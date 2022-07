Rojutsu Blox codes in Roblox: Free spins and rewards (July 2022) 

Rojutsu Blox codes on Roblox can be used to obtain free XP, spins, the color of cursed energy and more. Every five minutes, a boss will respawn but taking them down can be difficult. Those who use the codes have an easier time and advance quicker than others.

Players can act as sorcerers in the Roblox role-playing game Rojutsu. The game has a ton of features and is based on the anime Jujutsu Kaisen. Players will be engrossed in missions, leveling and a ton of unlockable special powers.

Use free codes in Roblox Rojutsu Blox to easily kill bosses that spawn every five minutes

Active codes in Roblox Rojutsu Blox

Here are the active codes in the game:

!EXPCode2 - Redeem it for 500,000 EXP

!PremSpin1 - Redeem it for a Premium Spin

!PremSpin2 - Redeem it for a Premium Spin

!PremSpin3 - Redeem it for a Premium Spin

!PremSpin7 - Redeem it for a Premium Spin

!PremSpin8 - Redeem it for a Premium Spin

!PrestCode1 - Redeem it for 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Limited to 10)

!PrestCode2 - Redeem it for 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Limited to 10)

!PrestCode3 - Redeem it for 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Limited to 10)

!PrestCode4 - Redeem it for 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Limited to 10)

!PrestCode5 - Redeem it for 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Limited to 10)

!PrestCode6 - Redeem it for 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Limited to 10)

!PrestCode7 - Redeem it for 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Limited to 10)

!PrestCode8 - Redeem it for 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Limited to 10)

!ReColor1 - Redeem it for a Random Cursed Energy Color

!ReColor2 - Redeem it for a Random Cursed Energy Color

!ReColor3 - Redeem it for a Random Cursed Energy Color

!ReColor4 - Redeem it for a Random Cursed Energy Color

!ReColor5 - Redeem it for a Random Cursed Energy Color

!ReColor6 - Redeem it for a Random Cursed Energy Color

!ReColor7 - Redeem it for a Random Cursed Energy Color

!ReColor8 - Redeem it for a Random Cursed Energy Color

!RegSpin1 - Redeem it for a Regular Spin

!RegSpin2 - Redeem it for a Regular Spin

!RegSpin3 - Redeem it for a Regular Spin

!RegSpin4 - Redeem it for a Regular Spin

!RegSpin5 - Redeem it for a Regular Spin

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Rojutsu Blox

These codes do not work in the Roblox game anymore.

!10KLikes – Redeem code for 30 spins

!1MVisits – Redeem code for 50 spins

!20KLikes – Redeem code for 45 spins

!Appreciation – Redeem code for a free reward

!BloodCurse – Redeem code for 90 Spins

!ClapItUp – Redeem code for a free reward

!Curtain – Redeem code for free rewards

!Data2 – Redeem code for 200 Premium Spins, 50,000 Yen & 1M EXP

!EarlyAlpha – Redeem code for a free reward

!EXPCode1 – Redeem code for 500,000 EXP

!FirstResetCode – Redeem code to Reset stats

!Fix2 – Redeem code for 45 spins

!Friends – Redeem code for a free reward

!Parties – Redeem code for 50 Spins

!PlantUpdate – Redeem code for 30 Spins, 5 Premium Spins, 10,000 Yen, 10,000 EXP

!PopularPage – Redeem code for a free reward

!PremiumSpin1 – Redeem code for 10 Premium Spins

!PremiumSpin2 – Redeem code for 15 Premium Spins

!PremiumSpin4 – Redeem code for 20 Premium Spins

!Prestige – Redeem code for 60 spins

!ReBalance – Redeem code for 100,000 EXP

!ReBalance2 – Redeem code for 100,000 EXP

!ReKatana – Redeem code for free rewards

!ResetCode1 – Redeem code for a Stat Reset

!ResetCode2 – Redeem code for a Stat Reset

!ResetCode4 – Redeem code for a Stat Reset

!Rojutsu – Redeem code for 60 spins

!SpinCode1 – Redeem code for 30 Spins & 5 Premium Spins

!SpinCode2 – Redeem code for 60 Spins & 15 Premium Spins

!SpinCode3 – Redeem code for 150 Spins & 30 Premium Spins

!SpinCode4 – Redeem code for 90 Spins

!TestNoJutsu – Redeem code for a free reward

!Unique – Redeem code for 45 spins

!Upd3 – Redeem code for 60 Spins, 2,500 Yen, 50,000 XP, 30 minutes of 1.5x EXP

!Update2 – Redeem code for a free reward

!Update3 – Redeem code for a free reward

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Rojutsu Blox

Follow these easy steps to redeem the game codes:

Players should press the M key as soon as they are in the Roblox game. Aftert the main menu will appears, one must choose "Codes" on the right side of the screen. To claim the free rewards, copy and paste or input an active code into the box, then click the confirm button.

Players will receive immense in-game benefits after using these codes in Roblox Rojutsu Blox.

