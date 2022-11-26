Roblox TTD 3 codes (November 2022): Free Tokens 

Roblox TTD 3 is a hangout-themed game on the metaverse where players can chill out and have a quiet time by listening to music and dancing on the virtual floor. Furthermore, they can also explore the map by free-roaming or embarking on an adventure with their friends.
There are numerous interactive features available in Roblox TTD 3, such as emotes, follow-cams, color schemes, and more. The best-looking emotes cost a lot of Tokens (in-game currency). Instead of spending Robux to obtain Tokens, players can redeem the codes featured in this article to receive free Tokens.
Active and Inactive codes for Roblox TTD 3
Valid codes
- SECRETSANTA—Redeem for 300 Tokens (New)
- HALLOWEEN2022—Redeem for 1000 Tokens
Players are advised to redeem the working codes in Roblox TTD 3 with haste, as they will expire soon.
Perks of purchasing TTD+
The TTD+ is a gamepass in Roblox TTD 3 that offers various in-game benefits. The original price of TTD+ is 499 Robux, but gamers can save 20% by purchasing it now.
Features:
- Exclusive emote section, new emotes, and chat bubble
- Special skins and accessories for the players' in-game avatars
- New lighting presets
- Players can access special power commands like - :fly, :unfly, :invisible, :visible
- Free Cam feature - allows PC users to enable their cameras by pressing F8 or Shift + P
- Xbox players can access the Free Cam feature by hitting the 'B' button on their Xbox controller
Invalid codes
Unfortunately, the expired codes in Roblox TTD 3 are rich in numbers. There is a silver lining to this, as new codes are provided to the community regularly.
- GETSTURDY—Redeem for 300 Tokens
- stafftraining—Redeem for 2022 Tokens
- DOYOUREMEMBER—Redeem for 200 Tokens
- AUTUMN—Redeem for 200 Tokens
- BACKTOSCHOOL—Redeem for 200 Tokens
- DESERTED—Redeem for 250 Tokens
- BLOX—Redeem for 125 Tokens
- HOTDAYS—Redeem for 300 Tokens
- VAULT—Redeem for 500 Tokens
- PRESETS—Redeem for 350 Tokens
- GR4FF1T1—Redeem for 500 Tokens
- PRIDE2022—Redeem for 1978 Tokens
- SUBWAY—Redeem for 850 Tokens
- EASTER2022—Redeem for 400 Tokens
- JOYRIDE—Redeem for Free Tokens
- SANDUNDERTABLE—Redeem for Free Tokens
- VALENTINES2022—Redeem for Free Tokens
- MOVEIT—Redeem for 150 Free Tokens
- BLUESKY—Redeem for Free Tokens
- WELCOMETO2022—Redeem for 200 Free Tokens
- christmas2021—Redeem for 300 Free Tokens
- CHAPTER3—Redeem for Free Tokens
- WINTER!—Redeem for Free Tokens
- VOICECHATON—Redeem for Free Tokens
- Hallowvember—Redeem for Free Tokens
- ttd3ontop—Redeem for Free Tokens
- #TTD3—Redeem for Free Tokens
- HBD EVAN!—Redeem for 50 Free Tokens
- ARTIFACT—Redeem for 100 Free Tokens
- ALPHAQUEST—Redeem for 100 Free Tokens
- AHARDRESET—Redeem for 200 Free Tokens
- HAPPY3M—Redeem for 300 Free Tokens
- BETHERE—Redeem for 150 Free Tokens
- #TTD31BIL—Redeem for 200 Free Tokens
- SHANTIES—Redeem for 200 Tokens
- FOLLOWUS—Redeem for Free Tokens
- CHECKOUTOURMERCH—Redeem for Free Tokens
- FNF—Redeem for 200 Tokens
- INDEPENDENCE—Redeem for Free Tokens
- SUMMER—Redeem for Free Tokens
- PRO—Redeem for 100 Tokens
- 2MILLION—Redeem for 150 Tokens
How to redeem the codes in Roblox TTD 3?
Users must follow the simple steps listed below to redeem the valid codes in Roblox TTD 3:
- Start the Roblox title and enter the server
- Now get into the in-game "Prop Shop" and interact with the NPC by holding the "E" button
- A black interface will pop up
- Click on the blue Twitter logo found on the top right of the interface
- A new code redemption box will open up
- Users must copy the required code from the above list and paste it into the text box that says "Enter Code Here...."
- Make sure to hit the green "Redeem" button to redeem the codes!
The claimed Tokens will be added to the players' in-game treasuries.