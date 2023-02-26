Roblox Sword Simulator codes (February 2023)

Roblox Sword Simulator is a game filled with epic battles, swords, and maps that will keep players hooked forever. Gamers who love to fight with different swords are in for a treat, as this game boasts a vast collection for everyone. It also features a fun list of pets that can be raised and traded.

Roblox players start the game with a simple stick and aim to move up the ranks to acquire the most powerful sword in existence. Initially, the title can be very challenging for users to accumulate gold and buy new blades. However, they can claim active codes that can be redeemed for extra gold and other useful boosts.

Roblox players can redeem free codes in Sword Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Sword Simulator

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

DUNGEONS - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get Gold and Luck Boost

UPDATE20 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Luck Boost

UPDATE21 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Luck Boost

worldcup - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 30 minutes of 3x Luck Boost

Players can further see the detailed steps for redeeming the free code in this article.

Expired codes in Roblox Sword Simulator

The following codes do not work anymore. If players see a code on this list, they can move on to the next one to save time:

10M - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a Luck Boost and a Coins Boost

25M - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost

30M - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost

35M - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost

35MVISITS - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost

HALLOWEEN - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 3x Luck Boost

UPDATE19 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost

UPDATE10 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost

UPDATE11 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost

UPDATE12 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost

UPDATE13 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost

UPDATE14 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost

UPDATE15 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost

UPDATE16 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost

UPDATE17 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost

UPDATE5 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost

UPDATE6 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost

UPDATE7 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost

UPDATE8 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost

UPDATE9 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost

Zued's upbringing - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Coins Boost

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Sword Simulator?

You can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start the game as usual and wait for it to load.

Click on the shop button and look for the codes tab.

Enter the code exactly as it appears on the list.

Hit the redeem button to claim the code's benefits.

The promised rewards will be added to your Roblox account immediately.

