What bait do Orcas like in Fisch?

Fisch allows players to use a variety of baits to catch the vast number of creatures found in different regions. However, not every fish prefers the same bait and you must use the one they like if you wish to lure them. The Orcas also have an inclination towards a specific bait and you must use it if you wish to add this huge creature to your collection.

Orcas love Shark Head bait and in this article, we will tell you where to easily find them.

Best bait to use to catch Orcas in Fisch

Orcas prefer Shark Head bait (Image via Roblox)

As just mentioned, if you want to get yourself an Orca, you will need to use the Shark Head bait. This mighty sea creature craves this bait, and using it will make it easier to draw it out, especially since it falls under the Exotic rarity, making it quite hard to catch.

You can get this bait by opening Quality Bait Crates that can be purchased at Terrapin Island. Next, if you wish to get your hands on this creature, you must wait for the Orcas Migration Hunt event to trigger.

This server-wide event randomly happens and you will get a notification that says "Orcas Migration Has Begun". Then, head over to the starting point. The migration begins from The Arch that can be found at 1100, 133, -1200 coordinates. When you reach here, you will see a group of Orcas swimming in a tight group.

All you need to do is get near the group, cast your line, and wait for an Orca to take the bait. Since the fish moves linearly, you can keep floating beside them until they reach the other end of the map. If you're lucky, the game might trigger the special Ancient Orca Migration variant of the event. In that case, you will have the opportunity to catch this rarer variant of the Orca.

Everything you should know about the Orcas

The Orcas start migrating from The Arch (Image via Roblox)

Apart from the regular variant, the Orcas have two other versions that you can catch: the secret Ancient Orcas and the Albine Orca. Note that they randomly appear during the migration event and, as of this writing, there is no way to specifically trigger this event on the server.

Below, we have all the available information about them:

The regular Orcas

Rarity: Exotic

Exotic Preferred bait: Shark Head

Shark Head Weather: N/A

N/A Time: N/A

N/A Season: N/A

The Albine Orca

Rarity: Exotic

Exotic Preferred bait: Shark Head

Shark Head Weather: N/A

N/A Time: N/A

N/A Season: N/A

The Ancient Orca

Rarity: Secret

Secret Preferred bait: Shark Head

Shark Head Weather: N/A

N/A Time: N/A

N/A Season: N/A

FAQs about Fisch

When do Orcas appear in Fisch?

Orcas appear during the Orcas Migration event.

How many variants of Orcas are in Fisch?

At the time of writing, the game has three variants of the Orcas — Regular, Albine, and Ancient.

Do all Orca variants prefer Shark Head bait in Fisch?

Yes, all the variants prefer this bait.

