What does MAU stand for in Roblox? Meaning, significance, related acronyms, and more

MAU, which stands for monthly active users, is a term in Roblox that measures the number of active players who engage in a certain experience in some way over a period of 30 days.

The second wave of the Developer Awards Program for Roblox included the introduction of the crowns. Players that reach a certain number of monthly active users, or MAU, are given crowns from the Crown of O's series.

In this article, we discuss the significance of the term MAU, as well as other abbreviations that are useful in learning more about the Roblox platform.

Roblox: Significance of MAU, increase in number, and related terms explored

List of crowns rewarded for MAU

Roblox was launched in 2006 as a platform specializing in games made by users. At first, the startup had little success, but in recent years, it has experienced a significant increase in popularity since there are tons of games for everyone that are totally free, simple to download, and entertaining to play.

The higher the number of users that engage in an experience, the higher the rewards that creators get. Roblox rewards crowns to users who have crossed a certain amount of MAU in their experience. The Crown titles and their requirements are listed below:

Gold : 100 MAUs

: 100 MAUs Bombastic : 1,000 MAUs

: 1,000 MAUs Adurite : 10,000 MAUs

: 10,000 MAUs Sparkletime : 100,000 MAUs

: 100,000 MAUs Black Iron : 1,000,000 MAUs

: 1,000,000 MAUs Wanwood : 10,000,000 MAUs

: 10,000,000 MAUs Bluesteel : 100,000,000 MAUs

: 100,000,000 MAUs Illumina: 1,000,000,000 MAUs

The rewards listed above have also been shared in a tweet by @RBXNews_ :

The platform urges developers to release frequent updates that will encourage users to return to the experience. Moreover, they advise creators to promptly fix any problems that might discourage players from visiting, including bugs or mistakes, in order to increase MAU.

MAU can be seen when the Monthly Experience Stats Data is downloaded into a tool like Google Sheets or Microsoft Excel. For developers who have been given access to the technology, it is also available on PlayFab.

Increase in MAU over the years

Millions of new users have joined the platform as a result of the pandemic, which has enabled the gaming sector to experience explosive growth. According to projections from RTrack, the platform had 202 million active users as of April 2021.

The number of users has significantly increased in recent years. The same had been shown on a graph that reflected the platform's popularity on Twitter over the years:

Bloxy News @Bloxy_News This is also the first time Roblox has reached over 200 million MAU.



blog.rtrack.live/index.php/2021…

According to @RTrack_Live, @Roblox saw an estimated 202 million monthly active users (MAU) in April 2021, which is up 10 million from the previous month. This is also the first time Roblox has reached over 200 million MAU.

Other acronyms

Now that we are thorough with the term MAU, let's discuss DAU i.e. daily active users.

According to Statista & Roblox, here are some numbers that have been reported from various regions around the globe:

1) The US and Canada hold 28% of daily active users i.e. 12.1 million.

2) Europe holds 27.3% of daily active users i.e. 11.8 million.

3) The Asia-Pacific region has reported about 7.2 million daily active users, and over the past four quarters alone, adding 2.6 million new daily players in Asia.

Due to an increase in the number of DAU around the globe, the engagement hours have reached up to 9.71 billion hours on the platform in Q2 2021. (An increase from 2.1 billion vs. early 2018).

Similar to MAU & DAU, there is another term i.e. WAU, meaning weekly active users in a platform. There is no official data for this category on the Roblox platform as there is for MAU and DAU.

