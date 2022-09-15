Roblox Saber Simulator codes (September 2022): Free Crowns, Charms, and more 

The major goal of Roblox Saber Simulator is to become the most powerful fighter on the server. Players can achieve this feat by training hard and earning an important resource called Strength. Subsequently, players can sell Strength to earn in-game money.
Instead of spending Robux to increase revenue and Strength income, players can redeem codes and claim free rewards. Redeeming these codes will reward users with several freebies instantly.
Dedicated players can also etch their names on the global leaderboard if they become a dominant force on the server. This can be achieved by using the claimed resources in the world of Roblox Saber Simulator.
Obtain several in-game perks and enhancements by redeeming the active codes in Roblox Saber Simulator
Working codes
- 2020 – Redeem to get 10,000 Crowns
- 5000Followers – Redeem to get 5000 Crowns
- Vehnix – Redeem to get 1000 Crowns
- Slayer – Redeem to get 1000 Crowns
- Saber – Redeem to get 1000 Crowns
- Legend – Redeem to get 1000 Crowns
- ISLANDS – Redeem to get 1000 Crowns
- 100m – Redeem to get 1000 Crowns
- Airstudio – Redeem to get 500 Crowns
- MIRRAWRXD – Redeem to get 500 Crowns
- straw – Redeem to get 500 Crowns
- calixo – Redeem to get 500 Crowns
- erick – Redeem to get 300 Crowns
- GOLDEN – Redeem to get 200 Crowns
- prez – Redeem to get 200 Crowns
- grim – Redeem to get 50 Crowns
- boss – Redeem to get 1000 Coins & 200 Crowns
- Update100 – Redeem to get Pet Charms
- PetBoost – Redeem to get 20 Void Charms
- VoidGG – Redeem to get 20 Void Charms
- weekend – Redeem to get 20,000 Crowns
- oioi – Redeem to get Free Crowns
- cookie – Redeem to get 500 Coins
- cookieclix – Redeem to get 500 Coins
- defild – Redeem to get 500 Coins
- gravy – Redeem to get 500 Coins
- henrydev – Redeem to get 1,000 Strength
- JS – Redeem to get 500 Coins
- melihkardes – Redeem to get 500 Coins
- mirrorrs – Redeem to get 10,000 Strength
- mmistaken – Redeem to get 999 Strength
- raven – Redeem to get 500 Coins
- razor – Redeem to get 500 Coins
- release – Redeem to get 150 Coins
- robzi – Redeem to get 500 Coins
- subtoaustin – Redeem to get 500 Coins
- telanthric – Redeem to get 500 Coins & 50 Crowns
- Yippee – Redeem to get 5,000 Crowns
Players can purchase auras, pet auras, double jumps, boss hits, and eggs with free crowns in Roblox Saber Simulator. These free resources will greatly enhance their gameplay experience. Players can stop grinding for coins and Strength and add large amounts of coins and crowns to their coffers for free.
Other expensive in-game items can be purchased with the help of these codes. Newer players can level up quickly and avoid getting bullied by veteran players if they invest the redeemed money in some of the best weapons and pets in the game.
Note: Players are advised to redeem the codes with haste as they may expire at any time without prior notice.
Expired codes
Unfortunately, there are a fair few inactive codes in Roblox Saber Simulator. This isn't too much of a concern, as players receive new codes on a regular basis.
- HEARTS - Redeem code for Free Hearts
- VALENTINE - Redeem code for Free Hearts
How to redeem codes in Roblox Saber Simulator?
Players can easily redeem all the working codes in Roblox Saber Simulator within minutes. They can do so by following the simple steps outlined below:
- Launch the game and get into the server
- Once in the server, click the blue-colored Twitter icon on the right-hand side of the screen under the settings icon
- A new yellow-colored UI titled "Reward Codes" will appear on the screen
- Input the required code either by typing or copying and pasting it in the "Enter Codes Here" box
- Make sure to hit the "Redeem" button to claim the free goodies
Points to remember while redeeming the codes
Roblox codes are usually case-sensitive. Players must ensure this is maintained while entering the codes.
Players are advised to copy and paste the codes throughout the redemption procedure. This method is not only fast but is also safe as it eliminates typos and other spelling mistakes.