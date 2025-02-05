Type // CC codes (February 2025)

Robloxians can use the latest Type // CC codes to claim free locked weapon rerolls, eye color rerolls, mask rerolls, and so much more in the game. In this Bleach-themed title, players will need as much help as they can get. Luckily, they can obtain many items by redeeming codes.

This article provides information about the current codes in Type // CC, including how to use and redeem them, along with other additional yet useful details.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox game codes for Type // CC. We’ll update the article whenever new codes are released.

All Type // CC codes [Active]

Active codes for Type // CC (Image via Roblox)

The active codes in Type // CC offer rerolls of multiple types, countless cosmetic items, and other crucial items. Robloxians are advised to redeem them at the earliest. Be that as it may, none of these codes risk going inactive any time soon as they do not seem to have any expiration date.

Trending

List of Active Codes for Type // CC smallupdatesrryfr 100 Locked Weapon Rerolls, 100 Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Rerolls, 100 Eyecolor Rerolls, a Skill Box Chooser, 2 Red Elixirs, a Locked World Ticket, and 100 Mask Rerolls 1500likes 200 Locked Element Rerolls, 50 Eyecolor Rerolls, 5 Red Elixirs, 30 Face Rerolls, 25 Eyes Rerolls, 200 Locked Weapon Rerolls, a Name/Gender Change, Locked Blue Elixir, 200 Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Rerolls, and 25 Mask Rerolls realsmurphcode 100 Locked Element Rerolls, 100 Locked Weapon Rerolls, and 100 Locked Clan Rerolls 500players 200 Locked Element Rerolls, 200 Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Rerolls, 3 Vastocar/Visored Variant Rerolls, 200 Locked Clan Rerolls, 200 Locked Weapon Rerolls, 5 Red Elixirs, 5 Locked Blue Elixirs, a Locked World Ticket, and 50 Mask Rerolls

Also Check: Blox Fruits Stat Reset codes

Inactive Type // CC codes

Currently, there are no inactive or expired Type // CC codes. A list will be provided below if the presently active codes fail to activate and are rendered useless.

How to redeem Type // CC codes

Redeem codes in Type // CC (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps listed below to redeem active codes in Type // CC:

Press the "Gift" icon on the top-left side of the screen.

icon on the top-left side of the screen. Copy any active code from our list above and paste it into the "Enter Code Here" text box.

text box. Hit the "Enter" key on your keyboard to redeem an active code in Type // CC.

Codes for Type // CC and their importance

The active codes in the Type // CC provide rerolls of multiple types, including but not limited to locked weapon rerolls, eye color rerolls, and mask rerolls. They also provide other useful items, such as skill box chooser, red elixir, locked world tickets, and others that may come in handy for beginners and veterans alike.

Also Check: Unique Roblox Username Ideas For New Players

Type // CC code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshoot codes in Type // CC (Image via Roblox)

To avoid encountering the "Invalid" error message in Type // CC, it is highly recommended to meticulously copy and paste codes during the redemption process. By taking the time to verify that the codes are entered accurately, you can significantly reduce the likelihood of making mistakes that could lead to the said error message.

Where to find more Type // CC codes

Keep an eye on the official Type// CC Discord server to stay updated with the latest codes and news for the game. You can also check the title's official Roblox group for similar information.

FAQs on Type // CC codes

What is the latest Type // CC code?

"smallupdatesrryfr" is the latest active code in Type // CC, and redeeming it grants 100 Locked Weapon Rerolls, 100 Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Rerolls, 100 Eyecolor Rerolls, a Skill Box Chooser, 2 Red Elixirs, a Locked World Ticket, and 100 Mask Rerolls.

Which code in Type // CC can be redeemed for Clan Rerolls?

"realsmurphcode" is the code that offers 100 free Locked Clan Rerolls upon redemption, in addition to 100 Locked Element Rerolls and 100 Locked Weapon Rerolls.

Are free rerolls useful in Type // CC?

Yes, rerolls can be used to roll different qualities and traits in Type // CC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024