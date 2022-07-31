Unboxing Simulator codes in Roblox: Free gems, speed, and more (August 2022)

Players can obtain free boosters, game money, and in-game items by using Roblox Unboxing Simulator codes. The developers frequently make them available during updates and as the game reaches new milestones.
In this entertaining Roblox game, players can set out on a daring adventure and compete to become the best box destroyer.
As they progress, they will find pets to hatch. Players can raise them into becoming strong monsters. Eventually, they will be able to break crates that contain rare items and new locations.
Become the greatest box destroyer with free codes for Roblox Unboxing Simulator
Active codes in Roblox Unboxing Simulator
Here are the free and active codes in the Roblox game:
- 1year - Redeem this code to get a Hat boost for 1 Hour
- 2022Anniversary - Redeem this code to get 24 hours of +100% Hat Drop
- 3Years - Redeem this code to get 24 hours of +90% Hatch Speed
- Ashl3yD4S - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- BanjoBoost - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- BianoBetero - Redeem this code to get a Egg boost for 20 Minutes
- Bofishe - Redeem this code to get free Gems
- BoxSquad - Redeem this code to get free Gems
- Cheroso - Redeem this code to get free Coins
- Clans - Redeem this code to get a Box boost for 24 Hours
- CODE1 - Redeem this code to get 35% Hatch Speed for 24 hours
- CODE2 - Redeem this code to get 100% Hat Drop for 24 hours
- CODE3 - Redeem this code to get 100% Enchant for 24 hours
- CODE4 - Redeem this code to get coins
- CrazyTurasBoost - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- DailyLogin - Redeem this code to get free Coins
- EGGHUNT2022 - Redeem this code to get +100% Attack Damage for 24 hours
- EmirKartalBoost - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- EUAMooGodenot - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- Expe11ez - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- GravyCatMan - Redeem this code to get free Gems
- Happy2022 - Redeem this code to get +50% Hat Drop for 24 hours
- iBugOu - Redeem this code to get 20 minutes of +100% Hat Drops
- IJustWantedIceCream - Redeem this code to get a Boost
- JeffBlox - Redeem this code to get 20 minutes of +50% Damage
- JULY4TH2022 - Redeem this code to get a +25% Hatch Speed Boost (New)
- Kelogish - Redeem this code to get free Gems
- LavaLauncher - Redeem this code to get a boost
- M3likhard3s - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- MadeYouLook - Redeem this code to get free Gems
- MasterLuka - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- NewInterface - Redeem this code to get 190 Coins
- NinjaRobzi - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- Pengi - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- PenguinSquad - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- R1zz - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- RHGameOn! - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- Russo - Redeem this code to get free Gems
- SDMittens404 - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- Slime - Redeem this code to get free Gems
- SnugLife - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- StatickBetero - Redeem this code to get 20 minutes of +15% Hatch Speed
- Sub2deeter - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- Sub2MarcosDrumom - Redeem this code to get 20 minutes of +50% Damage
- Sub2RandemGamor - Redeem this code to get 20 minutes of +50% Damage
- Sub2Telanthric - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- TeraBrite - Redeem this code to get free Gems
- TGSquad - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- TheUltimateSuperDuperCoinCode - Redeem this code to get free Coins
- ThnxCya - Redeem this code to get free Gems
- TrustGoneUP - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- unboxmilo - Redeem this code to get Box boost for 20 Minutes
- UnicornSophia - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- UPDATE3RELEASE - Redeem this code to get 24 hours of +100% Damage
- Update81 - Redeem this code to get an hour of +100% Damage
- Update82 - Redeem this code to get an hour of +100% Damage (New)
- VeyaramaoBiano - Redeem this code to get 20 minutes of +15% Hatch Speed
- Zombie&dvboost - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Unboxing Simulator
The following codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 200K - Egg boost for 20 Minutes
- 200M - 200 minute 200% Event Boost
- 2years - free boost
- Abilities - Hat boost for 1 Hour
- AnniversaryPet - a reward
- Easter2021 - 24-hour damage boost
- Metaverse - damage boost
- PumpkinSmasher - 1 hour 100% damage boost
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Unboxing Simulator
Follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:
- Launch the Roblox platform.
- Select the Profile option and select the Codes menu in the pop-up menu.
- Enter the codes by copying and pasting them from the active list.
- Hit Redeem to claim the rewards.
Avoid typing out the codes, as by doing so, players run the risk of entering the incorrect syntax.