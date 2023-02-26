Roblox TTD 3 codes (February 2023)

Roblox TTD 3 is a socializing game where players get to relax and spend some free time. It features over a thousand emotes from many of the player's favorite video games and other social media trends. One also gets to buy skins for their avatars and use them in fun dance videos.
Players will need a lot of Tokens, the game's currency, to buy items and spend time in the game's universe. To start, players can redeem the free codes published by the creator of the Roblox game to get extra Tickets. For more codes, players should follow the creator's social media accounts.
Roblox players can redeem free codes in TTD 3
Active codes in Roblox TTD 3
Listed below are the active codes in the game:
- 2023 - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 300 Tokens
- 800MVISITS - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 1k Tokens
- AGIFTFROMUS - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 500 Tokens
- DANCERUSH - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 100 Tokens
- HALLOWEEN2022 - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 1000 Tokens
- HYPNOTIZED - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 250 Tokens
- NEWYEAR2023 - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 300 Tokens
- SECRETSANTA - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 300 Tokens
- STURDYV2 - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 300 Tokens
- VALENTINES2023 - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 300 Tokens
- WEDNESDAY - Players can redeem this code in the game to get Tokens
Players can further see this article's detailed steps to redeem the free codes.
Expired codes in Roblox TTD 3
The following codes do not work anymore:
- #TTD31BIL - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get 200 free Tokens
- #TTD3 - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get free Tokens
- AHARDRESET - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get 200 free Tokens
- ALPHAQUEST - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get 100 free Tokens
- ARTIFACT - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get 100 free Tokens
- BETHERE - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get 150 free Tokens
- BLUESKY - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get free Tokens
- CHAPTER3 - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get free Tokens
- christmas2021 - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get 300 free Tokens
- EASTER2022 - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get 400 Tokens
- MOVEIT - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get 150 free Tokens
- PRIDE2022 - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get 1978 Tokens
- SANDUNDERTABLE - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get free Tokens
- SUBWAY - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get 850 Tokens
- ttd3ontop - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get free Tokens
- VALENTINES2022 - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get free Tokens
- VOICECHATON - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get free Tokens
- WINTER! - Players had redeemed this code in the game to get free Tokens
How to redeem the codes in Roblox TTD 3?
You can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Launch the game and look for the in-game shop.
- Go near the NPC near the outside building.
- Click on the Twitter icon, and a new window should pop up.
- Enter the code exactly as it appears on the list and press confirm.
Unless specified, avoid entering space before or after the Roblox code to avoid errors.