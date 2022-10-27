Ultimate Tower Defense codes in Roblox: Free gems and gold (October 2022)

Ghostworks created the Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense on November 1, 2020. The game currently has over 671.6 million visits and 346 likes. The developers used the popular genre of anime to add an interesting element to tower protection. Players can summon their favorite anime heroes to save their tower.

There are going to be instances where gamers will have to start over after being overwhelmed by the enemy. Thankfully, they can use free codes published by the developers to gain extra gems and cash that prove beyond helpful in this regard.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense

Active codes in Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense

Here are the active codes in Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense:

320klikes - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 5K gold

330KLikes - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 5K gold

340kLikes - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 5K gold

600MillionVisits - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 100 gems

LateJuly4 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 200 gems

leaderboardreset6 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 75 gems

Maja - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 75 gold

Expired codes in Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense

These expired Roblox codes do not work in Ultimate Tower Defense anymore:

230KLikes - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 3,000 gold

240KLikes - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 5,000 gold

260KLikes - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive gold

270KLikes - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 5,000 gold

290KLikes - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 5,000 gold

300klikes - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 5,000 gold

310klikes - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 5,000 gold

500MillionVisits - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 500 gems

ANIME - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1,000 gold

Betero - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Betero

Blueio - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Blueio

BREN0RJ7 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Bren0RJ7

Easter2022 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 250 gems

Gravy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive the GravyCatMan Hero

Inemajohn - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Inemajohn

MerryChristmas - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive the Christmas Spidey

MillionMembers - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 500 gems

Russo - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Russo!

SnowRBX - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive SnowRBX

StayGreen2022 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 200 gems

Sub2PlanetMilo - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Plantet_Milo

Tofuu - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Tofuu

Veyar - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Veyar

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense

Roblox players can follow these easy steps to redeem the active codes provided earlier:

Start the Roblox game; this might take a few seconds.

Once you are inside the game, please look for the Twitter logo and click on it. Doing so will make a new pop-up window will appear with a text box.

Copy and paste an active code into it.

Press Confirm to receive the rewards.

If an active Roblox code does not work as intended the first time, try using it again after restarting the game. This will change the server and might fix the error.

