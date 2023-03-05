What does the blinking red dot on your Roblox app icon mean?

Roblox users have spotted a blinking red dot on the Roblox icon and have no clue what it means. Many developers say that it is a notification associated with Voice Chat, as the platform records players' conversations when their mics are active.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding this, and players have come up with different theories, as there is no official information about this yet. Hence, it is safe to assume that this is a beta feature for the Voice Chat function.

The red dot was not visible to all users; just a few players noticed this and immediately started making posts about it on social media. Some players were genuinely concerned about their safety, while others took it lightly and made funny comments.

More about the blinking red dot on the Roblox app icon

Some players have noticed that whenever they enter any title, the Roblox icon has a red blinking dot above it and stays on until they leave the game. This was not the case when they simply logged in to their Roblox account.

Some players saw that the red dot was persistent throughout the game, even after they muted the in-game mic. However, a few individuals have claimed that the blinking red light only stops when a game detects no noise for a long time.

This could mean that Roblox is not only recording audio but also storing it. One should hope that this information is being collected only to make the Voice Chat feature more efficient and safe for players when its full version is released.

How did users react to this mysterious blinking red dot?

Since the blinking red dot has been determined to usually be a sign of recording something via audio or video devices, players quickly came up with the theory that Roblox is monitoring their activity, including what's happening on their screens.

The red dot could help in ensuring safety. Hence, one user commented that everyone must be on their best behavior as a joke.

While everyone is discussing this very seriously, another user posted a hysterical comment stating it was a bomb:

One gamer took the joke to another level when they posted that this was a security scheme run by the FBI:

A brand-new beta feature called Voice Chat enables users to converse on the platform just like they would in the real world. By accessing their Settings page, players who are 13 years of age or older and have had their age verified can choose to use it.

Here are the steps to enable Voice Chat:

Log in to the platform.

Click on the gear icon on the top right-hand side of the screen and select the Settings option from the dropdown menu.

Click on the 'Verify My Age' button under the Personal tab.

That's it; you will need a valid ID and scan the QR code to be redirected to a third-party service provider for the ID verification process.

You can go back to your game account and save the information. You should now be able to Voice Chat in compatible games.

