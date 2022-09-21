Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator codes in Roblox: Free gems and gold (September 2022)

Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator is a simple tower protection game created by Ghostworks on November 1, 2020. However, winning in this game is not easy. The game's creators keep posting free codes whenever the game achieves a milestone.

These Roblox codes can be redeemed for Gold (used to buy valuable items from the game shop), Heroes (they help players protect their towers) and Gems (these are used to buy strong towers).

Just like that, players can get a headstart in the game and see themselves climbing quickly on the leaderboard.

Active codes in Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator

320klikes - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5k Gold

330KLikes - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Gold

340kLikes - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5k Gold

600MillionVisits - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Gems

LateJuly4 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Gems

leaderboardreset6 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 75 Gems

Maja - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 75 Gold

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator

These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:

100Gems - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Gems!

110KLikes - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2,500 Gold!

120klikes - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2,500 Gold!

150KLikes - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2,500 Gold!

160kLikes - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2,500 Gold!

170kLikes - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2,500 Gold!

180KLikes - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2,500 Gold

190KLikes - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2,500 Gold

200Klikes - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10,000 Gold

20Updates - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Gems

210klikes - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3,000 Gold

220Klikes - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3,000 Gold

230KLikes - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3,000 Gold

240KLikes - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5,000 Gold

250mVisits - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 7,500 Gold!

260KLikes - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Gold

270KLikes - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Gold

290KLikes - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Gold

300klikes - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5k Gold

300mvisits - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10,000 Gold

310klikes - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5k Gold

5/12 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Gems!

5/30/2021 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 150 Gems

500MillionVisits - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 Gems

50mVisits - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,500 Gold!

600kGroupMembers - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 150 Gems

600MillionVisits - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Gems

ANIME - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 Gold!

Betero - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Betero!

Blackbeard! - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Gems

BREN0RJ7 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Bren0RJ7!

Easter2022 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 250 Gems

Gravy - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn the GravyCatMan Hero!

Inemajohn - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Inemajohn!

Maja - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 75 Gold!

MerryChristmas - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn the Christmas Spidey!

MillionMembers - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 Gems

SnowRBX - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn SnowRBX!

StayGreen2022 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Gems

Tofuu - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Tofuu!

valentinesday - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2,000 Gold!

Veyar - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Veyar!

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator

It is extremely easy to redeem the code in the game. Start by launching the game. Click on the Twitter icon. Copy and paste the active Roblox code into the text box. Hit confirm and the rewards will be credited to the account instantly.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far