Speed Champions codes in Roblox: Free boosts, coins, and more (August 2022)

Roblox Speed Champions players can purchase in-game items, pets, gems, money, and other items after using certain codes provided by the developers. To improve in the game, they can use these codes to receive free rewards and improve their ranking on the leaderboards.
Roblox Speed Champions, created by the Incentive Team, allows players to race while improving their avatars. Interested players can find free Speed Champions codes in this article, along with instructions on how to redeem them.
Players can improve their speed in the game by using these free Roblox Speed Champions codes
Active codes in Roblox Speed Champions
Shown below are the active codes in the game:
- AutoSell - Redeem this code in the game to get an Auto Sell Boost
- AutoTrain - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 minutes of Auto-Train
- Coinsss - Redeem this code in the game to get 50,000 Coins
- Emerald - Redeem this code in the game to get Hybrid Charms
- F2TM - Redeem this code in the game to get Fraser2TheMax Pet
- FreeCharms - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- FreeCoinBoost - Redeem this code in the game to get a 10 minute Coin Boost
- Gemsss - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gems
- Luck - Redeem this code in the game to get Hybrid Charms
- LuckCharms - Redeem this code in the game to get a Luck Boost
- MegaBoost - Redeem this code in the game to get a 30 minute Coin Boost and 30 minute Gem Boost
- MoreCharms - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- NewUpdate - Redeem this code in the game to get a 60 minute Coin Boost
- QuestUpdate - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- RandomPet - Redeem this code in the game to get a random Pet
- RebirthUpdate - Redeem this code in the game to get a Coin Boost
- SpeedChampions - Redeem this code in the game to get a 60 minute Gems Boost
- SpeedyBoi - Redeem this code in the game to get a 10 minute Speed Boost
- SpeedyGang - Redeem this code in the game to get 500k Coins and 250k Gems
- Sub2AustinChallengesYT - Redeem this code in the game to get AustinChallengesYT Pet
- sub2cdtv - Redeem this code in the game to get CDTV Pet
- Sub2DefildPlays - Redeem this code in the game to get DefildPlays Pet
- Sub2GrumpyGravy - Redeem this code in the game to get GrumpyGravy Pet
- Sub2RazorFishGaming - Redeem this code in the game to get RazorFishGaming Pet
- Sub2RussoPlays - Redeem this code in the game to get RussoPlays Pet
- Sub2SCHIZELpops - Redeem this code in the game to get SchizelPops Pet
- Sub2SnugLife - Redeem this code in the game to get SnugLife Pet
- Sub2TheCookie - Redeem this code in the game to get TheCookie Pet
- TrainingMode - Redeem this code in the game to get an Auto-Train Boost
- UpdateWednesday - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 minute auto-train
Detailed steps to redeem these codes have been provided below in this article.
Expired codes in Roblox Speed Champions
Unfortunately, these codes have expired and will not work in the game anymore:
- 10KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 10k Likes Pet
- FreeGems - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Gems
- FridayUpdate - Redeem this code in the game to get Coins & Gems
- Frosty - Redeem this code in the game to get Coins & Gems
- Godly - Redeem this code in the game to get Coins & Gems
- Release - Redeem this code in the game to get Coins & Gems
Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Speed Champions
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in this Roblox game:
- Open the Roblox app on the device of your choice. It can be a laptop or a mobile device running iOS or Android. Use your personal username and password to log into your Roblox account.
- Look for the game on the platform's home page. Once you've found the game, start it and wait for it to load.
- Once the game has loaded and the home page has appeared, click on the "More" button on the screen.
- After you do that, a new window will appear. There are a number of options here, but you must click the "Codes" button.
- You can now see the place where you can enter a code. An active code should be copied and pasted into the input code field.
- It's possible that it will display an error if you write the code incorrectly. However, the option will still be open.
- The final option is to choose "Redeem" from the menu. Players will immediately receive the promised benefits.
To avoid any issues while redeeming codes, players must input it exactly as it appears in the list above, including any special characters and letter casing.