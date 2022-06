Super Power Fighting Simulator Codes in Roblox: Free Tokens (June 2022) 

Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator codes can be used to obtain free in-game goodies such as tokens, boosts, jewels, and more. These codes will assist players in their gaming journey and improve their arsenal. Tokens can be used to purchase items and upgrade the avatar in the game.

GamesReborn's Super Power Fighting Simulator is a Roblox-exclusive fighting game. As players train their body, fists, speed, and intellect to become one of the best soldiers in the game, the main goal is to program their deepest warrior. To level up, seek out new islands that are off the beaten road, and uncover astonishing skills to showcase their actual potential, players can practice with others or do it all alone.

Roblox: Super Power Fighting Simulator codes to become an extremely powerful superhuman

Active codes for Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator

These codes are case-sensitive, and players should copy and paste the code to avoid errors. Additionally, these codes may not last forever, which is why players should redeem them at the earliest.

FESTIVEBOOST - 15 minutes of x2 Winter Token Boost

WINTERUPDATE - 7500 Tokens

200KLikes - 20,000 Tokens

Detailed steps to redeem the code, along with the expired codes, have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes on Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator

These codes do not work in the game anymore.

35KLIKES - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

HALLOWEENTOKENS - Redeem code to get a free reward

GamingDan - Redeem to get 1,500 Tokens

Rainway - Redeem to get 3,000 Tokens

1250Tokens - Redeem to get 1,250 Tokens

75KLIKES - Redeem code to get a free reward

1M - Redeem to get 3,500 Tokens

SPOOKYPOWER - Redeem code to get a free reward

LASERVISION - Redeem to get 5,000 Tokens

BOO - Redeem code to get 3,313 Halloween tokens

JustHamNoTurkey - Redeem code to get 3,000 Tokens

40KLIKES - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

BOUNTY - Redeem code to get 500 Gems

100KFAVORITES - Redeem code to get 2,500 Tokens

QUESTS - Redeem to get 3,000 Tokens

15MVISITS - Redeem code to get 3,500 Tokens

100M - Redeem code to get 180 Minute x2 Power Boost

BUFF - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

5KPLAYERS - Redeem to get 2,500 Tokens

750LikeTokens - Redeem to get 1,250 Tokens

LightDark - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

HALLOWEEN - Redeem code to get a free reward

250Players - Redeem to get 999 Tokens

mrrhino - Redeem to get 1,000 Tokens

Forgotten - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

85M - Redeem to get 8,585 Tokens

10Kplayers - Redeem to get 5,000 Tokens

50KLIKES - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

Fusion2500 - Redeem to get 2,500 Tokens

50M - Redeem code to get 5,050 Tokens

10KLIKES - Redeem to get 5,000 Tokens

OMNI - Redeem code to get +30 Minute x2 Luck Boost

30MVISITS - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

NINJA - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

Jojocraft - Redeem to get 1,500 Tokens

POSEIDON - Redeem code to get 250 Gems

400KFAVORITES - Redeem code to get 4,000 Tokens

TRANSFORM - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

500likes - Redeem to get 1,000 Tokens

65M - Redeem code to get 6,565 Tokens

ShutdownTokens - Redeem to get 2,500 Tokens

REAPER - Redeem code to get a free reward

Release - Redeem to get 1,000 Tokens

350KFavorites - Redeem to get 3,500 Tokens

900KMEMBERS - Redeem code to get a free reward

ItzVexo - Redeem code to get 1,500 Tokens

Sub2Cookie - Redeem to get 3,000 Tokens

OPLUCK - Redeem code to get a 120 minute x2 Luck Boost

Anubis - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

HolidayPass - Redeem to get 10,000 Tokens

150KLIKES—Redeem to get 15k Tokens

ServerSpecial - Redeem to get 1,500 Tokens

DRAGON - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

gemupdate - Redeem code to get 50,000 Gems

space - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

Joseph47 - Redeem code to get 500 Tokens

TwitterTokens - Redeem to get 1,250 Tokens

400KMEMBERS - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

30KSupreme - Redeem to get 300,000 Gems

ALIEN - Redeem code to get 500 Gems

1.5K - Redeem to get 1,500 Tokens

goals - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

20MVISITS - Redeem code to get 3,500 Tokens

sciborg - Redeem code to get 500 Gems

ASTRO - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

300KMEMBERS - Redeem to get 5,000 Tokens

SUPERSECRETEARLYACCESSCODE - Redeem to get 1,111 Tokens

Rektway100K - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

Azend - Redeem to get 1,000 Tokens

600KMEMBERS - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

1MMembers - Redeem code to get 10,000 Tokens

artifacts - Redeem code to get 50,000 Gems

10M - Redeem to get 3,500 Tokens

1KLikes - Redeem to get 1,350 Tokens

FREEPOWER - Redeem code to get a 60 minute x2 Power Boost

100Kmembers - Redeem to get 5,000 Tokens

SKY - Redeem code to get 5,000 Tokens

Steps to redeem the codes on Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator

Follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the Roblox game:

Open Roblox.

Start Super Power Fighting Simulator.

On the right side of the screen, click on the menu symbol

Click on the Twitter icon.

In the little window that displays on the screen, copy and paste the free code into the text box.

To redeem the code, hit 'Enter.'

