Roblox Shindo Life mask codes (August 2022)

One of Roblox Shindo Life's numerous features is the capacity to alter the mask that the in-game character dons. By selecting a specific mask design from the Roblox Catalog section, users can also make their own.

Finding a mask that one can appreciate can be challenging. This won't be an issue anymore, as the creators have produced a large number of masks, all of which may be found on this page.

Players compete against other ninjas in a variety of game modes, including PvP and PvE, in the Naruto-inspired game, Shindo Life. Due to a disagreement with the creators, the anime's original title, Shinobi Life 2, had to be changed to the present one, but the game itself remains the same.

These codes can be used to add a mask to Roblox Shindo Life avatar that reflects players' individual style

Active mask codes in Roblox Shindo Life

No one knows when Roblox codes will expire because the developers haven't specified an expiration date. Therefore, it is suggested that players redeem them as quickly as possible.

Here are the free codes in the game:

295743219 - Redeem this code in the game to get Pink Floyd Mask

5789540122 - Redeem this code in the game to get Spider Creature Mask

5792391247 - Redeem this code in the game to get Blue Demon with Tusks Mask

5894383418 - Redeem this code in the game to get Clown Face Mask

5894675538 - Redeem this code in the game to get White Kakashi Character Mask

5902860812 - Redeem this code in the game to get Green Creature Mask

6363195081 - Redeem this code in the game to get Black Anbu Mask with Red

6386030930 - Redeem this code in the game to get Yellow Mask with Black Lightning

6386034759 - Redeem this code in the game to get Blue and Black Abstract Swirl Mask

6386226906 - Redeem this code in the game to get Lightning Sky Mask

6386250681 - Redeem this code in the game to get Traditional Japanese Waves Mask

6388505568 - Redeem this code in the game to get Black Mask with Smoke

6449722364 - Redeem this code in the game to get Black Mask with Red Lightning

6529038534 - Redeem this code in the game to get Flame Demon Mask

6692951901 - Redeem this code in the game to get Japanese Flag Mask

6767752589 - Redeem this code in the game to get Shindo Fox Mask

6902345884 - Redeem this code in the game to get Red Details Black Dawn Mask

7004472054 - Redeem this code in the game to get Blue Bankai Dark Mask

7056923329 - Redeem this code in the game to get Blood Dragon Mask

7134080523 - Redeem this code in the game to get Creepy Mask

7162240906 - Redeem this code in the game to get Chibi Red and Black Mask

7235704394 - Redeem this code in the game to get Spider Blue Mask

7456321 - Redeem this code in the game to get Moose Mask

7602001271 - Redeem this code in the game to get Pikachu Mask

7606322686 - Redeem this code in the game to get Obito Rainbow Swirl Mask

7696688191 - Redeem this code in the game to get Static TV Mask

7696758224 - Redeem this code in the game to get Many Eyes Mask

7729456245 - Redeem this code in the game to get Black and White Dichotomy Mask

7741094907 - Redeem this code in the game to get Roblox Noob Mask

7769015935 - Redeem this code in the game to get Curse Black and White Mask

7770707630 - Redeem this code in the game to get Doge Mask

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

How to get more mask codes in Roblox Shindo Life?

Gamers should give the game a thumbs up because promoting it is important since it encourages other players to give it a try.

By adding new levels and offering free items to draw in more players, the game's creators are attempting to improve it.

One can subscribe to the creator's official Twitter account or sign up for their discord server to receive regular information on the latest codes and game changes. These links are available on Roblox's home page of the game.

How to redeem the mask codes in Roblox Shindo Life?

Although different from redeeming codes for other titles, these codes are easy to redeem. Use the randomly generated username and password to log into the Roblox platform. Players are spawned into the game at the beginning. The final option, Customs, must then be chosen by pressing M to display the menu.

The Customs Game Pass costs 250 Robux. Enter the code after selecting the Mask section there. Once the design has been accepted, one can purchase the mask for the necessary sum.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta