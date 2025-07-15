What does Dilophosaurus do in Grow a Garden?

Dilophosaurus is one of the Dinosaur Pets that debuted in the Grow a Garden Pet Mutations update. This Dino Pet excretes venom that has two effects, but it can only apply one at a time to a given Pet. It belongs to the Mythical rarity and has a 3% chance to appear from a Primal Egg. So, consider hatching multiple Eggs to acquire this Dino Pet.

That said, here’s everything you need to know about this Mythical rarity Pet, including its ability and how to get it.

Breakdown of Dilophosaurus’s ability in Grow a Garden

Dilophosaurus in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

Diophasaurus’s ability, Frilled Reptile, triggers every 14 minutes. It spits out venom by opening its frills, which spreads to 3.30 other active Pets in your garden. The venom either speeds up the cooldown of the Pets’ ability by 40.82 seconds or provides 570.48 XP to them.

How to get Dilophosaurus in Grow a Garden

Primal Egg (Image via Roblox)

You can get this Dilophosaurus only by hatching a Primal Egg in Grow a Garden. There are three ways to acquire the Egg: Crafting, purchasing the Egg's Premium variant, and using the DNA Machine. Here are the details for each method:

1) Purchasing the Egg's Premium variant

You can buy Premium Primal Egg from the Limited Time shop. The shop contains three packs with varying costs. Here is the list:

One Premium Primal Egg: 149 Robux

149 Robux Three Premium Primal Eggs: 429 Robux

429 Robux 10 Premium Primal Eggs: 1,269 Robux

You can access the shop by clicking its button on the left side of the screen.

2) Using the DNA Machine

You can get Primal Eggs by exchanging non-Dino Pets at the DNA Machine. But you must upgrade the DNA Machine to level three and unlock its ability to grant the Primal Egg. Then, follow the steps given below:

Equip any non-Dino Pet from your inventory.

Walk up to the Graham NPC and hit “E” on your keyboard.

on your keyboard. Give the Pet by clicking the Take this Pet prompt.

prompt. Wait the required time and claim the Primal Egg.

Note that there is a small chance you will receive the desired Egg because the results are random.

3) Crafting a Primal Egg

First, upgrade the DNA Machine to level four, unlocking its ability to craft Eggs. After that, collect the following items required to craft a Primal Egg:

5,500,000 Sheckles

1 Bone Blossom

1 Dinosaur Egg

Then, follow the steps below:

Go to the crafting table near the Prehistoric stall with Blaire NPC.

Press the “E” key on your keyboard. It will open the Select Recipe menu.

key on your keyboard. It will open the Select Recipe menu. Tap on Primal Egg and press the green Craft button .

and press the . Submit the required items.

Go to the table after 30 minutes and claim your Primal Egg.

FAQs

What is the rarity of Dilophosaurus in Grow a Garden?

It belongs to the Mythical rarity.

How much time does a Primal Egg take to hatch?

Primal Egg hatches after waiting for four hours and 10 minutes. However, you have to wait only 30 seconds to hatch a Premium Primal Egg.

