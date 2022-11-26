Roblox TTD 3 codes (November 2022): Free Tokens 

Roblox TTD 3 is a hangout-themed game on the metaverse where players can chill out and have a quiet time by listening to music and dancing on the virtual floor. Furthermore, they can also explore the map by free-roaming or embarking on an adventure with their friends.

There are numerous interactive features available in Roblox TTD 3, such as emotes, follow-cams, color schemes, and more. The best-looking emotes cost a lot of Tokens (in-game currency). Instead of spending Robux to obtain Tokens, players can redeem the codes featured in this article to receive free Tokens.

Active and Inactive codes for Roblox TTD 3

Valid codes

SECRETSANTA —Redeem for 300 Tokens (New)

—Redeem for 300 Tokens HALLOWEEN2022—Redeem for 1000 Tokens

Players are advised to redeem the working codes in Roblox TTD 3 with haste, as they will expire soon.

Perks of purchasing TTD+

The TTD+ is a gamepass in Roblox TTD 3 that offers various in-game benefits. The original price of TTD+ is 499 Robux, but gamers can save 20% by purchasing it now.

Features:

Exclusive emote section, new emotes, and chat bubble

Special skins and accessories for the players' in-game avatars

New lighting presets

Players can access special power commands like - :fly, :unfly, :invisible, :visible

Free Cam feature - allows PC users to enable their cameras by pressing F8 or Shift + P

Xbox players can access the Free Cam feature by hitting the 'B' button on their Xbox controller

Invalid codes

Unfortunately, the expired codes in Roblox TTD 3 are rich in numbers. There is a silver lining to this, as new codes are provided to the community regularly.

GETSTURDY —Redeem for 300 Tokens

—Redeem for 300 Tokens stafftraining —Redeem for 2022 Tokens

—Redeem for 2022 Tokens DOYOUREMEMBER —Redeem for 200 Tokens

—Redeem for 200 Tokens AUTUMN —Redeem for 200 Tokens

—Redeem for 200 Tokens BACKTOSCHOOL —Redeem for 200 Tokens

—Redeem for 200 Tokens DESERTED —Redeem for 250 Tokens

—Redeem for 250 Tokens BLOX —Redeem for 125 Tokens

—Redeem for 125 Tokens HOTDAYS —Redeem for 300 Tokens

—Redeem for 300 Tokens VAULT —Redeem for 500 Tokens

—Redeem for 500 Tokens PRESETS —Redeem for 350 Tokens

—Redeem for 350 Tokens GR4FF1T1 —Redeem for 500 Tokens

—Redeem for 500 Tokens PRIDE2022 —Redeem for 1978 Tokens

—Redeem for 1978 Tokens SUBWAY —Redeem for 850 Tokens

—Redeem for 850 Tokens EASTER2022 —Redeem for 400 Tokens

—Redeem for 400 Tokens JOYRIDE —Redeem for Free Tokens

—Redeem for Free Tokens SANDUNDERTABLE —Redeem for Free Tokens

—Redeem for Free Tokens VALENTINES2022 —Redeem for Free Tokens

—Redeem for Free Tokens MOVEIT —Redeem for 150 Free Tokens

—Redeem for 150 Free Tokens BLUESKY —Redeem for Free Tokens

—Redeem for Free Tokens WELCOMETO2022 —Redeem for 200 Free Tokens

—Redeem for 200 Free Tokens christmas2021 —Redeem for 300 Free Tokens

—Redeem for 300 Free Tokens CHAPTER3 —Redeem for Free Tokens

—Redeem for Free Tokens WINTER! —Redeem for Free Tokens

—Redeem for Free Tokens VOICECHATON —Redeem for Free Tokens

—Redeem for Free Tokens Hallowvember —Redeem for Free Tokens

—Redeem for Free Tokens ttd3ontop —Redeem for Free Tokens

—Redeem for Free Tokens #TTD3 —Redeem for Free Tokens

—Redeem for Free Tokens HBD EVAN! —Redeem for 50 Free Tokens

—Redeem for 50 Free Tokens ARTIFACT —Redeem for 100 Free Tokens

—Redeem for 100 Free Tokens ALPHAQUEST —Redeem for 100 Free Tokens

—Redeem for 100 Free Tokens AHARDRESET —Redeem for 200 Free Tokens

—Redeem for 200 Free Tokens HAPPY3M —Redeem for 300 Free Tokens

—Redeem for 300 Free Tokens BETHERE —Redeem for 150 Free Tokens

—Redeem for 150 Free Tokens #TTD31BIL —Redeem for 200 Free Tokens

—Redeem for 200 Free Tokens SUBWAY —Redeem for Free Tokens

—Redeem for Free Tokens ALPHAQUEST —Redeem for 100 Tokens

—Redeem for 100 Tokens AHARDRESET —Redeem for 200 Tokens

—Redeem for 200 Tokens HAPPY3M —Redeem for 300 Tokens

—Redeem for 300 Tokens BETHERE —Redeem for 150 Tokens

—Redeem for 150 Tokens TTD31BIL —Redeem for 200 Tokens

—Redeem for 200 Tokens SHANTIES —Redeem for 200 Tokens

—Redeem for 200 Tokens FOLLOWUS —Redeem for Free Tokens

—Redeem for Free Tokens CHECKOUTOURMERCH —Redeem for Free Tokens

—Redeem for Free Tokens FNF —Redeem for 200 Tokens

—Redeem for 200 Tokens INDEPENDENCE —Redeem for Free Tokens

—Redeem for Free Tokens SUMMER —Redeem for Free Tokens

—Redeem for Free Tokens PRO —Redeem for 100 Tokens

—Redeem for 100 Tokens 2MILLION—Redeem for 150 Tokens

How to redeem the codes in Roblox TTD 3?

Users must follow the simple steps listed below to redeem the valid codes in Roblox TTD 3:

Start the Roblox title and enter the server

Now get into the in-game "Prop Shop" and interact with the NPC by holding the "E" button

A black interface will pop up

Click on the blue Twitter logo found on the top right of the interface

A new code redemption box will open up

Users must copy the required code from the above list and paste it into the text box that says "Enter Code Here...."

Make sure to hit the green "Redeem" button to redeem the codes!

The claimed Tokens will be added to the players' in-game treasuries.

