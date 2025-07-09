What does Pterodactyl do in Grow a Garden?

Pterodactyl is one of the six Dinosaur Pets to debut in the Prehistoric update of Grow a Garden. This critter belongs to the Legendary rarity and has two passives — one can apply mutation to fruits while the other buffs players’ jump height. Like other Dinosaur Pets, you can obtain it by hatching a Dinosaur egg. You might have to hatch several eggs to receive it due to its low drop rate.
Here’s everything you need to know about Pterodactyl in Grow a Garden.
Breakdown of Pterodactyl’s ability in Grow a Garden
The Legendary Dinosaur Pet, Pterodactyl, has two passives: Sky Reptile and Air Time. Sky Reptile causes it to flap its wings every 10 minutes, granting the Windstruck mutation to around three random fruits. It also has an 18.68% chance to apply the Twisted mutation to the same fruits.
Windstruck grants a 2x multiplier to crops, and Twisted gives a 5x multiplier. On the other hand, Air Time passive buffs the player’s jump height by roughly 14%.
How to get Pterodactyl
As mentioned, you can get a Pterodactyl by hatching a Dinosaur egg in Grow a Garden. It has a low chance of 3% of appearing from an egg. Naturally, you can hatch multiple eggs to increase your chance of obtaining the Pet. There are two ways to get the Dinosaur egg: Completing Dino Quests and Exchanging Pets. Here is a step-by-step guide for both:
Completing Dino Quests
- Interact with the Blaire NPC. You can find her at the Prehistoric Quests stall.
- You will see three action prompts while interacting with her.
- Click the “Show me Quest” prompt to open the Dino Quest menu.
- Pick and complete any Quest that rewards a Dinosaur egg.
Exchanging Pets
- Interact with Graham NPC. You can find him behind the Blaire NPC at the Prehistoric Egg stall.
- You will see three action prompts while interacting with him.
- Equip a non-Dinosaur Pet
- Click the “Take this Pet” prompt.
- Graham will take your Pet, put it in the DNA Machine, and grant an egg after one hour.
There is a small chance you will get a Dinosaur Pet while submitting a higher-rarity Pet.
FAQs
What is the rarity of Pterodactyl in Grow a Garden?
Pterodactyl belongs to the Legendary rarity.
What is the ability of Pterodactyl?
Pterodactyl can apply Twisted and Windstruck mutations to fruits and buff the player’s jump height.
How to get a Dinosaur egg
You can get a Dinosaur egg as a reward for completing Dino Quests and submitting a non-dinosaur Pet to the Graham NPC.
