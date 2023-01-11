Roblox Sea Piece codes for January 2023: Free rewards

Released in May 2022, Roblox Sea Piece is based on the well-known manga and anime series One Piece. Created by Mvngo DEV, the game has already amassed over 18.6 million visitors.

Exploring the Seven Seas, meeting characters from One Piece, and gathering potent Devil Fruits that grant special abilities are all part of this action-packed game.

Roblox Sea Piece has 11 small islands and tasks with which gamers can level up before they get into player-versus-player battles. As they progress through the islands, more weapons and quests will be unlocked. The best plan is to get through the early grind so one can start fighting other players.

This game puts one in the shoes of a fish person and tasks them with growing their level by killing bandits, monkeys, and more before engaging in PvP. It takes a few islands before users can get into PvP. However, they should have a Devil Fruit and melee weapons to fight.

The main objective here is to become the strongest, which will be easier with the help of active codes. Roblox Sea Piece codes can provide boosts and a ton of Beli, along with other rewards. These additions help players get through their first island quickly.

Utilize Roblox Sea Piece codes to get free rewards in January 2023

List of active codes in Sea Piece

Listed below are the active codes that provide rewards and facilitate quick levels:

WORLDS2022! - Redeem this code to get rewards (Must be in the Sea Piece Group to make a claim)

- Redeem this code to get rewards (Must be in the Sea Piece Group to make a claim) AWAKENEDMERA - Redeem this code to get Free Rewards

- Redeem this code to get Free Rewards AWAKENEDMOCHI! - Redeem this code to get Free Rewards

- Redeem this code to get Free Rewards CommonW - Redeem this code to get 100 Candy

- Redeem this code to get 100 Candy 40kBigOnes - Redeem this code to get 50 Candy

- Redeem this code to get 50 Candy SOUL - Redeem this code to get Free Rewards

- Redeem this code to get Free Rewards fishlol - Redeem this code to get Free Rewards

- Redeem this code to get Free Rewards caughtemlackin - Redeem this code to get Free Beli

- Redeem this code to get Free Beli SECONDSEA! - Redeem this code to get Free Rewards

- Redeem this code to get Free Rewards HappySpooktober - Redeem this code to get Free Rewards

List of inactive codes in Sea Piece

Unfortunately, numerous codes in Roblox Sea Piece have expired, and the developers never mentioned the associated rewards. The good news is that fresh ones are around the corner.

Billionare!

Millionare!

Update8!

Update7!

Update6!

BackToSchoolNerds

Update5!

Big20

SorryAbout10K!

UPDATE4!

cat!

10kLikes!

1000Likes

UPDATE3!

woopsmbgang!

APOLOGIES!

500Likes

Sub2Taklaman

Sub2MrSwole

Sub2Kaijoh26

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN!

Sorry!

How to redeem all active codes in Roblox Sea Piece

Redeeming codes in Roblox Sea Piece is fairly easy. Players can simply follow the below-mentioned steps to collect all the rewards:

Launch Sea Piece on your device.

Click the Codes button on the bottom-left side of the screen.

Enter the desirable code in the next textbox that appears.

Press the Enter key and enjoy your free reward.

While redeeming the code, an error message can appear. One can quickly resolve this issue by restarting the game and repeating the process. Rebooting the title transfers players to a different server for more efficiency.

Poll : 0 votes