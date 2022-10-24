Unboxing Simulator codes in Roblox: Free boosts, coins, and more (October 2022)

Unsquared created Roblox Unboxing Simulator on April 1, 2019. Since its inception, it's had over 288k likes and over 239.1 million visits from players. The game is so popular that 901,368 users have added it to their favorites list.

The Roblox game is all about smashing and opening boxes to find rare hats. Sometimes, they can also find pets. The latter also help smash more items. That said, free codes can come in handy when players are just starting off and need extra in-game cash and other valuable rewards.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Unboxing Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Unboxing Simulator

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game:

1year - Redeem to earn a Hat boost for 1 Hour

2022Anniversary - Redeem to earn 24 hours of +100% Hat Drop

3Years - Redeem to earn 24 hours of +90% Hatch Speed

900KFAVORITES - Redeem to earn Coins, 1 Common Crate, and 5 Tickets

Ashl3yD4S - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

BanjoBoost - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

BianoBetero - Redeem to earn a Egg boost for 20 Minutes

Clans - Redeem to earn a Box boost for 24 Hours

CODE1 - Redeem to earn 35% Hatch Speed for 24 hours

CODE2 - Redeem to earn 100% Hat Drop for 24 hours

CODE3 - Redeem to earn 100% Enchant for 24 hours

CODE4 - Redeem to earn coins

CrazyTurasBoost - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

DailyLogin - Redeem to earn free Coins

Def1ldPlaysBoost - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

EGGHUNT2022 - Redeem to earn +100% Attack Damage for 24 hours

EmirKartalBoost - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

ETHEREAL - Redeem to earn 2 hours of +25% Hatch Speed

EUAMooGodenot - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Expe11ez - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

GravyCatMan - Redeem to earn free Gems

Happy2022 - Redeem to earn +50% Hat Drop for 24 hours

iBugOu - Redeem to earn 20 minutes of +100% Hat Drops

IJustWantedIceCream - Redeem to earn a Boost

JeffBlox - Redeem to earn 20 minutes of +50% Damage

JULY4TH2022 - Redeem to earn a +25% Hatch Speed Boost

Kelogish - Redeem to earn free Gems

LavaLauncher - Redeem to earn code for a boost

LOCKEDCRATES - Redeem to earn an hour of +100% Attack Speed

M3likhard3s - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

MadeYouLook - Redeem to earn free Gems

MasterLuka - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

MissingMind - Redeem to earn 20 minutes of +50% Damage

MitosDoDuduBetero - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

NewInterface - Redeem to earn 190 Coins

NinjaRobzi - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Pengi - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

PenguinSquad - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

R1zz - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

RHGameOn! - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Russo - Redeem to earn free Gems

SDMittens404 - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Slime - Redeem to earn free Gems

SnugLife - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

SPOOKTACULAR - Redeem to earn a 24-hour Event Currency Boost

StatickBetero - Redeem to earn 20 minutes of +15% Hatch Speed

Sub2deeter - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Sub2MarcosDrumom - Redeem to earn 20 minutes of +50% Damage

Sub2RandemGamor - Redeem to earn 20 minutes of +50% Damage

Sub2Telanthric - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

TeraBrite - Redeem to earn free Gems

TGSquad - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

TheUltimateSuperDuperCoinCode - Redeem to earn free Coins

ThnxCya - Redeem to earn free Gems

TrustGoneUP - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

unboxmilo - Redeem to earn Box boost for 20 Minutes

UnicornSophia - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

UPDATE3RELEASE - Redeem to earn 24 hours of +100% Damage

Update81 - Redeem to earn an hour of +100% Damage

Update82 - Redeem to earn an hour of +100% Damage

UPDATE83 - Redeem to earn an hour of +25% Hatch Speed

VeyaramaoBiano - Redeem to earn 20 minutes of +15% Hatch Speed

Zombie&dvboost - Redeem to earn +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Unboxing Simulator

These Roblox codes don't work in the game anymore:

200K - Earn a Egg boost for 20 Minutes

200M - Earn a 200 minute 200% Event Boost

2years - Earn a boost

Abilities - Earn a Hat boost for 1 Hour

AnniversaryPet - Earn a reward

Easter2021 - Earn a 24-hour damage boost

Metaverse - Earn a damage boost

PumpkinSmasher - Earn a 1 hour 100% damage boost

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Unboxing Simulator

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:

Start the game. It will take a few minutes to load.

Once loaded, please select the Profile option on the right hand side.

From the list, please select the Codes option.

You will see a text box, you can copy and paste the code there.

Click on the Cliam button to finish the process.

Players tend to make errors when typing in the code. Therefore, copy-pasting remains the best way to redeem Roblox codes.

