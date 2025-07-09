What does a Stegosaurus do in Grow a Garden?

Six Dinosaur Pets debuted in the latest Grow a Garden’s Prehistoric update. One of those is Stegosaurus, belonging to the Legendary rarity, which can increase your earnings. You can hatch it from the Dinosaur egg, and it has a decent chance to drop from it. Its ability includes duplicating the crops in your garden. The critter has increased chances of duplicating Prehistoric crops.

Ad

Here’s the detailed breakdown of this Legendary Pet’s ability and methods to obtain it.

Breakdown of Stegosaurus' ability in Grow a Garden

Stegosaurus ability (Image via Roblox)

Stegosaurus is one of the best Dinosaur Pets to use in Grow a Garden. Its ability can significantly increase your earnings. The critter’s passive, Prehistoric Doubling, has an 8% chance of duplicating the fruits you harvest. Remember that higher-rarity crops will have a lower chance.

Ad

Trending

The Legendary Pet has another passive too, Prehistoric Harvester, which grants a 5% additional chance to duplicate the prehistoric fruits. If you are harvesting a prehistoric fruit, this critter will have a 13% chance to duplicate it. So, try to plant the following prehistoric seeds while this Pet is active:

Stonebite

Paradise Petal

Horned Dinoshroom

Boneboo

Firefly Fern

Fossilight

Bone Blossom

How to get

Stegosaurus (Image via Roblox)

You can get a Stegosaurus from a Dinosaur egg in Grow a Garden. It has a 28% chance of appearing after the egg hatches. There are two ways of obtaining the Dinosaur egg: exchange non-Dino pets and complete Dino Quests. Here is a step-by-step guide for both methods:

Ad

Exchange non-Dino Pets

Go to the Prehistoric Egg stall.

Equip a non-Dino pet.

Interact with the Graham NPC by clicking the “E” button on your keyboard. It will open three action prompts.

button on your keyboard. It will open three action prompts. Click this prompt: Take this Pet.

Graham will put it into the DNA Machine. Wait for an hour to get a Dinosaur egg.

Note that if you submit higher-rarity Pets, there is a chance that the machine grants a Dinosaur pet instead of eggs.

Ad

Complete Dino Quest

Go to the Prehistoric Quests stall adjacent to the Prehistoric Egg .

adjacent to the . Interact with Balire NPC by clicking the “E” button on your keyboard. It will open three action prompts.

button on your keyboard. It will open three action prompts. Click this prompt: Show me the Quest .

. Pick and complete the Quest that gives a Dinosaur egg as a reward.

Also read: What does T-Rex do?

FAQs

What is the rarity of Stegosaurus in Grow a Garden?

It belongs to the Legendary rarity.

Ad

How can I get a Dinosaur egg in Grow a Garden?

You can submit any non-Dino Pet to Graham or complete Dino Quests offered by Blaire to get a Dinosaur egg.

What is Stegosaurus’s ability?

This Dinosaur Pet can duplicate harvested crops with prehistoric crops having an increased chance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025