Roblox Smacking Simulator developer Impulsive Studios has introduced new promotions for January 2023. To receive free coins, gems, and other benefits for the Roblox Smacking Simulator, check out the list of all the most recent codes in this article.

Roblox Smacking Simulator active codes for free rewards and how to redeem them

The new active codes for Roblox Smacking Simulator are listed below:

BO$$ - 500 Coins 250 Gems (NEW)

- 500 Coins 250 Gems (NEW) INTELPLAYZ - Coins and Gems

- Coins and Gems JEFFBLOX - Coins and Gems

- Coins and Gems planet_milo - Planet Milo pet

- Planet Milo pet RAG3 - 500 Gems

- 500 Gems RELE4SE - Coins and Gems

- Coins and Gems sm4ck - Coins and Gems

- Coins and Gems testcode - 50 Gems

- 50 Gems TIM3R - 250 Gems and 500 Coins

- 250 Gems and 500 Coins TOPTIM3 - 250 Gems and 500 Coins

- 250 Gems and 500 Coins TWEET - 500 Coins and 500 Gems

- 500 Coins and 500 Gems WORLDS - Coins and Gems

- Coins and Gems XMAS - 150 Gems

- 150 Gems 50KVISITS - Coins and Gems

The validity period of all the codes differs, so players are advised to acquire the rewards quickly. Another important note is that the codes are case-sensitive and must be copied as they are.

Using coins and gems, one can buy new weapons, DNA, and more ranks. Additionally, you can acquire more pets and receive rebirths.

To stay up-to-date on any new codes for Roblox Smacking Simulator, follow the developers on Twitter and Discord.

Expired codes for Roblox Smacking Simulator

There are no expired codes for the game.

Redeeming codes in Smacking Simulator

You can receive a slew of rewards when you redeem codes for the Smacking Simulator after logging into the game on a mobile or a PC. Once you launch the game, you can follow the steps listed below to redeem the code:

Launch the Smacking Simulator on Roblox.

On the left side of the screen, click on the Twitter bird icon.

Copy any active code listed above.

Paste the code into the ENTER CODE textbox.

Hit the REDEEM button to receive your reward.

If the new codes don't work, try closing the game and reopening it. You'll be placed on a new server that should have an updated version. If the entered code is shown as invalid, it may be cased incorrectly. To avoid the issue, copy and paste the codes instead of writing them.

What is Smacking Simulator?

In Smacking Simulator, travel to the clouds and find new islands and animals by battling friends and other gamers. As you make your way to the fabled Island in this experience, a surprise will wait for you there. You can hit other players on your way up there.

The codes for Smacking Simulator make it simple for you to get what you desire ahead of others without falling behind them when other players try to earn money. Once the new codes are available, an update will be given, so stay tuned.

Roblox Rarity Factory Tycoon is another fun simulator game with about 18.2 million visits as of January 2023. It is currently one of the most sought-after games on the platform, with about 122k users. It was last updated on August 2, 2022.

