Roblox TTD 3 codes (February 2023)

Roblox TTD 3 is a socializing game where players get to relax and spend some free time. It features over a thousand emotes from many of the player's favorite video games and other social media trends. One also gets to buy skins for their avatars and use them in fun dance videos.

Players will need a lot of Tokens, the game's currency, to buy items and spend time in the game's universe. To start, players can redeem the free codes published by the creator of the Roblox game to get extra Tickets. For more codes, players should follow the creator's social media accounts.

Roblox players can redeem free codes in TTD 3

Active codes in Roblox TTD 3

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

2023 - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 300 Tokens

800MVISITS - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 1k Tokens

AGIFTFROMUS - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 500 Tokens

DANCERUSH - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 100 Tokens

HALLOWEEN2022 - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 1000 Tokens

HYPNOTIZED - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 250 Tokens

NEWYEAR2023 - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 300 Tokens

SECRETSANTA - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 300 Tokens

STURDYV2 - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 300 Tokens

VALENTINES2023 - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 300 Tokens

WEDNESDAY - Players can redeem this code in the game to get Tokens

Players can further see this article's detailed steps to redeem the free codes.

Expired codes in Roblox TTD 3

The following codes do not work anymore:

#TTD31BIL - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get 200 free Tokens

#TTD3 - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get free Tokens

AHARDRESET - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get 200 free Tokens

ALPHAQUEST - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get 100 free Tokens

ARTIFACT - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get 100 free Tokens

BETHERE - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get 150 free Tokens

BLUESKY - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get free Tokens

CHAPTER3 - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get free Tokens

christmas2021 - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get 300 free Tokens

EASTER2022 - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get 400 Tokens

MOVEIT - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get 150 free Tokens

PRIDE2022 - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get 1978 Tokens

SANDUNDERTABLE - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get free Tokens

SUBWAY - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get 850 Tokens

ttd3ontop - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get free Tokens

VALENTINES2022 - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get free Tokens

VOICECHATON - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get free Tokens

WINTER! - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get free Tokens

How to redeem the codes in Roblox TTD 3?

You can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Launch the game and look for the in-game shop.

Go near the NPC near the outside building.

Click on the Twitter icon, and a new window should pop up.

Enter the code exactly as it appears on the list and press confirm.

Unless specified, avoid entering space before or after the Roblox code to avoid errors.

