Traveler's Fruit Grow a Garden: How to get it and sell price

Grow a Garden's Mega Harvest update added a variety of things to the game. The Traveler's Fruit Seed is one such item that you can obtain from the special event shop and plant in your garden. However, you must go through a couple of steps before you can successfully plant this crop and start harvesting it.

Ad

This article goes over all the crucial steps required to obtain the Traveler's Fruit Seed in the game and how much you can earn by selling the fruit.

How to get the Traveler's Fruit Seed in Grow a Garden

You can get this seed from the Harvest Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Traveler's Fruit Seed can currently only be purchased from the limited-time Harvest Shop. Present in the center of the map, you can access the shop by talking to the NPC inside it. Afterward, you can scroll down till you find the seed on the list.

Ad

Trending

Being a Divine rarity item, it is quite possible that the seed might not be in stock. You might want to wait till the shop refreshes and then check again. Once the item is back in stock, you can spend 32 Summer Coins to purchase it. This is a limited-time event currency that can be obtained by participating in the Summer Harvest Event.

This event triggers every hour and lasts for 10 minutes. You must collect all the Summer Fruits that you can during this time and put them in the large cart in the middle of the map. Once the timer is over, you will receive rewards and Summer Coins based on how many points you were able to collect.

Ad

Also check: Grow a Garden Aurora Borealis Guide

How much does the Traveler's Fruit sell for?

You can get a decent sum of money for this fruit (Image via Roblox)

Traveler's Fruit is a great crop to have in your garden. This is mainly because you can sell it for a minimum of 53,248 Sheckles. The selling price will further change depending on the fruit's size and weight. On top of that, you can make a ton of money if you let the fruit obtain some good Mutations before selling it.

Ad

For example, allowing your Traveler's Fruit to get the Shocked or Disco Mutations will increase its value by a lot. However, you must stay patient and wait for the fruit to get all these Mutations before harvesting it. Unfortunately, the Disco Mutation can only be obtained during an admin-triggered event or through the Disco Bee.

However, you are still good to go if the fruit gets the Shocked Mutation, paired with some other Mutations like Frozen or Celestial.

Ad

Also check: Grow a Garden Fennec Fox Guide

FAQs about Grow a Garden

How much does the Traveler's Fruit Seed cost in Grow a Garden?

The seed costs 32 Summer Coins.

Can you get the Traveler's Fruit Seed from the regular Seed Shop in Grow a Garden?

No, you cannot get this seed from the regular Seed Shop.

Is Traveler's Fruit a multi-harvest crop in Grow a Garden?

Yes, it is a multi-harvest crop.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024