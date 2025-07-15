How to craft Primal Egg in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden's Prehistoric expansion update has introduced several new Pets via the Primal Egg. Similar to the Dinosaur Egg, it contains six Pets, including the coveted Spinosaurus that spreads Mutations from one plant to others. The most convenient way to get the egg is by crafting it in the event hub. However, it is only possible after making some upgrades and completing a few quests.

This guide features all the steps for crafting the Primal Egg in Roblox Grow a Garden.

A complete guide for crafting the Primal Egg in Grow a Garden

Upgrade the DNA Machine to Level 4

All upgrades for the DNA Machine (Image via Roblox)

The DNA Machine is next to NPC Graham in the middle of the map. It can be upgraded up to Level 5 by submitting plants obtained from the Ancient Seed Pack. To avoid running out of prehistoric plants in your garden, only submit those that are reharvestable, such as Paradise Petal, Horned Dinoshroom, and Firefly Fern.

To advance the machine to Level 4, you'll need to deposit 100kg of prehistoric plants. It will then allow you to craft the Primal Egg from the table in the event hub.

Get the required crafting items

The crafting recipe for the Primal Egg (Image via Roblox)

The following items are required to craft the Primal Egg in Grow a Garden:

Dinosaur Egg : This limited-time egg can be obtained by completing Dino Quests and by giving Pets to NPC Graham.

: This limited-time egg can be obtained by completing Dino Quests and by giving Pets to NPC Graham. Bone Blossom : The only way to obtain the Bone Blossom is by completing 21 Dino Quests. Even though it is a single plant, it can grow four to six blossoms at a time, allowing you to craft several Primal Eggs.

: The only way to obtain the Bone Blossom is by completing 21 Dino Quests. Even though it is a single plant, it can grow four to six blossoms at a time, allowing you to craft several Primal Eggs. 5.5 million Sheckles: Crafting the Primal Egg will be heavy on your pocket. So, harvest crops with high-value Mutations and sell them regularly to earn Sheckles.

You can acquire more Bone Blossoms by restarting and completing 21 Dino Quests yet again. The restart will cost 100,000,000 Sheckles or 149 Robux.

Craft the Primal Egg

Deposit the crafting items to make Primal Egg (Image via Roblox)

Once you have acquired all the necessary items, head to the middle of the map. Interact with the crafting table next to the Prehistoric quest stall, select the Primal Egg recipe, and submit the Dinosaur Egg, Bone Blossom, and Sheckles to begin the crafting process.

Crafting the Primal Egg requires 30 minutes in Grow a Garden. Additionally, the egg hatch has a hatch time of 4 hours and 10 minutes.

What is the best Pet in the Primal Egg?

A Rainbow Spinosaurus (Image via Roblox||GAG Fandom)

The Spinosaurus is the best and the rarest Pet in the Primal Egg. It has a hatch chance of 0.5%, given that it belongs to the Divine rarity.

With its passive ability, Food Chain, the Spinosaurus devours a random Mutation from three fruits and spreads them to other fruits in the garden. Notably, it prioritizes those Mutations on a favorited fruit. This means you can favorite a fruit that has the Disco and Volcanic Mutations, and the Pet will spread those to others.

FAQs

How do I get the Bone Blossom in Grow a Garden?

The only way to get Bone Blossom is by completing 21 Dino Quests.

Is there a premium version of the Primal Egg in Grow a Garden?

Yes, the game has debuted a Premium Primal Egg. You can buy it from the Shop with Robux.

How do I favorite a fruit in Grow a Garden?

You'll need to use a Favorite Tool to mark a fruit as your favorite. It can be purchased from the Gear Shop for 20 million Sheckles.

