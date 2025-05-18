Star Caller Grow a Garden: How to get, price, and use

Grow a Garden rolled out the Blood Moon event update a while back, featuring a variety of new things, including pets, crops, and more. The best part of the update is the random crimson sky that pops up now and then, allowing your plants to obtain the Bloodlit Mutation. Apart from this, players are also interested in a new item called Star Caller that arrived with the recent update.

Ad

If you saw it in the shop and are wondering what it does and if you should purchase it, then this article will give you all the necessary details.

Everything you should know about the Star Caller in Grow a Garden

The Blood Moon Shop only appears during the Blood Moon event (Image via Roblox)

Star Caller is a new tool/gear that was added with the Blood Moon update. However, you won't find it in the regular Gear Shop as it is only sold in the Blood Moon Shop. Unfortunately, the Blood Moon Shop isn't always available in the game. For it to appear, you must wait for the Blood Moon Event to trigger on your server.

Ad

Trending

This happens every 3 real-life hours and replaces the regular Night Event. You can keep track of the regular Night Event by checking the timer over the big owl in the middle of the map. Simply stay in the game and wait for the crimson moon to appear in the sky. This is when the Blood Moon Shop spawns beside the big owl in the central map area.

The Shop appears beside the big owl (Image via Grow a Garden Wiki)

Now, all you need to do is interact with the shop and scroll down to find the Star Caller. Note that the item is extremely expensive and will cost you a whopping 12,000,000 Sheckles. This is a huge sum of money and something not possible for new players who have yet to set up their gardens.

Ad

Also check: Grow a Garden Beanstalk guide

How to use the Star Caller in the game

The item costs a lot of money (Image via Roblox)

Once you obtain the Star Caller from the Blood Moon Shop, all you need to do is equip it in your inventory and then click anywhere in your garden where you want to place it. The item has a fixed range, so you must check this out before planting it in the ground. You will see a green shadow when holding it in your hand.

Ad

Once the Star Caller is placed in your garden, it gives three random plants in your garden the Celestial Mutation. Crops with this mutation sell for 125 times more than their original value, making them extremely valuable and profitable.

So, if you're looking to accumulate a lot of money, then purchasing and planting the Star Caller in your garden is a good call.

Also check: Fisch Apex Pools update guide

FAQs about Grow a Garden

How much does the Star Caller cost in Grow a Garden?

Ad

The Star Caller costs 12,000,000 Sheckles.

What is the rarity of the Star Caller in Grow a Garden?

The item falls under the Legendary rarity.

How many fruits does the Star Caller affect in Grow a Garden?

The item affects and gives three random fruits with the Celestial Mutation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024