Weapon Masters codes in Roblox: Free boosts, rebirth, and more (August 2022)

Interested players can use valid codes in Roblox Weapon Masters to get boosts, auto-clickers, and strength to hone their skills and become the most powerful weapon master. Fortunately, these codes are simple and free to use.

Swinging their swords to produce power in the clicking game Weapon Masters allows players to add new weapons to their armory. It is a clicker game that doesn't demand a lot of intricate moves or strategy. The primary goal is to become an expert with every amazing weapon in the game and participate in exciting combat.

Utilize free codes to level up in Roblox Weapon Masters

Active codes in Roblox Weapon Masters

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

10KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

11KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost (NEW)

3dot5million - Redeem this code in the game to get a Strength Boost

4klikes80 - Redeem this code in the game to get for 15 minute Strength Boost

5.5klikes100 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Strength Boost

6klikes125 - Redeem this code in the game to get for 3 hours of Double Strength

7500LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 hours of 2x Strength

grass625 - Redeem this code in the game to get for 1 hour of Auto Clicker

jump222 - Redeem this code in the game to get for 3 hours of 2x Rebirths

oneyearcelebration1 - Redeem this code in the game to get 12 hours of Auto-Clicker

oneyearcelebration2 - Redeem this code in the game to get 12 hours of Auto-Rebirth

release - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Strength

update7 - Redeem this code in the game to get for 15 minute Strength Boost

update8 - Redeem this code in the game to get for Auto Clicker

water555 - Redeem this code in the game to get for 3 hours of 2x Strength

The detailed steps to redeem these codes have been listed below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Weapon Masters

These are expired codes that do not work in the game anymore:

1.5klikes20 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Strength

150likes - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Strength

1klikes20 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Strength

1mvisits100 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Strength

2klikes40 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Strength

300likes2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Strength

3klikes70 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Strength

cave - Redeem this code in the game to get 15 minute Strength Boost

halloween2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 hours of Auto Clicker

hammers - Redeem this code in the game to get 15 minute Strength Boost

reaper - Redeem this code in the game to get a Strength Boost

sorry1 - Redeem this code in the game to get 24 hours of Auto Clicker

sorry2 - Redeem this code in the game to get 24 hours of Auto Rebirth

trickortreat2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get Rebirth Boost

update1 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Strength

update2 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Strength

update3 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Strength

update5 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Strength

update9 - Redeem this code in the game to get Auto Clicker

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Weapon Masters

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes within the game:

Enter the Roblox platform using the randomly generated username and password.

To find a game on the homepage, type its name into the search bar. Once you've located it, Roblox Weapon Masters should be started.

Let the game load completely. Players must be patient because it takes longer to load than other Roblox games.

Once the game has fully launched, look for the Twitter button on the side of the screen and click on it.

The subsequent process must be done correctly in order to redeem the codes. Copy and paste an active code into the "Code here" box from the active list.

The respective rewards will be added to players' accounts once they have input the code.

More codes in Roblox Weapon Masters

It is crucial to promote the game since it encourages new players to give it a try. By including new levels and providing free items to tempt more players, the game's developers are aiming to improve it.

To stay up to date on the most recent codes and game changes, one can follow the developers on Twitter or sign up into their Discord server. The game's homepage on Roblox includes the aforementioned account links.

