Top 5 Series 1 Roblox Figures

Series 1 Roblox Figures refers to a collection of collectible figurines based on popular characters from the online gaming platform. These were released in 2017 by the toy company Jazwares in collaboration with Roblox Corporation. They feature a variety of characters from different games, including Noob Attack, Work at a Pizza Place, and High School. Each figure comes with a unique code that can be redeemed for an exclusive virtual item on the platform.

The Series 1 collection includes 40 figures, with both common and rare variations available. Some of the rare figures include Dominus Empyreus, a golden robot-like character, and the Classic Noob, a classic-looking avatar.

Top 5 must-have Series 1 Roblox figures for collectors and fans

1) Classic Noob

crazy ass moments in roblox history @rblxcrazymoment At one point, Jazwares faced a production error when the Series 1 Classic Noob toy had been misprinted as "Classic Boob". At one point, Jazwares faced a production error when the Series 1 Classic Noob toy had been misprinted as "Classic Boob". https://t.co/L393jhOCRq

The Classic Noob is a popular and rare figurine in the figures collection. It features a classic avatar design that was used in the early days of the platform, with a green torso, a white head, and black legs with green shoes.

This figure is highly sought after by collectors and fans alike, and its virtual item is a valuable addition to any player's inventory. The Classic Noob represents a nostalgic nod to the early days of the platform and is a must-have for any serious fan or collector.

2) Mr. Bling Bling

Jazwares @Jazwares #robloxtoys Mr. Bling Bling is one of the #Roblox Core Figure Packs that you can add to your collection today! roblox.jazwares.com Mr. Bling Bling is one of the #Roblox Core Figure Packs that you can add to your collection today! roblox.jazwares.com #robloxtoys https://t.co/i1yYRTTvR1

Mr. Bling Bling is a rare and highly sought-after figurine from the Series 1 Roblox Figures collection. The character features a gold suit, a gold hat, and a diamond necklace, making him stand out from other characters in the collection.

He is a popular character from the Roblox game "Work at a Pizza Place," and his virtual item, a golden pizza slicer, is highly coveted by players. This figure is a valuable addition to any Roblox fan or collector's collection, representing a unique and iconic character from the game.

3) Shedletsky

Shedletsky is a well-known Roblox administrator, and the figurine is a tribute to his contributions to the gaming community. The character features a black and red outfit and a menacing skull mask, making him stand out from other figures in the entire figures collection.

He is a popular choice among collectors, and his virtual item, the "Shedletsky's Sword of Shred," is a powerful weapon in the game. This figurine represents the impact that the character has had on the gaming community and is a must-have for any serious fan or collector.

4) Dominus Empyreus

Dominus Empyreus is a rare and coveted figurine from the figures collection. The character features a black and gold outfit and a distinctive crown-like headpiece, making it stand out from other characters in the collection.

The character is a representation of power and status in the gaming community, and its virtual item, the "Dominus Empyreus" hat, is one of the most valuable items in the game. This figure is a must-have for any serious fan or collector and represents the ultimate achievement in the world of Roblox.

5) Builderman

rip @PogBruh4 Builderman told me if this tweet gets 500 likes Roblox will come up back up... #Roblox #Roblox Down Builderman told me if this tweet gets 500 likes Roblox will come up back up... #Roblox #RobloxDown https://t.co/a9Jh0LmhZX

Builderman is a popular and recognizable character in the gaming community, and the figurine is a tribute to his contributions to the game. The character features a blue and white outfit and a helmet with the logo, making him a distinctive addition to the figures collection.

Builderman represents creativity and innovation in the Roblox world, and his virtual item, the "Builderman's Gift of Friendship," is a popular gift item among players. This figure is a valuable addition to any fan or collector's collection and represents the impact he has had on the game's development and growth.

