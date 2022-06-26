TTD 3 codes in Roblox: Free Tokens (June 2022)

Redeeming Roblox TTD 3 codes offers users a free and simple way to earn Tokens, which they can subsequently use to buy avatar clothes, emotes, and props. Follow the developers on their official Twitter accounts to get more of their frequently-updated codes.
Emotes Co. created the video game TTD 3, also known as TikTok Dance 3, for the Roblox experience platform. Players can play this dance game with their friends or make new ones. While having fun and shopping for new things, players can also listen to some beautiful music in the game.
With no further ado, let's take a look at the available and expired codes for this Roblox title.
Enhance the gameplay experience using these codes in Roblox TTD 3
Active codes in Roblox TTD 3
These Roblox codes do not have a set expiry date, meaning no one knows when they might expire; it can be tomorrow or a month from now. This is why players should redeem these codes right away to avoid missing out.
- BLUESKY - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens
- CHAPTER3 - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens
- christmas2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens
- Dinero - Redeem this code in the game to get Tokens
- EASTER2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get 400 Tokens
- GR4FF1T1- Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Tokens (New)
- JOYRIDE - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Tokens.
- MOVEIT - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- PRESETS- Redeem this code in the game to get 350 Tokens (New)
- PRIDE2022- Redeem this code in the game to get 1978 Tokens
- SANDUNDERTABLE - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Tokens
- SUBWAY - Redeem this code in the game to get 850 Tokens
- VALENTINES2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Tokens
- WELCOMETO2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens
- WINTER - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens
Expired codes in Roblox TTD 3
These codes do not work in the game anymore.
- #TTD3 - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Tokens
- #TTD31BIL- Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Free Tokens
- 2MILLION- Redeem this code in the game to get 150 free Tokens
- AHARDRESET- Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Free Tokens
- ALPHAQUEST - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Free Tokens
- ARTIFACT - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Free Tokens
- BETHERE- Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Free Tokens code
- CHECKOUTOURMERCH- Redeem this code in the game to get 200 free Tokens
- FNF- Redeem this code in the game to get 200 free Tokens
- FOLLOWUS - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 free Tokens
- Hallowvember - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Tokens
- HAPPY3M- Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Free Tokens
- HAPPY3M - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Free Tokens
- HBD EVAN! - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Free Tokens
- INDEPENDENCE- Redeem this code in the game to get USA Flag
- MOVEIT- Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens
- PRO- Redeem this code in the game to get 100 free Tokens
- SHANTIES - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 free Tokens
- STREETSWEEPER - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Tokens
- SUMMER- Redeem this code in the game to get 100 free Tokens
- SUSSY- Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Free Tokens
- SWAG- Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Free Tokens
- TIMETODIAL- Redeem this code in the game to get Phone Prop
- ttd3ontop - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Tokens
- VOICECHATON - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Tokens
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox TTD 3
It's very easy to redeem the code in the game.
- Open Roblox and log in using your username and password.
- Launch TTD 3 from the Roblox page to use codes for the game.
- Go to the Shop location in the game and talk to the Prop Shop NPC available there.
- Select any working code from the active list and tap on the Twitter icon.
- To receive the free in-game rewards, tap on the Redeem button.
And with that, the rewards