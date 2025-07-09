What does Pterodactyl do in Grow a Garden?

Pterodactyl is one of the six Dinosaur Pets to debut in the Prehistoric update of Grow a Garden. This critter belongs to the Legendary rarity and has two passives — one can apply mutation to fruits while the other buffs players’ jump height. Like other Dinosaur Pets, you can obtain it by hatching a Dinosaur egg. You might have to hatch several eggs to receive it due to its low drop rate.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Pterodactyl in Grow a Garden.

Breakdown of Pterodactyl’s ability in Grow a Garden

Pterodactyl's ability (Image via Roblox)

The Legendary Dinosaur Pet, Pterodactyl, has two passives: Sky Reptile and Air Time. Sky Reptile causes it to flap its wings every 10 minutes, granting the Windstruck mutation to around three random fruits. It also has an 18.68% chance to apply the Twisted mutation to the same fruits.

Ad

Trending

Windstruck grants a 2x multiplier to crops, and Twisted gives a 5x multiplier. On the other hand, Air Time passive buffs the player’s jump height by roughly 14%.

How to get Pterodactyl

Pterodactyl in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned, you can get a Pterodactyl by hatching a Dinosaur egg in Grow a Garden. It has a low chance of 3% of appearing from an egg. Naturally, you can hatch multiple eggs to increase your chance of obtaining the Pet. There are two ways to get the Dinosaur egg: Completing Dino Quests and Exchanging Pets. Here is a step-by-step guide for both:

Ad

Completing Dino Quests

Interact with the Blaire NPC . You can find her at the Prehistoric Quests stall .

. You can find her at the . You will see three action prompts while interacting with her.

Click the “Show me Quest” prompt to open the Dino Quest menu.

prompt to open the menu. Pick and complete any Quest that rewards a Dinosaur egg.

Exchanging Pets

Interact with Graham NPC . You can find him behind the Blaire NPC at the Prehistoric Egg stall .

. You can find him behind the at the . You will see three action prompts while interacting with him.

Equip a non-Dinosaur Pet

Click the “Take this Pet” prompt.

prompt. Graham will take your Pet, put it in the DNA Machine, and grant an egg after one hour.

Ad

There is a small chance you will get a Dinosaur Pet while submitting a higher-rarity Pet.

Also read: What does Stegosaurus do in Grow a Garden?

FAQs

What is the rarity of Pterodactyl in Grow a Garden?

Pterodactyl belongs to the Legendary rarity.

What is the ability of Pterodactyl?

Pterodactyl can apply Twisted and Windstruck mutations to fruits and buff the player’s jump height.

How to get a Dinosaur egg

You can get a Dinosaur egg as a reward for completing Dino Quests and submitting a non-dinosaur Pet to the Graham NPC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025