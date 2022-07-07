TTD 3 codes in Roblox: Free Tokens (July 2022)

Players of TTD 3 have a free and easy option to earn Tokens via codes. These Tokens can be used to purchase avatar apparel, emotes, and accessories. To acquire future codes, players are urged to follow the developers on Twitter. This is because new codes are often offered by said developers on the social media platform.

The video game TTD 3, known as TikTok Dance 3, was made by Emotes Co. for its Roblox experience platform. This dance game allows users to play with existing friends or establish new ones. Moreover, players can also enjoy some beautiful music while having fun and buying new items all at the same time.

Use these Roblox TTD 3 codes to get Tokens and improve the gaming experience

Active codes in Roblox TTD 3

There is only one code that is currently active in this Roblox title. And unfortunately, it can expire at any moment. And as the developers haven't offered any information suggesting when the code may expire, redeeming it now is the best way to go.

Currently active Roblox codes:

BLOX - Redeem this code in the game to get 125 Tokens (New)

Some steps regarding how to redeem this code are mentioned later in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox TTD 3

These codes are currently useless in the game as they no longer work.

#TTD3 - Redeem this code in the game to get Tokens

#TTD31BIL - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

2MILLION- Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

AHARDRESET - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

ALPHAQUEST - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Tokens

ARTIFACT - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Tokens

BETHERE - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

BLUESKY - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

CHAPTER3 - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

CHECKOUTOURMERCH- Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

christmas2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

Dinero - Redeem this code in the game to get Tokens

EASTER2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get 400 Tokens

FNF- Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

FOLLOWUS - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

GR4FF1T1- Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Tokens (New)

Hallowvember - Redeem this code in the game to get Tokens

HAPPY3M - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Tokens

HBD EVAN! - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

INDEPENDENCE- Redeem this code in the game to get USA Flag

JOYRIDE - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Tokens

MOVEIT - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

PRESETS- Redeem this code in the game to get 350 Tokens (New)

PRIDE2022- Redeem this code in the game to get 1978 Tokens

PRO- Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Tokens

SANDUNDERTABLE - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Tokens

SHANTIES - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

STREETSWEEPER - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Tokens

SUBWAY - Redeem this code in the game to get 850 Tokens

SUMMER- Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Tokens

SUSSY- Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

SWAG- Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Tokens

TIMETODIAL- Redeem this code in the game to get Phone Prop

ttd3ontop - Redeem this code in the game to get Tokens

VALENTINES2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Tokens

VOICECHATON - Redeem this code in the game to get Tokens

WELCOMETO2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

WINTER - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox TTD 3

If players are unsure about how to redeem the active code from before, these easy steps to redeem the code can help:

Open Roblox platform and log in using the created username and password.

Launch the game and go to the Shop.

Talk to the Shop character outside of the building.

Click the Twitter button at the top right.

A new window will appear where players can enter an active code in a text box.

Press Confirm to receive the free rewards associated with the used code.

Players are advised to copy and paste the code rather than typing it because doing so will help them stay clear of any mistakes during the input process.

