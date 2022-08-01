TTD 3 codes in Roblox: Free tokens (August 2022)

A free and simple way for Roblox TTD 3 players to earn tokens is through codes. These tokens can be used to buy accessories, emotes, and clothing for avatars.

Players are advised to follow the developers on Twitter to obtain future codes. This is because the developers frequently post new codes on the social networking site.

Emotes Co. created the game TTD 3, also known as TikTok Dance 3, for its Roblox experience platform. Users can play this dance game with their existing pals or make new ones.

In addition, they can listen to some lovely music while having fun and purchasing new items.

To acquire tokens and enhance gaming experience, use these Roblox TTD 3 codes

Active codes

Here is the active code in the game:

BLOX - Redeem this code in the game to get 125 Tokens (New)

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below.

Expired codes

These codes do not work in the Roblox game anymore:

WINTER - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

WELCOMETO2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

VOICECHATON - Redeem this code in the game to get Tokens

VALENTINES2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Tokens

ttd3ontop - Redeem this code in the game to get Tokens

TIMETODIAL- Redeem this code in the game to get Phone Prop

SWAG- Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Tokens

SUSSY- Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

SUMMER- Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Tokens

SUBWAY - Redeem this code in the game to get 850 Tokens

STREETSWEEPER - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Tokens

SHANTIES - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

SANDUNDERTABLE - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Tokens

PRO- Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Tokens

PRIDE2022- Redeem this code in the game to get 1978 Tokens

PRESETS- Redeem this code in the game to get 350 Tokens (New)

MOVEIT- Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

MOVEIT - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

JOYRIDE - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Tokens

INDEPENDENCE- Redeem this code in the game to get USA Flag

HBD EVAN! - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

HBD EVAN! - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

HAPPY3M- Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

HAPPY3M - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Tokens

Hallowvember - Redeem this code in the game to get Tokens

GR4FF1T1- Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Tokens (New)

FOLLOWUS - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

FNF- Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

EASTER2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get 400 Tokens

Dinero - Redeem this code in the game to get Tokens

christmas2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

CHECKOUTOURMERCH- Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

CHAPTER3 - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

BLUESKY - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

BETHERE- Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens code

BETHERE - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

ARTIFACT - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Tokens

ALPHAQUEST - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Tokens

ALPHAQUEST - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Tokens

AHARDRESET- Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

AHARDRESET - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

2MILLION- Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

#TTD31BIL- Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

#TTD31BIL - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

#TTD3 - Redeem this code in the game to get Tokens

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox TTD 3

Readers can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Open the Roblox platform and sign in with the username and password created.

Start the game, then visit the Shop.

Speak with the Shopperson outside the structure.

At the top right, click on the Twitter button.

Players will see a new window open where they can copy and paste an active code.

Users need to hit the redeem button to get the promised free rewards.

It is recommended that Roblox gamers copy and paste the code rather than typing it because doing so will prevent any input errors.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far