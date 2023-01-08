Roblox Super Doomspire codes (January 2023): Free Crowns and Stickers 

Roblox Super Doomspire is the sequel to the classic Doomspire Bricksbattle in the metaverse. Players are pitted against each other in a fast-paced battle set in a traditional low-poly environment.

Gamers must earn Crowns (in-game money) by eliminating others on the server. They can increase their influence by purchasing the finest tools, power-ups, and weapons with Crowns.

New players will struggle to earn in-game money as they won't be familiar with the action-packed gameplay. That's when they must consider redeeming the codes featured in this article.

These codes are quite easy to activate and provide users with free Crowns, Stickers, and tools. Interested readers can scroll down to learn about the latest Super Doomspire codes.

Earn rewards by redeeming active codes in Roblox Super Doomspire

The following are the active codes in Roblox Super Doomspire:

SMUGCAT: Redeem this code for a Cat sticker

HOLLYJOLLY: Redeem this code for 1,000 Crowns and a Gift Bomb Tool

ROBLOXROX : Redeem this code for a Dance Potion Sticker

EXISTENTIALHORROR: Redeem this code for 900 Crowns and Oh Nooo Sticker

ITSFREE: Redeem this code for 200 Crowns and stickers

MARCHAHEAD : Redeem this code for 500 Crowns

Thanks : Redeem this code for 10 Crowns

Nonbinaryrights : Redeem this code for 30 Crowns and a Pride N Sticker

Panrights : Redeem this code for 30 Crowns and a Pride P Sticker

Transrights : Redeem this code for 30 Crowns and a Pride T Sticker

Gayrights : Redeem this code for 30 Crowns and a Pride G Sticker

Birights : Redeem this code for 30 Crowns and a Pride B Sticker

Lesbianrights : Redeem this code for 30 Crowns and a Pride L Sticker

Please : Redeem this code for 50 Crowns

ADOPTME : Redeem this code for 100 Crowns and Adopt Me Stickers

REDRULES : Redeem this code for Red Leader Sticker

YELLOWFROG : Redeem this code for Yellow Frog Sticker

BLUEBUSINESS : Redeem this code for Blue Executive Sticker

GREENMAGIC: Redeem this code for Green Scientist Sticker

Players can enhance their arsenal by purchasing the finest weapons with the free Crows obtained from the codes.

Inactive codes in Roblox Super Doomspire

Unfortunately, the Darkheart and Ice Sword codes have gone invalid in Super Doomspire. There is good news, however, as one can expect fresh codes in the forthcoming patch updates and special in-game events.

INTHEDARK : Was redeemable for the Darkheart Sword

HAPPYNEWYEAR : Was redeemable for a Firework Launcher and 50 Crowns

Frozen : Was redeemable for the Ice Sword

Present: Was redeemable for 200 Crowns

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Super Doomspire?

Readers can easily redeem the active codes within a few minutes. All they have to do is follow the simple steps outlined below:

Start the Super Doomspire and enter the server.

Find and click the lime-colored bag icon titled "Shop" on the screen's left-hand side.

Now a new UI will be displayed.

Select the keyboard logo titled "Codes" to start the code redemption box.

A small code box stating, "Enter a special code to receive a prize!" will pop up.

Users can copy the desired code from our list above and paste it into the text box that says "ENTER CODE HERE."

Hit the "Confirm" button to redeem the code instantly.

The redeemed Crowns will be added to the players' in-game treasuries. Whereas stickers can be found in their inventories.

Avoid making typos when entering the codes manually. For a smoother redemption procedure, simply copy and paste the active ones before hitting the confirm button.

