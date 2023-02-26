Roblox Sword Simulator codes (February 2023)

Roblox Sword Simulator is a game filled with epic battles, swords, and maps that will keep players hooked forever. Gamers who love to fight with different swords are in for a treat, as this game boasts a vast collection for everyone. It also features a fun list of pets that can be raised and traded.
Roblox players start the game with a simple stick and aim to move up the ranks to acquire the most powerful sword in existence. Initially, the title can be very challenging for users to accumulate gold and buy new blades. However, they can claim active codes that can be redeemed for extra gold and other useful boosts.
Roblox players can redeem free codes in Sword Simulator
Active codes in Roblox Sword Simulator
Listed below are the active codes in the game:
- DUNGEONS - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get Gold and Luck Boost
- UPDATE20 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Luck Boost
- UPDATE21 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Luck Boost
- worldcup - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 30 minutes of 3x Luck Boost
Players can further see the detailed steps for redeeming the free code in this article.
Expired codes in Roblox Sword Simulator
The following codes do not work anymore. If players see a code on this list, they can move on to the next one to save time:
- 10M - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a Luck Boost and a Coins Boost
- 25M - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost
- 30M - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost
- 35M - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost
- 35MVISITS - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost
- HALLOWEEN - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 3x Luck Boost
- UPDATE19 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost
- UPDATE10 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost
- UPDATE11 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost
- UPDATE12 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost
- UPDATE13 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost
- UPDATE14 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost
- UPDATE15 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost
- UPDATE16 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost
- UPDATE17 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost
- UPDATE5 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost
- UPDATE6 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost
- UPDATE7 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost
- UPDATE8 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost
- UPDATE9 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Luck Boost
- Zued's upbringing - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a 3x Coins Boost
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Sword Simulator?
You can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Start the game as usual and wait for it to load.
- Click on the shop button and look for the codes tab.
- Enter the code exactly as it appears on the list.
- Hit the redeem button to claim the code's benefits.
The promised rewards will be added to your Roblox account immediately.