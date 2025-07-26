What does Corrupted Kodama do in Grow a Garden?

The Corrupted Kodama is one of the most exciting legendary pets currently available in Roblox Grow a Garden. This unique pet was added as part of the recent Corrupted Zen Event and has already become one of the favorites among players, especially for getting more corrupted mutations. However, it isn't easy to obtain, and many players might not even know its function.

The Corrupted Kodama’s main benefit is its Tree Spirit passive ability. This gives players a ~4.22% chance to trigger a Corrupted mutation on Zen-type fruits when collecting them. In simple words, it means every time you pick up a fruit like the Monoloomer, Serenity, TarFlower, Zenrox, or Henomi, there's a chance it will become corrupted.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about this rare pet in Roblox Grow a Garden.

Everything you need to know about Corrupted Kodama in Grow a Garden

The Corrupted Kodama is a Legendary rarity pet introduced during the Corrupted Zen Event. You can get it by completing the Corrupt Zen Quests. However, the hatch chance is only around 4.35%, making it one of the rarest pets in-game. Note that you can not obtain this pet directly through the in-game shop. The Zen Event will be ending on August 2, 2025.

The Corrupted Kodama looks like a humanoid with glowing, uneven eyes and a grey, skull-like mask. It also features horns and has a red spiral-like design at the centre. The critter has a Hunger rating of 22,000, one of the highest in the game. Over time, if you have multiple Kodamas, their effects can add up and significantly boost your farming efficiency.

That's everything you need to know about this pet in Roblox Grow a Garden. If you are focusing on Zen-type fruits and want to earn more corrupted versions of plants for crafting or trading, then this pet is one of the best options in-game.

