Roblox Stand Proud Codes (August 2023): Free Yen and Skins

in the vast Roblox Metaverse, Stand Proud emerges as an exciting combat game that pays homage to the classic anime and manga series JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. The game takes you to the enthralling world of Stand users, where strategy, power, and special skills mix in dramatic fights. Stand Proud caters to Anime fans as well as the Roblox community.

In the game, players take on the role of Stand users, each with their own distinct Stand and skills. The diversity of Stands means that no two confrontations are ever identical, and you can earn Yen (in-game currency) by winning these intense battles.

Redeem the codes listed below to claim some free Yen to upgrade abilities, unlock new skills and become the most powerful Stand user.

All active codes for Roblox's Stand Proud

These codes must be redeemed as soon as possible as they can become inactive anytime.

TheTrinityUpdate - This code can be redeemed for 9999 Yen. (New)

This code can be redeemed for 4999 Yen. ShiningSematary - This code can be redeemed for two Universal Reskins, Lil Shine and Sematary.

All inactive codes for Roblox's Stand Proud

The following code has expired. If any other code fails to activate, then it will be added to this list as well.

HotFixOne - This code was redeemable for 9999 Yen.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Stand Proud?

Launch Stand Proud on Roblox and connect to the server. Click on the Codes Button on the left side of your screen. Enter a working code into the Enter Code Here! text box that pops up. Finally, click on the Enter Button to claim your free rewards.

How to score more codes for Roblox's Stand Proud?

More Stand Proud codes may be obtained by following the devs on social media platforms or joining the official Stand Proud Discord server. You can also bookmark this webpage.