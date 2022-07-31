Unboxing Simulator codes in Roblox: Free gems, speed, and more (August 2022)

Players can obtain free boosters, game money, and in-game items by using Roblox Unboxing Simulator codes. The developers frequently make them available during updates and as the game reaches new milestones.

In this entertaining Roblox game, players can set out on a daring adventure and compete to become the best box destroyer.

As they progress, they will find pets to hatch. Players can raise them into becoming strong monsters. Eventually, they will be able to break crates that contain rare items and new locations.

Become the greatest box destroyer with free codes for Roblox Unboxing Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Unboxing Simulator

Here are the free and active codes in the Roblox game:

1year - Redeem this code to get a Hat boost for 1 Hour

2022Anniversary - Redeem this code to get 24 hours of +100% Hat Drop

3Years - Redeem this code to get 24 hours of +90% Hatch Speed

Ashl3yD4S - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

BanjoBoost - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

BianoBetero - Redeem this code to get a Egg boost for 20 Minutes

Bofishe - Redeem this code to get free Gems

BoxSquad - Redeem this code to get free Gems

Cheroso - Redeem this code to get free Coins

Clans - Redeem this code to get a Box boost for 24 Hours

CODE1 - Redeem this code to get 35% Hatch Speed for 24 hours

CODE2 - Redeem this code to get 100% Hat Drop for 24 hours

CODE3 - Redeem this code to get 100% Enchant for 24 hours

CODE4 - Redeem this code to get coins

CrazyTurasBoost - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

DailyLogin - Redeem this code to get free Coins

EGGHUNT2022 - Redeem this code to get +100% Attack Damage for 24 hours

EmirKartalBoost - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

EUAMooGodenot - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Expe11ez - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

GravyCatMan - Redeem this code to get free Gems

Happy2022 - Redeem this code to get +50% Hat Drop for 24 hours

iBugOu - Redeem this code to get 20 minutes of +100% Hat Drops

IJustWantedIceCream - Redeem this code to get a Boost

JeffBlox - Redeem this code to get 20 minutes of +50% Damage

JULY4TH2022 - Redeem this code to get a +25% Hatch Speed Boost (New)

Kelogish - Redeem this code to get free Gems

LavaLauncher - Redeem this code to get a boost

M3likhard3s - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

MadeYouLook - Redeem this code to get free Gems

MasterLuka - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

NewInterface - Redeem this code to get 190 Coins

NinjaRobzi - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Pengi - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

PenguinSquad - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

R1zz - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

RHGameOn! - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Russo - Redeem this code to get free Gems

SDMittens404 - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Slime - Redeem this code to get free Gems

SnugLife - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

StatickBetero - Redeem this code to get 20 minutes of +15% Hatch Speed

Sub2deeter - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Sub2MarcosDrumom - Redeem this code to get 20 minutes of +50% Damage

Sub2RandemGamor - Redeem this code to get 20 minutes of +50% Damage

Sub2Telanthric - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

TeraBrite - Redeem this code to get free Gems

TGSquad - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

TheUltimateSuperDuperCoinCode - Redeem this code to get free Coins

ThnxCya - Redeem this code to get free Gems

TrustGoneUP - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

unboxmilo - Redeem this code to get Box boost for 20 Minutes

UnicornSophia - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

UPDATE3RELEASE - Redeem this code to get 24 hours of +100% Damage

Update81 - Redeem this code to get an hour of +100% Damage

Update82 - Redeem this code to get an hour of +100% Damage (New)

VeyaramaoBiano - Redeem this code to get 20 minutes of +15% Hatch Speed

Zombie&dvboost - Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Expired codes in Roblox Unboxing Simulator

The following codes do not work in the game anymore:

200K - Egg boost for 20 Minutes

200M - 200 minute 200% Event Boost

2years - free boost

Abilities - Hat boost for 1 Hour

AnniversaryPet - a reward

Easter2021 - 24-hour damage boost

Metaverse - damage boost

PumpkinSmasher - 1 hour 100% damage boost

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Unboxing Simulator

Follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:

Launch the Roblox platform.

Select the Profile option and select the Codes menu in the pop-up menu.

Enter the codes by copying and pasting them from the active list.

Hit Redeem to claim the rewards.

Avoid typing out the codes, as by doing so, players run the risk of entering the incorrect syntax.

