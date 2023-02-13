Roblox is a game-creation platform where users can create and play games, and it has become one of the most popular gaming platforms in the world. The platform has amassed an impressive library of games, including some classics from Roblox's early days.

Some of the platform's games have become less popular for various reasons. The top five Roblox classic games that unquestionably merit a remake are listed here. Remaking these old titles would undoubtedly give them a more contemporary feel. Here are the top 5 classic Roblox games that deserve a remake.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

High School and 4 other classic Roblox games that deserve a remake

5) Crossroads

Crossroads was one of the earliest games released on Roblox and a classic RPG title. This is a classic BrickBattle game developed by early Roblox staff members and published under the Roblox account.

There are various standard BrickBattle weapons in the game, including the Sword and Rocket Launcher. Crossroads was also the first game with multiplayer functionality on the platform. Players had to fight creatures and gather items to advance in the game.

A new remake of the game would bring a modern twist to the classic title and surely be a hit amongst the fans.

4) Natural Disaster Survival

Natural Disaster Survival is a round-based survival game created by Stickmasterluke. The game was an empty slot until around November 2011, when the name got updated to "Disaster Testing."

On December 4, 2011, the complete game was made available. Players in Natural Disaster Survival had to endure various natural disasters in what was essentially a standard Roblox game. Players had to gather materials, erect shelters, and endure the disasters.

A remake of the game would bring a new level of excitement and challenge, as users would have to use their wits and skills to survive.

3) Work at a Pizza Place

Work at a Pizza Place was another classic game where users had to work together in a pizza shop. They had to manage their customers and ensure the pizzas were perfectly cooked. It was created by Dued1 on November 3, 2007.

It was the fourth game on the platform to hit 1 billion visits after MeepCity, Jailbreak, and Murder Mystery 2. The ultimate goal of this game is to work at the pizza place, and there are a variety of jobs to get in-game money from paychecks. Players can use that money to upgrade their houses and purchase items and furniture.

There are six jobs that users can choose from Cashier, Cook, Pizza Boxer, Delivery, Supplier, and Manager. Gamers can go on a break to other houses, play around with gear, and even travel to other islands. They can also host parties at their houses on Party Island. There is another building named The Dump, where they can sell and buy discounted items.

It has reached a ton of popularity throughout all these years. A remake of the game would add more levels and challenges and a modern twist to this classic game.

2) Theme Park Tycoon 2

Theme Park Tycoon 2 is a classic tycoon game on Roblox developed by Den_S. It is similar to the RollerCoaster Tycoon series involving the construction of a player's own theme park by earning in-game money from park visitors, helping to continue and expand the ideal park.

The game features five types of rides: roller coasters, gentle, intense, water, and transport. Every category features various rides that can be placed in a player's park to increase park ratings. Additionally, they can alter the color, cost, and even the design of every ride, including those marked "Custom track."

In addition to building attractions, they can also construct stalls where goods are sold to park visitors, including hats, food, and beverages. Additionally, a good restroom stall is available. A new spin will be added to the original game in the remake, which will undoubtedly be popular.

1) High School

A popular Roblox game called High School required players to attend class and pass their assignments. It was developed by Cindering in April 2009 and has received over 570 million visitors. It is essentially a high school role-playing game. Due to it being an out-of-date heritage game, it is currently less well-liked and has an average of 75 players, according to Cindering.

The game is set in a little town with shops, restaurants, and other destinations like a club. Users can make money and buy things like vehicles, equipment, pets, and other things. Since students at High School were not compelled to attend, several people even attacked the school for having a few kids show up.

Roblox High School: Fan Club, the game's official fan club, grants access to the in-game iCinder, a phone used for private texting. In addition to attending lessons on time and finishing their homework, players had to make enough in-game money to buy supplies like food and clothing. This game would be a hit if it were remade with more classes, activities, and difficulties.

Poll : 0 votes