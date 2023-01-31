Roblox Soul War codes for February 2023: Free Yen, XP boost, and more

Roblox Soul War is an action-packed, combat-oriented game based on the popular anime series, Bleach.

In it, players enter the world of the anime, create a character, and then battle against other gamers and monsters to earn experience, improve their abilities, and become the most powerful fighter in the realm.

Codes can give players the in-game resources they need to successfully follow frail humans. They also enable them to build up enough strength and stamina to fend off huge creatures terrorizing the area, which makes them very helpful in this game. Money is always useful in any Roblox title, and our list of codes below will help players acquire it in the form of Yen, along with other rewards.

Utilize these Roblox Soul War codes to get free Yen, cash, and more in February 2023

List of all the active codes in Roblox Soul War

The list of active redeem codes that, as of February 2023, will provide users access to accessories to expand their warzone and level up their gear more quickly is given below:

UPDATE1 - Use this code to obtain 3000 Yen

- Use this code to obtain 3000 Yen 3MVISITS - Use this code to obtain 2000 Yen

- Use this code to obtain 2000 Yen 50KMEMBERS - Use this code to obtain a Slot Wipe

- Use this code to obtain a Slot Wipe 1MVISITS - Use this code to obtain a 1 hour XP Boost

- Use this code to obtain a 1 hour XP Boost 2MVISITS - Use this code to obtain 5000 Yen

- Use this code to obtain 5000 Yen 10KLIKES - Use this code to obtain an Ability Reroll

- Use this code to obtain an Ability Reroll FREEWIPE - Use this code to obtain a character wipe

- Use this code to obtain a character wipe ANOTHERWIPE - Use this code to obtain a character wipe

- Use this code to obtain a character wipe NOTENOUGHRICHES - Use this code to obtain 5000 Yen

- Use this code to obtain 5000 Yen WEAREBACK - Use this code to obtain 10,000 Yen

- Use this code to obtain 10,000 Yen EVENRICHER - Use this code to obtain 5000 Yen

- Use this code to obtain 5000 Yen THANKYOU - Use this code to obtain 5000 Yen

- Use this code to obtain 5000 Yen FREEMONEY - Use this code to obtain 1000 Yen

- Use this code to obtain 1000 Yen NEWPOWER - Use this code to obtain an Ability Reroll

- Use this code to obtain an Ability Reroll XPBOOST - Use this code to obtain a 15 minute XP Boost

- Use this code to obtain a 15 minute XP Boost UPDATE0 - Use this code to obtain a 15 minute XP Boost

List of all the inactive codes in Roblox Soul War

It is crucial to know which codes are no longer valid in Soul War so that you do not waste time entering them. Regrettably, some have reached the end of their useful validity period. The following is a list of expired Roblox Soul War codes:

!code 50KMEMBERS

!code 1MVISITS

!code 2MVISITS

!code 10KLIKES

!code UPDATE0

!code WEAREBACK

!code NOTENOUGHRICHES

!code NEWPOWER

!code EVENRICHER

!code ANOTHERWIPE

!code THANKYOU

!code XPBOOST

!code FREEMONEY

!code FREEWIPE

Steps to use all the active codes in Roblox Soul War

To use every active code in Roblox Soul War, players must complete the basic steps listed belowL

To access the conversation in the game, click the Speech Bubble in the upper-left corner of the screen or press the / key on your keyboard. Enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above in the chat box. Submit it and claim the reward.

The majority of games that ask players to enter codes in chat don't let them know if the process was successful, and Soul War is no different. It's difficult to tell if it worked because it doesn't indicate what rewards players specifically requested.

The only way to find out is to keep an eye on the inventory and Yen balance to see if anything has changed since entering the code. If it fails, nothing will be different. If one is certain that they entered the code correctly and nothing happened, it means that they either already used it or that it is no longer valid.

Character classes, combat systems, and customization options

Players can choose from a variety of character classes, including Demon Slayers, Hollows, and others, to customize and improve their character. As they progress further, they earn experience and can unlock new abilities and weapons.

When a player dies, they are transformed into a powerful demonic creature, with an insatiable appetite for souls.

The combat system in Roblox Soul War is intense and fast-paced. Players can use a variety of weapons and abilities to battle their opponents. These include swords, guns, spears, and a variety of magical attacks. Players can also use special techniques such as "Getsuga Tensho" and "Bankai" to unleash powerful moves.

The game also includes a range of customization and cosmetic options, allowing players to create unique characters. They can also choose from a variety of backgrounds, including the Soul Society, the World of the Living, and Hueco Mundo. There are also a variety of game modes to choose from, including team battles and free-for-all fights.

