Unboxing Simulator codes in Roblox: Free boosts, coins, and more (October 2022)

Unsquared created Roblox Unboxing Simulator on April 1, 2019. Since its inception, it's had over 288k likes and over 239.1 million visits from players. The game is so popular that 901,368 users have added it to their favorites list.
The Roblox game is all about smashing and opening boxes to find rare hats. Sometimes, they can also find pets. The latter also help smash more items. That said, free codes can come in handy when players are just starting off and need extra in-game cash and other valuable rewards.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Unboxing Simulator
Active codes in Roblox Unboxing Simulator
Here are the active codes in the Roblox game:
- 1year - Redeem to earn a Hat boost for 1 Hour
- 2022Anniversary - Redeem to earn 24 hours of +100% Hat Drop
- 3Years - Redeem to earn 24 hours of +90% Hatch Speed
- 900KFAVORITES - Redeem to earn Coins, 1 Common Crate, and 5 Tickets
- Ashl3yD4S - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- BanjoBoost - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- BianoBetero - Redeem to earn a Egg boost for 20 Minutes
- Clans - Redeem to earn a Box boost for 24 Hours
- CODE1 - Redeem to earn 35% Hatch Speed for 24 hours
- CODE2 - Redeem to earn 100% Hat Drop for 24 hours
- CODE3 - Redeem to earn 100% Enchant for 24 hours
- CODE4 - Redeem to earn coins
- CrazyTurasBoost - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- DailyLogin - Redeem to earn free Coins
- Def1ldPlaysBoost - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- EGGHUNT2022 - Redeem to earn +100% Attack Damage for 24 hours
- EmirKartalBoost - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- ETHEREAL - Redeem to earn 2 hours of +25% Hatch Speed
- EUAMooGodenot - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- Expe11ez - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- GravyCatMan - Redeem to earn free Gems
- Happy2022 - Redeem to earn +50% Hat Drop for 24 hours
- iBugOu - Redeem to earn 20 minutes of +100% Hat Drops
- IJustWantedIceCream - Redeem to earn a Boost
- JeffBlox - Redeem to earn 20 minutes of +50% Damage
- JULY4TH2022 - Redeem to earn a +25% Hatch Speed Boost
- Kelogish - Redeem to earn free Gems
- LavaLauncher - Redeem to earn code for a boost
- LOCKEDCRATES - Redeem to earn an hour of +100% Attack Speed
- M3likhard3s - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- MadeYouLook - Redeem to earn free Gems
- MasterLuka - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- MissingMind - Redeem to earn 20 minutes of +50% Damage
- MitosDoDuduBetero - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- NewInterface - Redeem to earn 190 Coins
- NinjaRobzi - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- Pengi - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- PenguinSquad - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- R1zz - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- RHGameOn! - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- Russo - Redeem to earn free Gems
- SDMittens404 - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- Slime - Redeem to earn free Gems
- SnugLife - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- SPOOKTACULAR - Redeem to earn a 24-hour Event Currency Boost
- StatickBetero - Redeem to earn 20 minutes of +15% Hatch Speed
- Sub2deeter - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- Sub2MarcosDrumom - Redeem to earn 20 minutes of +50% Damage
- Sub2RandemGamor - Redeem to earn 20 minutes of +50% Damage
- Sub2Telanthric - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- TeraBrite - Redeem to earn free Gems
- TGSquad - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- TheUltimateSuperDuperCoinCode - Redeem to earn free Coins
- ThnxCya - Redeem to earn free Gems
- TrustGoneUP - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- unboxmilo - Redeem to earn Box boost for 20 Minutes
- UnicornSophia - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- UPDATE3RELEASE - Redeem to earn 24 hours of +100% Damage
- Update81 - Redeem to earn an hour of +100% Damage
- Update82 - Redeem to earn an hour of +100% Damage
- UPDATE83 - Redeem to earn an hour of +25% Hatch Speed
- VeyaramaoBiano - Redeem to earn 20 minutes of +15% Hatch Speed
- Zombie&dvboost - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Unboxing Simulator
These Roblox codes don't work in the game anymore:
- 200K - Earn a Egg boost for 20 Minutes
- 200M - Earn a 200 minute 200% Event Boost
- 2years - Earn a boost
- Abilities - Earn a Hat boost for 1 Hour
- AnniversaryPet - Earn a reward
- Easter2021 - Earn a 24-hour damage boost
- Metaverse - Earn a damage boost
- PumpkinSmasher - Earn a 1 hour 100% damage boost
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Unboxing Simulator
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:
- Start the game. It will take a few minutes to load.
- Once loaded, please select the Profile option on the right hand side.
- From the list, please select the Codes option.
- You will see a text box, you can copy and paste the code there.
- Click on the Cliam button to finish the process.
Players tend to make errors when typing in the code. Therefore, copy-pasting remains the best way to redeem Roblox codes.