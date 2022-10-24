Roblox RS Tennis codes in October 2022: Free RoCoins 

Roblox RS Tennis is hailed as the best jeu de paume-themed title in the metaverse by many pundits. Veteran players from the iconic Top Spin gaming franchise will have a tranquil experience and get into a nostalgic trance in the world of RS Tennis.

Players must represent their tennis clubs and compete against the elite players on the server. Gamers can earn a significant amount of RoCoins (in-game currency) by winning tennis matches. They must also fight to reach the top of the game's global leaderboard to reign supreme on the server.

New players usually lack financial resources at the beginning of the game. However, they can redeem the codes provided in this article to gain a massive resource boost.

Earn more RoCoins in Roblox RS Tennis, especially on Fridays and weekends

Active codes

AprilCode1 - Redeem this code and claim 1,000 RoCoins (New)

MarchCode2 - Redeem this code and claim 1,500 RoCoins

- Redeem this code and claim 1,500 RoCoins MARCHCODE1 - Redeem this code and claim 1,500 RoCoins

- Redeem this code and claim 1,500 RoCoins RandomUpdate - Redeem this code and claim 1,000 RoCoins

- Redeem this code and claim 1,000 RoCoins NEW YEAR NEW ME 2022 - Redeem this code and claim 5.000 RoCoins

- Redeem this code and claim 5.000 RoCoins 1MILLION - Redeem this code and claim 1,500 RoCoins

- Redeem this code and claim 1,500 RoCoins 7.5KFANS - Redeem this code and claim 1,000 RoCoins

- Redeem this code and claim 1,000 RoCoins VINCENTSOLD4 - Redeem this code and claim 500 RoCoins

- Redeem this code and claim 500 RoCoins CLUBRELEASE - Redeem this code and claim 1,000 RoCoins

Note: Players are advised to redeem all active Roblox RS Tennis codes with haste, as they will expire before the next update!

Players can use the claimed RoCoins to purchase the best-looking cosmetics and outfits for their Roblox avatars. They can also obtain some of the most valuable and renowned tennis rackets if they spend the free money wisely.

RS Tennis provides its community with a choice of one-of-a-kind sportswear. Users can exhibit their unique fashion sense using their avatars.

New players will benefit tremendously from the free RoCoins since they will be able to skip grinding for countless hours and acquire high-quality rackets without breaking a sweat. The freshly obtained RoCoins will effectively bolster the rookie's treasury.

Inactive codes

Sadly, some of the old Roblox RS Tennis codes have expired. Players can expect new codes in the forthcoming update.

7kFANS - Redeem this code and claim 1,000 RoCoins

10KFAV - Redeem this code and claim 750 RoCoins

- Redeem this code and claim 750 RoCoins 6kFANS - Redeem this code and claim 1,000 RoCoins

- Redeem this code and claim 1,000 RoCoins 5GRAND - Redeem this code and claim 1,500 RoCoins

- Redeem this code and claim 1,500 RoCoins VINCENTSOLD2 - Redeem this code and claim 300 RoCoins

- Redeem this code and claim 300 RoCoins 3KLIKES - Redeem this code and claim 1,000 RoCoins

- Redeem this code and claim 1,000 RoCoins 2KLIKES - Redeem this code and claim 1,000 RoCoins

- Redeem this code and claim 1,000 RoCoins XBOX+TENNIS - Redeem this code and claim 1,000 RoCoins

- Redeem this code and claim 1,000 RoCoins SELLERMAGE - Redeem this code and claim 500 RoCoins

- Redeem this code and claim 500 RoCoins BallTPsSuck - Redeem this code and claim 1,000 RoCoins

- Redeem this code and claim 1,000 RoCoins RSTENNIS2021 - Redeem this code and claim 1,000 RoCoins

- Redeem this code and claim 1,000 RoCoins 500LIKES - Redeem this code and claim 500 RoCoins

- Redeem this code and claim 500 RoCoins 1kFANS - Redeem this code and claim 1,000 RoCoins

- Redeem this code and claim 1,000 RoCoins ROGUESOLD1 - Redeem this code and claim 200 RoCoins

- Redeem this code and claim 200 RoCoins VincentSold1 - Redeem this code and claim 300 RoCoins

How to redeem the codes in Roblox RS Tennis?

Players must follow the simple steps listed below to redeem all Roblox RS Tennis codes:

Launch the game and enter any game mode (Players can even choose the tutorial or personal court mode)

Click the blue-themed icon titled "Shop," which can be found on the bottom right-hand side

A new interface will appear with the code box in it

Copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the text box that says "Redeem Code"

Make sure to press the white colored redeem button to redeem the codes

After redeeming the codes, the claimed RoCoins will be added to the players' coffers.

Key points to remember when redeeming the active codes

Roblox uses case-sensitive codes and has a strict redemption policy, as players will receive an error message if they enter the wrong code. They can avoid typos and spelling mistakes by copying and pasting the codes instead of manually entering them.

Readers are advised to bookmark our page to access the working codes quickly. They can use the alt+tab command from their keyboards to switch between the codes page and the game.

Sometimes an error message can pop up out of nowhere when redeeming a specific code. Players can instantly fix this by relaunching the game and trying to redeem the same code again. This transports them to a new server where things may work smoothly.

If the error notice persists after restarting, players can conclude that the code has expired. Let us know in the comments section if this is the case.

Where to find new Roblox RS Tennis codes?

SOFI TUKKER @sofitukker We’re taking over RS Tennis on @Roblox all this week! Listen to the album while you play tennis on ombre themed courts, grab free WET TENNIS avatar merch & join our Roblox group to find out when we'll be on to play with you: roblox.com/groups/1492350… We’re taking over RS Tennis on @Roblox all this week! Listen to the album while you play tennis on ombre themed courts, grab free WET TENNIS avatar merch & join our Roblox group to find out when we'll be on to play with you: roblox.com/groups/1492350… https://t.co/J9Zsw0HMBy

The developer's Twitter account is pretty active, as it is regularly updated with the latest codes and exclusive game-related content. Players must monitor the dev's account during special in-game events, collaborations, and patchwork updates.

Players can also consider joining the game's dedicated Discord channel to interact with the community and participate in group discussions. New codes will be posted on the general channel's wall. Players new to the game can use the voice server to interact with older players, learn about special tricks, and more.

