Thunder clickers codes in Roblox: Free Clicks, Gems and more (May 2022)

Roblox Thunder Clickers codes will improve the gaming experience by allowing players to earn more upgrades and new pets! Having access to a variety of goodies such as diamonds and clicks is wonderful.

Thunder Clickers is another Roblox tapping/clicking game in which the player must click/tap to harvest the elements. While tapping and unlocking new worlds to explore and raise the element collection multiplies, players can sell elements to acquire pets or use them on rebirths to increase their farming rates.

Roblox: Thunder clickers codes for free Clicks, Gems and more

Active codes in Roblox Thunder Clickers

To avoid any mistakes, it's best to copy and paste the codes. Detailed steps to redeem the code have been explained below. More importantly, use them as soon as possible because they are quickly expiring.

100KVISITS! – Redeem code for free Clicks & Gems

1MVISITS! – Redeem code for free Reward

FreePet! – Redeem code for free Clover Pet

StPatrick! – Redeem code for free Clicks & Gems

UPDATE11! – Redeem code for free Clicks & Gems

UPDATE12! – Redeem code for free Clicks & Gems

UPDATE14! – Redeem code for free Boosts

Expired codes in Roblox Thunder Clickers

The following codes have already crossed their expiry date:

30KVISITS! – Redeem code for free 5,000 Gems & 10,000 Clicks

70KVISITS! – Redeem code for free 10,000 Gems & 100,000 Clicks

UPDATE10! – Redeem code for free 2,000 Clicks

UPDATE3! – Redeem code for free rewards

UPDATE8! – Redeem code for free free reward

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Thunder Clickers

Follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game

To begin, start the Thunder Clickers game.

Then, on the left side of the game screen, select the Twitter bird icon to access the code redemption box.

In the textbox with the "INSERT CODE HERE" placeholder text, copy and paste an active from the list code.

Lastly, to redeem the code and receive the free rewards, press the CONFIRM icon with the green border.

Other Clicker Games

The clicker subgenre is an odd one, based on watching numbers rise and then getting all the benefits of the players' efforts. It's a game that focuses on a certain topic, such as socializing with other players, more than most Roblox games.

1) Anime Clickers Simulator

Anime Clickers Simulator is without a doubt the best of the bunch. It's a large game with large anime-inspired realms to travel to, dozens of friends to choose from, a manufacturing system, and regular new updates with new worlds and other features.

Best of all, it's chalk-full of useful incentives that help players increase their click count and take the tedium out of it. The majority of these may be obtained just by playing the game, however, Anime Clickers frequently includes codes for free boosts as well.

2) Clicker Simulator

Clicker Simulator is for players if they want a more classic clicker experience without the anime trappings. It's less about gathering an army of anime fans, exploring their worlds, and more about improving their stats, collecting rare pets, and unlocking new places based on real-world locations like rainforests and islands.

The idea is to hatch eggs and obtain uncommon pets in order to increase the click rate even more, and if players play their cards well, the numbers can reach incredible heights.

3) Tapper Simulator

Tapper Simulator is even more focused on pets than Clicker Simulator. Players' goal is to collect enough clicks to rebirth with more jewels and tap multipliers, then continue the procedure until they have a stunning quantity of clicks.

Pets are essential to achieving these objectives, and Tapper Simulator allows players to control how they operate and evolve. Using crafting machines increases the chances of getting special effects for the pets, which will enhance their talents even more.

4) Rebirth Champions

In most Roblox clicker games, rebirthing is crucial, but in Rebirth Champions, it's much more important. Players will rack up clicks and points, then be reborn for a chance to receive amazing multipliers and watch those numbers continue to rise. Pets are still important for receiving the best multipliers, so make sure to open a lot of eggs.

However, the rates and procedures for getting eggs are less lenient than in other clicker games. Expect to remain in this one for the long haul, but thanks to the Rebirth Champions' leaderboards, their efforts will be rewarded.

5) Candy Clicking Simulator

Sugar Clicking Simulator isn't all that different from other Roblox clicker games in terms of functionality, but it's all wrapped up in a candy coating.

Playing Candy Clicking Simulator is like going into a candy shop come to life, complete with colourful environments overflowing with delectable delights, mysteries to discover around every corner and a nuclear bomb weapon if players feel like sweeping the leaderboards in an unjust manner.

