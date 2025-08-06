What does the French Fry Ferret do in Grow a Garden?

Pets in Grow a Garden possess distinct abilities that define their effectiveness. The French Fry Ferret, introduced by the Trading and Cooking update, is a recent addition to the Divine Pet pool. It is extremely useful because it increases the age of other active Pets, albeit after a long cooldown period.

This comprehensive guide details the availability and capabilities of the French Fry Ferret in Roblox Grow a Garden.

Ability of the French Fry Ferret in Grow a Garden

The French Fry Ferret is a Divine Pet (Image via Roblox)

With its Friendly Frier ability, the French Fry Ferret increases the age of a random active Pet in your garden by one. Its ability cannot be mimicked by others like the Mimic Octopus, nor can its cooldown be refreshed by the Queen Bee.

Although the French Fry Ferret's ability affects random critters, it is possible to make it target a specific one. Simply place only one other Pet in your garden alongside the ferret. This way, the latter will exclusively use its ability on the other active Pet.

Notably, the French Fry Ferret can increase the age of a Pet regardless of its required remaining experience. For instance, a Kitsune that needs 100,000 more EXP to reach the next age will skip the requirement, thanks to the ferret's ability.

This new Divine Pet is the only critter that increases another's age. Others, such as the Blood Owl and Sea Turtle, only boost the EXP gains of the active Pets.

How to get the French Fry Ferret in Grow a Garden

The Gourmet Egg when placed in the garden (Image via Roblox)

The French Fry Ferret is obtainable from the Gourmet Egg in Grow a Garden. It has a hatch chance of 1% in this particular egg, which can currently be obtained by satisfying Chris P's food cravings.

To increase the odds of getting high-tier rewards like the Gourmet Egg and the Pancake Stack, offer Prismatic food items to Chris P. You can create up to 11 different dishes during the ongoing Cooking event, but only offer those that are being craved by the event NPC.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get French Fry Ferret?

The French Fry Ferret is a Divine Pet with a 1% hatch chance in the Gourmet Egg.

What is French Fry Ferret's ability?

This Pet increases the age of a random active Pet with its ability.

How often does the French Fry Ferret use its ability?

This Divine Pet uses its ability after every 60:32 minutes, and this cooldown reduces as it ages.

Why is increasing the age of a Pet so important?

Age, in this game, is similar to a level-up system. The higher a Pet's age, the shorter its cooldown timings. Additionally, once a critter reaches a certain age, you can trade it in to unlock more Egg Equip and Pet Equip slots.

