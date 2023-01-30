Roblox Wisteria codes (February 2023)

Roblox Wisteria is a training and action game inspired by one of the most popular anime of all time, Demon Slayer. The title's name comes from the Wisteria flowers that are vital in the anime as well as the Roblox game to keep the demons away.

Players can train their avatars by choosing a race (Demon or a Demon Slayer) and equip the most powerful nichirin (Japanese sword). Each weapon becomes more effective with a breathing style that acts as their power, helping them defeat the demons.

To get all these items, players are going to collect a lot of in-game cash. Beginners can use the free codes to reset their power and sword styles. Some can also be redeemed for free Haori (Japanese cape) and avatar skin.

Roblox players can redeem free codes in Wisteria

Active codes in Roblox Wisteria

The list given below contains the active codes that players can try out in the game:

!BDAReset - This active code can be redeemed by players to get a Blood Demon Art reset

!BreathReset - This active code can be redeemed by players to get a Breath reset

!ChristmasBDA - This active code can be redeemed by players to get a Blood Demon Art reset

!ChristmasBreathe - This active code can be redeemed by players to get a Breathe reset

!ChristmasClan - This active code can be redeemed by players to get a Clan reroll

!ChristmasClan2 - This active code can be redeemed by players to get a Clan reroll

!HairDrip - This active code can be redeemed by players to get a the Hair and Eye reroll

!HaoriReset - This active code can be redeemed by players to get a Haori reroll

!NichirinColor - This active code can be redeemed by players to get a nichirin color reroll

!RaceReset - This active code can be redeemed by players to get a Race reset

!SetYourBlazer - This active code can be redeemed by players to get a Blood Demon Art reroll

They can see the detailed steps on how to redeem the free codes further in this article.

Expired codes in Roblox Wisteria

If players see a code on this list, they can move on to the next one and save their time:

!10000WISHES - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a Haori reroll

!1000FOLLOWS - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a Nichirin color reset

!100KBDA - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a Blood Demon Art reset

!100KBreath - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a Breath reset

!2021Breath - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a Breath reset

!80000LIKESHAORI - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a Slayer Haori reset

!BDAReroll - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a Blood Demon art reroll

!BDAReset - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a Blood Demon art reset

!BreathReset - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a Breath reset

!Christmas - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a Nichirin color reroll

!Demon80K - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a demon appearance reroll

!DemonAppearance - This inactive code was redeemed by players for an appearance reroll

!TWEETBDA - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a Blood Demon Art reset

!TWEETBREATH - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a Breath reset

A guide on how to redeem codes in Roblox Wisteria

You can follow the easy steps listed below to redeem any free codes that the developers give out for the game:

Launch the Roblox game and wait for the avatar to spawn. Load the chat box by clicking on the chat icon in the top-left corner of the screen. Enter the active code in the text box and hit Enter.

You will see the rewards added to your Roblox account immediately.

Poll : 0 votes