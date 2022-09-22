Sea Piece codes in Roblox: Free Beli (September 2022)

Sea Piece players have to traverse the seas, kill strong foes, and be the first to get the One Piece in Roblox Sea Piece. In this title, free codes can give novice gamers an advantage as well as a head start. Through them, players can earn Beli, which is the game's currency. It is used to buy better weapons and upgrades.

Mvngo DEV was inspired by the most popular and almost never-ending anime series, One Piece, to create Roblox Sea Piece. The game has gained over 34 thousand likes and 10 million visits since its inception on May 28, 2022. As the title continues to grow, developers keep posting new codes on social media. With that in mind, it's time to look at the ones on offer this month.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Sea Piece

Active codes in Roblox Sea Piece

Unfortunately, there's only one active in Roblox Sea Piece available currently:

SECONDSEA! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 123 beli

Expired codes in Roblox Sea Piece

Here are a bunch of codes that are no longer valid:

1000Likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn stat reset and 2x exp for five minutes

10kLikes! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2x EXP for 15 minutes

500Likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn stat reset and 100,000 beli

APOLOGIES! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2x EXP for two hours

BackToSchoolNerds - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 123,456 beli and a stat reset

Big20 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000,000 beli

Billionare! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn one billion beli

cat! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2x exp for five minutes

Millionare! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 million beli

Sorry! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2x EXP for 10 minute

SorryAbout10K! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 250,000 beli

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2x EXP for five minutes

Sub2Kaijoh26 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2x EXP for five minutes

Sub2MrSwole - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2x EXP for five minutes

Sub2Taklaman - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2x EXP for five minutes

UPDATE3! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn one million beli and a stat reset

UPDATE4! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2x exp five minutes

Update5! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000,000 beli

Update6! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn five mins double exp and a stat reset

Update7! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 246,810 beli

Update8! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

woopsmbgang! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 150,000 beli and 2x exp for 15 minutes

Steps to redeem active code in Roblox Sea Piece

Gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem the active code in the game:

Launch Sea Piece on Roblox.

Click Codes on the bottom left side of the screen.

Copy and paste the active code into the text box.

To get the rewards, press the Enter key.

Players can, of course, type the code in during the redemption process. However, that can lead to typos or other errors. This is why it's best to copy and paste the active code.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far