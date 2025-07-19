What does Kappa do in Grow a Garden?

Kappa is one of the Mythical rarity Pets that debuted with the Grow a Garden Zen update. This Pet sprays water on nearby fruits, applying mutations to them and increasing their sell value. It has 40,000 hunger and a 3.5% chance to hatch from an Egg. Currently, you can obtain this critter only by hatching a Zen Egg. Although it has a low probability of hatching, you can increase the chance by accumulating multiple Eggs.

This guide explains Kappa’s passive and details the process of obtaining it in the latest Zen update.

Explanation of Kappa’s passive in Grow a Garden

Kappa (Image via Roblox)

Kappa’s passive is called Water Spirit in Grow a Garden. The Pet sprays water at all nearby fruits every seven seconds, applying the Wet mutation. It has around a 10% chance of applying the Bloodlit mutation to fruits already having the Wet mutation.

The Wet mutation grants a 2✕ multiplier, and Bloodlit provides a 4✕ multiplier to a fruit’s selling value.

How to get Kappa in Grow a Garden

Zen Egg (Image via Roblox)

You can obtain Kappa by hatching a Zen Egg in Grow a Garden. There are two ways of acquiring Zen Eggs: buy at the Zen Shop and give Tranquil plants to the Zen Channeller. Here are the details:

Buy at the Zen Shop

A Zen Egg costs 30 Chi or 149 Robux at the Zen Shop. Follow the steps below to get one:

Walk up to the Zen event platform and visit the Tanuki NPC .

. Press the “E” key on the keyboard to interact with the NPC.

key on the keyboard to interact with the NPC. Tap the “Show me the Zen Shop” prompt. It will open the Zen Shop menu.

prompt. It will open the menu. Click the green price button below the Zen Egg to buy one.

Note that the availability of the Zen Egg at the Zen Shop depends on RNG. The Shop restocks every hour, so you might have to wait longer to buy an Egg. You can also restock the Shop by spending 500k Sheckles. Tap the button at the top right of the Zen Shop to restock instantly.

Give Tranquil plants to the Zen Channeller

Giving Tranquil plants to the Zen Channeller NPC upgrades the tree behind him. There are seven upgrade levels, and you have a chance to get a Zen Egg as a reward at every level. You can get the Tranquil mutation using the Tanchozuru Pet in Grow a Garden. The mutation can also be obtained every hour via the Zen event.

FAQs

What is the rarity of Kappa?

Kappa belongs to the Mythical rarity.

How to get Kappa in Grow a Garden

You can get Kappa from a Zen Egg with a 3.5% chance. It takes around four hours and ten minutes to hatch.

How to get a Zen Egg

You can purchase a Zen Egg from the Zen Shop or upgrade the Zen Channeller’s tree to obtain it as a reward.

