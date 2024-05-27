Roblox The Classic: A Dusty Trip Guide

A Dusty Trip is one of the most interesting games on the platform and Roblox The Classic event has added some interesting promotions to it. Players are flocking to the game to collect Tix and Tokens, which can be used to purchase items from the Hub Shop. However, it can also be slightly overwhelming to find all the required items and unlock the relevant badges.

Hence, this article will offer a step-by-step guide on how to collect everything necessary in A Dusty Trip to successfully complete The Classic event.

How to start The Classic Event in A Dusty Trip?

This is where you can enter the Classic event in A Dusty Trip (Image via Roblox)

To dive into Roblox The Classic event, you will first need to load up the game normally or jump into the right portal from the event's main hub. Once inside, you will need to look for the giant sign saying "Classic Event." You can either join with your friends or other players and use the portal to spawn inside the classic map.

All 10 Tix locations in A Dusty Trip

The Tix are scattered all across the map (Image via Roblox)

As you might have guessed, the Tix in A Dusty Trip are scattered all across the map and it can take a significant amount of time to collect all of them. This is especially true if you don't know where to look for them. However, you can use the instructions below to easily get the right locations for the Tix in the game.

Tix 1 - The first Tix is on the table inside the house you spawn in.

Drive around 2000 miles and look for a blue building. Go around it to find the second Tix lying around its base.

At the same 2000-mile distance, look for the red house atop a mountain. Head inside to collect the Tix.

Drive another 2000 miles (total of 4000 miles) and collect the Tix from the right-hand side of the bride located near the fence.

Go up to the bridge and check the right-hand side for the Tix.

Drive for around 6000 miles until you reach the Pirate Ship. Head down the second vessel and collect the Tix from its lower floor. It is near the barrel.

Drive till around 8000 miles and check out the Haunted House. On the second floor, go to the Dresser and collect the Tix.

Go behind the Haunted House to find the eighth Tix.

Reach the 10,000-mile checkpoint and look for the Roblox HQ skyscraper. Go to its basement to collect the Tix.

The final Tix is inside the other structure near the Roblox HQ skyscraper. Go to its basement and collect the Tix in A Dusty Trip.

How to collect all the Tokens in the A Dustry Trip Classic event?

Tokens are unlocked after completing the tasks (Image via YouTube/ reddi41)

Similar to most of the other games in the event, you will need to complete some missions/tasks to collect all the Tokens in A Dusty Trip. Here, you will reach certain mission points each time you complete a 2,000-mile trip. During these checkpoints, you will need to complete specific tasks in order to unlock the Tokens. Below are detailed instructions about them:

For the first token, ride till 2000 miles. Here, you will need to fight some Kill Bots. Kill them all to get the first Token and unlock the relevant badge.

The second task will come up when you reach the 4000-mile mark. You will need to drive carefully across a broken bridge. Successfully crossing it will unlock the second Token.

At the 6000-mile mark, you will encounter the Pirates. Defeat all of them to unlock the third Token.

Keep driving until you reach 8000 miles. Now, you will encounter Zombies, and defeating all of them will reward you with the fourth Token.

For the final Token, you will need to reach the 10,000-mile mark and fight the main boss. Once you defeat him, the game will reward you with the fifth Token.

How to defeat 1x1x1 (final boss) in A Dusty Trip?

The final boss can be challenging for the first-timers (Image via YouTube/Premiumsalad)

The final boss in the Roblox The Classic A Dusty Trip event can be slightly challenging for players who face him for the first time. This is mainly because he has multiple phases and one needs to keep track of them to defeat 1x1x1. Below are detailed instructions on how to do so:

As soon as you reach the 10,000-mile mark, leave your vehicle and climb up the buildings to reach the top.

Find and equip the AK if you don't already have this weapon with you. It can be found on the roof.

1x1x1 has three phases- in the first, the ground turns red and he soon throws fire in that area. You can run away as soon as the red markers appear.

In the second, he sends Zombies to attack you.

In the third phase, the boss sends the Killer Bots. Note that these bots cannot be killed, so just dodge their rockets and they will soon disappear.

Once this happens, the boss' force field will disappear and he will start taking damage.

However, he can't be killed right away and will soon repeat the cycle.

Simply keep repeating the steps until 1x1x1 is dead.

FAQs about Roblox The Classic event

When is the event ending?

The Classic event will end on May 28, 2024.

How many games are a part of the event?

You can enjoy a total of 15 games during the event.

Where do I spend Tix and Tokens?

Both Tix and Tokens can be used to purchase exclusive items from the hub shop.

