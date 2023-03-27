Create

Top 5 Series 1 Roblox Figures

By Benny Sagayarajan
Modified Mar 27, 2023 19:20 IST
The figures that every Roblox fan must collect (Image via Roblox)
The figures that every Roblox fan must collect (Image via Roblox)

Series 1 Roblox Figures refers to a collection of collectible figurines based on popular characters from the online gaming platform. These were released in 2017 by the toy company Jazwares in collaboration with Roblox Corporation. They feature a variety of characters from different games, including Noob Attack, Work at a Pizza Place, and High School. Each figure comes with a unique code that can be redeemed for an exclusive virtual item on the platform.

The Series 1 collection includes 40 figures, with both common and rare variations available. Some of the rare figures include Dominus Empyreus, a golden robot-like character, and the Classic Noob, a classic-looking avatar.

Top 5 must-have Series 1 Roblox figures for collectors and fans

1) Classic Noob

At one point, Jazwares faced a production error when the Series 1 Classic Noob toy had been misprinted as "Classic Boob". https://t.co/L393jhOCRq

The Classic Noob is a popular and rare figurine in the figures collection. It features a classic avatar design that was used in the early days of the platform, with a green torso, a white head, and black legs with green shoes.

This figure is highly sought after by collectors and fans alike, and its virtual item is a valuable addition to any player's inventory. The Classic Noob represents a nostalgic nod to the early days of the platform and is a must-have for any serious fan or collector.

2) Mr. Bling Bling

Mr. Bling Bling is one of the #Roblox Core Figure Packs that you can add to your collection today! roblox.jazwares.com #robloxtoys https://t.co/i1yYRTTvR1

Mr. Bling Bling is a rare and highly sought-after figurine from the Series 1 Roblox Figures collection. The character features a gold suit, a gold hat, and a diamond necklace, making him stand out from other characters in the collection.

He is a popular character from the Roblox game "Work at a Pizza Place," and his virtual item, a golden pizza slicer, is highly coveted by players. This figure is a valuable addition to any Roblox fan or collector's collection, representing a unique and iconic character from the game.

3) Shedletsky

@Shedletsky @AvidanRoss @instrumentalinc @FastCompany @RethinkGlass I still think some atoms were made... there’s a special stage you reach when you end up on wish.com... https://t.co/Qvw9nGYmCE

Shedletsky is a well-known Roblox administrator, and the figurine is a tribute to his contributions to the gaming community. The character features a black and red outfit and a menacing skull mask, making him stand out from other figures in the entire figures collection.

He is a popular choice among collectors, and his virtual item, the "Shedletsky's Sword of Shred," is a powerful weapon in the game. This figurine represents the impact that the character has had on the gaming community and is a must-have for any serious fan or collector.

4) Dominus Empyreus

youtube-cover

Dominus Empyreus is a rare and coveted figurine from the figures collection. The character features a black and gold outfit and a distinctive crown-like headpiece, making it stand out from other characters in the collection.

The character is a representation of power and status in the gaming community, and its virtual item, the "Dominus Empyreus" hat, is one of the most valuable items in the game. This figure is a must-have for any serious fan or collector and represents the ultimate achievement in the world of Roblox.

5) Builderman

Builderman told me if this tweet gets 500 likes Roblox will come up back up... #Roblox #RobloxDown https://t.co/a9Jh0LmhZX

Builderman is a popular and recognizable character in the gaming community, and the figurine is a tribute to his contributions to the game. The character features a blue and white outfit and a helmet with the logo, making him a distinctive addition to the figures collection.

Builderman represents creativity and innovation in the Roblox world, and his virtual item, the "Builderman's Gift of Friendship," is a popular gift item among players. This figure is a valuable addition to any fan or collector's collection and represents the impact he has had on the game's development and growth.

Quick Links

Edited by Anirudh Padmanabhan
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...