Roblox TTD 3 codes (November 2022): Free Tokens 

By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Nov 26, 2022 05:47 PM IST
Keep an eye on @EmotesCorp, the studio's Twitter handle to learn about new codes

Roblox TTD 3 is a hangout-themed game on the metaverse where players can chill out and have a quiet time by listening to music and dancing on the virtual floor. Furthermore, they can also explore the map by free-roaming or embarking on an adventure with their friends.

There are numerous interactive features available in Roblox TTD 3, such as emotes, follow-cams, color schemes, and more. The best-looking emotes cost a lot of Tokens (in-game currency). Instead of spending Robux to obtain Tokens, players can redeem the codes featured in this article to receive free Tokens.

Active and Inactive codes for Roblox TTD 3

Valid codes

  • SECRETSANTA—Redeem for 300 Tokens (New)
  • HALLOWEEN2022—Redeem for 1000 Tokens

Players are advised to redeem the working codes in Roblox TTD 3 with haste, as they will expire soon.

Perks of purchasing TTD+

youtube-cover

The TTD+ is a gamepass in Roblox TTD 3 that offers various in-game benefits. The original price of TTD+ is 499 Robux, but gamers can save 20% by purchasing it now.

Features:

  • Exclusive emote section, new emotes, and chat bubble
  • Special skins and accessories for the players' in-game avatars
  • New lighting presets
  • Players can access special power commands like - :fly, :unfly, :invisible, :visible
  • Free Cam feature - allows PC users to enable their cameras by pressing F8 or Shift + P
  • Xbox players can access the Free Cam feature by hitting the 'B' button on their Xbox controller

Invalid codes

Unfortunately, the expired codes in Roblox TTD 3 are rich in numbers. There is a silver lining to this, as new codes are provided to the community regularly.

  • GETSTURDY—Redeem for 300 Tokens
  • stafftraining—Redeem for 2022 Tokens
  • DOYOUREMEMBER—Redeem for 200 Tokens
  • AUTUMN—Redeem for 200 Tokens
  • BACKTOSCHOOL—Redeem for 200 Tokens
  • DESERTED—Redeem for 250 Tokens
  • BLOX—Redeem for 125 Tokens
  • HOTDAYS—Redeem for 300 Tokens
  • VAULT—Redeem for 500 Tokens
  • PRESETS—Redeem for 350 Tokens
  • GR4FF1T1—Redeem for 500 Tokens
  • PRIDE2022—Redeem for 1978 Tokens
  • SUBWAY—Redeem for 850 Tokens
  • EASTER2022—Redeem for 400 Tokens
  • JOYRIDE—Redeem for Free Tokens
  • SANDUNDERTABLE—Redeem for Free Tokens
  • VALENTINES2022—Redeem for Free Tokens
  • MOVEIT—Redeem for 150 Free Tokens
  • BLUESKY—Redeem for Free Tokens
  • WELCOMETO2022—Redeem for 200 Free Tokens
  • christmas2021—Redeem for 300 Free Tokens
  • CHAPTER3—Redeem for Free Tokens
  • WINTER!—Redeem for Free Tokens
  • VOICECHATON—Redeem for Free Tokens
  • Hallowvember—Redeem for Free Tokens
  • ttd3ontop—Redeem for Free Tokens
  • #TTD3—Redeem for Free Tokens
  • HBD EVAN!—Redeem for 50 Free Tokens
  • ARTIFACT—Redeem for 100 Free Tokens
  • ALPHAQUEST—Redeem for 100 Free Tokens
  • AHARDRESET—Redeem for 200 Free Tokens
  • HAPPY3M—Redeem for 300 Free Tokens
  • BETHERE—Redeem for 150 Free Tokens
  • #TTD31BIL—Redeem for 200 Free Tokens
  • SUBWAY—Redeem for Free Tokens
  • ALPHAQUEST—Redeem for 100 Tokens
  • AHARDRESET—Redeem for 200 Tokens
  • HAPPY3M—Redeem for 300 Tokens
  • BETHERE—Redeem for 150 Tokens
  • TTD31BIL—Redeem for 200 Tokens
  • SHANTIES—Redeem for 200 Tokens
  • FOLLOWUS—Redeem for Free Tokens
  • CHECKOUTOURMERCH—Redeem for Free Tokens
  • FNF—Redeem for 200 Tokens
  • INDEPENDENCE—Redeem for Free Tokens
  • SUMMER—Redeem for Free Tokens
  • PRO—Redeem for 100 Tokens
  • 2MILLION—Redeem for 150 Tokens

How to redeem the codes in Roblox TTD 3?

youtube-cover

Users must follow the simple steps listed below to redeem the valid codes in Roblox TTD 3:

  • Start the Roblox title and enter the server
  • Now get into the in-game "Prop Shop" and interact with the NPC by holding the "E" button
  • A black interface will pop up
  • Click on the blue Twitter logo found on the top right of the interface
  • A new code redemption box will open up
  • Users must copy the required code from the above list and paste it into the text box that says "Enter Code Here...."
  • Make sure to hit the green "Redeem" button to redeem the codes!

The claimed Tokens will be added to the players' in-game treasuries.

