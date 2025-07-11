Toilet Tower Defense Toilet Tournament guide

The Toilet Tournament is a temporary game mode in Toilet Tower Defense, where players can participate to win exclusive units for free. The mode was released on July 5, 2025, and features daily tournaments that rank players on a leaderboard based on their performance. Each tournament gives players an objective that they must complete to earn points.

Read on to know more about the Toilet Tower Defense Toilet Tournament in Roblox.

Toilet Tower Defense Toilet Tournament: Everything you need to know

Tournament details tab (Image via Roblox)

During the event, a different tournament starts every day and runs for 24 hours in Toilet Tower Defense. The game sorts players into groups of 200 and ranks them on a leaderboard at the end of the tournament, based on the number of points earned.

The two units players can win from this event are

Titan Reaper Cameraman (Ultimate): This unit wields a scythe, which is equipped with freezing abilities. To unlock the Titan Reaper Cameraman, secure one of the top three ranks in the Tournament Leaderboard.

This unit wields a scythe, which is equipped with freezing abilities. To unlock the Titan Reaper Cameraman, secure one of the top three ranks in the Tournament Leaderboard. Titan Reaper Speakerman (Godly): The Titan Reaper Speakerman uses a powerful scythe to attack its foes. To unlock this unit, secure one of 4 to 25 ranks on the Tournament Leaderboard.

The rewards in the event are distributed within a few hours of winning. If they are not credited to your account, consider restarting the game. Additionally, players who have earned 0 points throughout the tournament will not get any rewards.

Apart from that, the event features an exclusive unit that players can unlock by spending 399 Roblux on the Exclusive Shop:

Titan Reaper TV Man (Exclusive): The Titan Reaper TV Man uses a large scythe, which has attacks affiliated with radiation and piercing.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Toilet Tower Defense Toilet Tournament

How long will the Titan Reaper TV Man (Exclusive) be available in the in-game shop?

The new unit will be available in the exclusive shop till July 12, 2025.

How many tournaments are featured in the Toilet Tournament in Toilet Tower Defense?

In total, 7 tournaments are to be featured in the Toilet Tournament.

Are there any daily rewards in the Toilet Tournament?

Yes, daily rewards are granted to top players.

