for four 2x Luck boosts
- already1500likes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 2x Luck boost
- christmas - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 4 2x Luck boost
- freeclicksomg - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a 2x Click boost
- freeluckboost - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a 2x Luck boost
- pirate - This active code can be redeemed in the game for three 2x Luck boosts
- release - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 1,000 Clicks
- santa - This active code can be redeemed in the game for four 2x Luck boosts
- wow2500likes - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a 2x Rebirths boost
- wow30000 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a 2x boost
The detailed steps to redeem the free codes are mentioned further along, and players can go through them to know how to acquire the offerings.
All the inactive codes in Roblox Rebirth Champions X
Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:
- alien - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for two 2x Luck boosts
- blackhole - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for two 2x Clicks boosts
- cave - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 2x Luck boost
- destruction - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for two 2x Click boosts
- easter - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a boost
- fantasy - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for two Luck boosts
- galactic - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for two 2x Rebirth boosts
- nuclear - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 2x Rebirth boost
- saturn - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for two 2x Rebirth boosts
- shadow - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for three Luck boosts
- space - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for two 2x Rebirth boosts
- spooky - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 2x Luck boost
- steampunk - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 2x Luck boost
- summer - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 2 Luck boosts
- sun - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for two 2x Click boosts
- tutel - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for two 2x Rebirth boosts
- void - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 2x Luck boost
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Rebirth Champions X?
You can follow these easy steps to redeem any codes that Roblox developers release:
- Start the game and wait for it to load.
- Click on the icon that has the shopping cart image on it.
- From the options, select the Twitter button.
- Copy and paste any active code from the list.
- Click on redeem and get the rewards instantly.
You should restart the game and try again if the codes do not go through on the first attempt in Roblox Rebirth Champions X.