Tictac Sahur in Steal a Brainrot: How to get, rarity, and income rate

Tictac Sahur is a Secret character that arrived alongside the Mexico Event update in Steal a Brainrot. It is among the best Brainrots, possessing an earnings rate that exceeds that of Celularcini Viciosini, La Extinct Grande, Tralaledon, and more characters of similar rarity. As a result, it is in heavy demand by both beginners and veterans in the game's community.

Here's everything you need to know about Tictac Sahur, including the multiple ways to obtain it in Steal a Brainrot.

Getting Tictac Sahur in Steal a Brainrot

A Candy-mutated Tictac Sahur (Image via Roblox)

Tictac Sahur can be purchased from the conveyor belt with 6,000,000,000 Cash ($6B). It is not tied to any admin event and cannot be created in the Craft Machine. However, due to the unit's high rarity, it has an extremely low spawn rate in Steal a Brainrot.

To increase the spawn chance of Tictac Sahur, you'll need to play in a private server and increase its luck. The Server Luck gamepass can be purchased from the Shop, but at the expense of Robux. It can be bought multiple times until it reaches the limit at 5x, the total cost of the same being over 2200 Robux.

Instead of buying the gamepass, you can also wait for developer Sammy to give boosted Server Luck during the admin events. There have been instances when all players in a server got 6x and 8x luck, making the arrival of Secret and even the OG Brainrots a common sight.

If unsuccessful in finding a Tictac Sahur, try stealing the character from other players. This Secret Brainrot is most likely to belong to experienced players, who will take proper security measures to protect it, so be aware of traps and turrets near the target's base.

With over 50 Secrets in the game, it is difficult to keep track of each unit's worth. We have listed every Secret Brainrot's cost and earnings in this guide for your convenience.

Income rate of Tictac Sahur in Steal a Brainrot

Earnings of Tictac Sahur (Image via Roblox)

Tictac Sahur has a unique design, featuring a brown clock riding a unicycle. When it is moving, roman numerals appear all over it, which looks more visually pleasing when the character has Mutations like Galaxy or Lava.

In its base form, the Tictac Sahur earns 37,500,000 Cash every second ($37.5M). So, it completely covers its own expense in just 160 seconds.

This Secret character is extremely beneficial due to both its high earnings and incredible rarity. Yet, you can sell it for 3,000,000,000 Cash to make space for more units in your base.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What is the income rate of Tictac Sahur?

This Brainrot generates 37,500,000 Cash every second.

Why is it better to play in a private server?

By playing in a private server, you'll rid yourself of players who may want to steal your characters.

What is the best F2P method for obtaining Tictac Sahur?

Playing during admin events, such as Taco Tuesday, is the best method for acquiring this character. The developer usually boosts the Server Luck during such festivities, increasing the spawn chance of Secrets.

