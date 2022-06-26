Tower Heroes codes in Roblox: Free stickers and skins (June 2022)

Roblox Tower Heroes coupons can be redeemed for skins, money, and other helpful items in-game. To advance to the next level, players can either work hard to defeat the bosses and pay Robux to buy new goods, or they can use these free codes.

In Tower Heroes, players defend themselves against waves of foes using special towers. By defeating the waves, players can gain access to more towers, money, and experience. With coins, players can purchase crates and towers.

This article will include current codes that may be redeemed for no cost in-game goodies.

Use these Roblox Tower Heroes codes to more effectively repel waves of foes

Active codes in Roblox Tower Heroes codes

The codes in the game can expire at any point, so players are requested to redeem the codes as soon as possible to avoid missing out. This is a common phenomenon for Roblox game codes.

2020VISION- Redeem this code in the game to get Free Streamer Skin

crispytyph- Redeem this code in the game to get Typh Hazel Stickers

CubeCavern- Redeem this code in the game to get Free Wiz SCC Skin

Easter2022- Redeem this code in the game to get the Maoi Sticker (New)

ENCORE- Redeem this code in the game to get Stickers and Characters

ENEMYPETS- Redeem this code in the game to get Spider Stickers

FRANKBDAY- Redeem this code in the game to get the Funny Birthday Frank Skin (New)

HEROESXBOX- Redeem this code in the game to get Free Xbox Skin

ODDPORT- Redeem this code in the game to get Free Skin and Stickers

PixelBit- Redeem this code in the game to get 20 Coins

PVPUPDATE- Redeem this code in the game to get Modifier

SPOOKTACULAR- Redeem this code in the game to get Free Bat Boy Skin and Smiley Face Sticker

TEAMUP- Redeem this code in the game to get the Team Up Sticker (New)

THSTICKER- Redeem this code in the game to get Free Stickers

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Tower Heroes codes

The following codes do not work in the game anymore.

100MIL - Redeem this code in the game to get free Skin and 20 Coins

1MIL - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 Million Skin & 20 Coins

4JULY2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Modifier

APRILFOOL - Redeem this code in the game to get 20 Coins and Gun Wizard Skin

CartoonyWizard - Redeem this code in the game to get free Cartoony Outline Wizard Skin

COOPERATE - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Free Stickers

DevHiloh - Redeem this code in the game to get free Hiloh Skin

FastFood - Redeem this code in the game to get free Orange Soda Skin

FRANKBDAY - Redeem this code in the game to get free Birthday Frank Skin and Stickers

halloween2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get free Green Jack o Lantern Skin

happy2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get free 2021 Voca

July42020 - Redeem this code in the game to get free Fireworks Skin

Karts&Chaos - Redeem this code in the game to get free Popcorn Skin

lunar2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get free 20 Coins

NEWLOBBY - Redeem this code in the game to get free Burst Skin

ONEYEAR_TH - Redeem this code in the game to get free 20 Coins and Concept Chef

PoisonShroom - Redeem this code in the game to get free Mushroom Skin

TEAMSPARKS - Redeem this code in the game to get free Metaverse Skin

thxgiving - Redeem this code in the game to get free Pilgrim Skin

TreeBranch - Redeem this code in the game to get free Leaves Skin

Valentine2022- Redeem this code in the game to get free Angel Slime skin

xmas2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get free Snowflake Skin

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Tower Heroes codes

Follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:

Open Roblox and login using the username and password.

Launch Tower Heores game and wait for it to load.

Once loaded, players can find the 'codes' button on the side of the screen, and tap on it.

Copy and paste any active promo code into the code redemption box.

Finally, players can click on the redeem button to get the promised rewards.

More codes in Roblox Tower Heroes codes

New codes typically appear after a significant upgrade, occasion, celebration, or achievement. For instance, many Roblox game developers provide new codes whenever their game reaches milestones in terms of likes or visits.

Join the discord server or follow the game's official Twitter account to stay updated on the new code changes. Links are available on the game's Roblox home page.

