What does Maneki-neko do in Grow a Garden?

The Maneki-neko is a helpful and adorable pet in Roblox Grow a Garden, and while it's not the rarest in the game, it offers a unique ability that can be quite valuable. It was added recently to the game and has already become one of the favorites amongst the players.

However, many of the newcomers might wonder what it exactly does. In simple words, the Maneki-neko pet provides a chance to get some of the fruits back after selling.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Maneki-neko pet in Grow a Garden.

Everything you need to know about the Maneki-neko pet in Roblox Grow a Garden

Maneki-neko is an Uncommon rarity pet that resembles the iconic Japanese lucky cat. It has a simple white body, with a red collar and a gold bell, which looks adorable in-game. One of its front paws is raised and moves in a waving motion, which isn't there just to match the vibe of the lucky cat, but it also signals when its special ability is active.

Maneki-neko in the in-game shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

The key feature of the Maneki-neko is its passive skill called Fortune Cat. Every two minutes, the pet waves its paw and activates a 10-second buff. During this time period, any fruits that you sell have an 8% chance to be refunded back to your inventory, and you keep the money as well. Keep in mind that rare fruits have a significantly lower chance of being refunded.

The Maneki-neko pet can be unlocked from Kitsune or Exotic Kitsune Chests, with roughly one-third chance of getting it. Both chests are priced at 199 coins, making them fairly affordable.

To take full advantage of Maneki-neko's buff, you should wait until it starts waving before you sell any of the fruits. If you have multiple Maneki-neko pets on your plot, the refund chances can stack.

FAQs

1) Is Maneki-neko a rare pet?

No, the Maneki-neko is an Uncommon rarity pet, which means it’s not too difficult to unlock.

2) Does the refund passive stack if I place multiple Maneki-neko pets?

Yes, the effect stacks if you place multiple Maneki-neko pets. Just make sure to time your fruit sales.

3) What is the exact chance of unlocking Maneki-neko from the chests?

There's a 34.5% chance of getting it from the Kitsune Chest, and a 34% chance from the Exotic Kitsune Chest.

That's everything you need to know about Maneki-neko in Grow a Garden. Despite being an Uncommon rarity item, its passive skill is one of the best you could get in the game.

