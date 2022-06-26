TTD 3 codes in Roblox: Free Tokens (June 2022)

Redeeming Roblox TTD 3 codes offers users a free and simple way to earn Tokens, which they can subsequently use to buy avatar clothes, emotes, and props. Follow the developers on their official Twitter accounts to get more of their frequently-updated codes.

Emotes Co. created the video game TTD 3, also known as TikTok Dance 3, for the Roblox experience platform. Players can play this dance game with their friends or make new ones. While having fun and shopping for new things, players can also listen to some beautiful music in the game.

With no further ado, let's take a look at the available and expired codes for this Roblox title.

Enhance the gameplay experience using these codes in Roblox TTD 3

Active codes in Roblox TTD 3

These Roblox codes do not have a set expiry date, meaning no one knows when they might expire; it can be tomorrow or a month from now. This is why players should redeem these codes right away to avoid missing out.

BLUESKY - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

CHAPTER3 - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

christmas2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

Dinero - Redeem this code in the game to get Tokens

EASTER2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get 400 Tokens

GR4FF1T1- Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Tokens (New)

JOYRIDE - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Tokens.

MOVEIT - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

PRESETS- Redeem this code in the game to get 350 Tokens (New)

PRIDE2022- Redeem this code in the game to get 1978 Tokens

SANDUNDERTABLE - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Tokens

SUBWAY - Redeem this code in the game to get 850 Tokens

VALENTINES2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Tokens

WELCOMETO2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

WINTER - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Tokens

Expired codes in Roblox TTD 3

These codes do not work in the game anymore.

#TTD3 - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Tokens

#TTD31BIL- Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Free Tokens

2MILLION- Redeem this code in the game to get 150 free Tokens

AHARDRESET- Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Free Tokens

ALPHAQUEST - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Free Tokens

ARTIFACT - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Free Tokens

BETHERE- Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Free Tokens code

CHECKOUTOURMERCH- Redeem this code in the game to get 200 free Tokens

FNF- Redeem this code in the game to get 200 free Tokens

FOLLOWUS - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 free Tokens

Hallowvember - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Tokens

HAPPY3M- Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Free Tokens

HAPPY3M - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Free Tokens

HBD EVAN! - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Free Tokens

INDEPENDENCE- Redeem this code in the game to get USA Flag

MOVEIT- Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Tokens

PRO- Redeem this code in the game to get 100 free Tokens

SHANTIES - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 free Tokens

STREETSWEEPER - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Tokens

SUMMER- Redeem this code in the game to get 100 free Tokens

SUSSY- Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Free Tokens

SWAG- Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Free Tokens

TIMETODIAL- Redeem this code in the game to get Phone Prop

ttd3ontop - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Tokens

VOICECHATON - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Tokens

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox TTD 3

It's very easy to redeem the code in the game.

Open Roblox and log in using your username and password.

Launch TTD 3 from the Roblox page to use codes for the game.

Go to the Shop location in the game and talk to the Prop Shop NPC available there.

Select any working code from the active list and tap on the Twitter icon.

To receive the free in-game rewards, tap on the Redeem button.

