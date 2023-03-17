What is the right age for children to start playing Roblox in 2023?

The right age for children to play Roblox will vary depending on a number of variables, such as their maturity level, interests, and general readiness for online gaming.
Parents should keep an eye on their children's online activities, limit their screen time, and talk to them about appropriate online behavior in order to ensure their safety.
To assist the adults in making educated decisions about the games their wards are playing, the platform uses an age classification system known as the ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board). Based on the game's content, the body assigns ratings in these areas: E (Everyone), E10+ (Everyone 10 and up), T (Teen), and M (Mature)
The right age for your children to start playing Roblox
The Google Play Store has rated the game's app 12+ years and the App Store has rated it 13+ years. These are based on the guidelines that each platform follows and the data submitted to them by Roblox.
Moreover, the platform has a rating system for user-created games that ranges from 3+ to 18+ and includes age recommendations. In addition to the ESRB ratings, parents can use these to decide whether certain titles are suitable for their kids.
The ratings in each game are shown as one of these three types:
All Ages: Generally speaking, all ages can enjoy the content. Occasionally, minimal violence and/or light fictitious blood may be present.
9+: Ages 9 and higher are typically appropriate for the content. It can be frequent, light violence and/or a lot of fictitious blood.
13+: Ages 13 and higher are typically appropriate for the content. Occasionally considerable violence and/or minimal realistic blood is possible.
Roblox games that are suitable for all ages
Children of any age can enter and enjoy the games below:
- Adopt Me!
- MeepCity
- Royale High
- Super Hero Tycoon
- Theme Park Tycoon 2
- Bee Swarm Simulator
- Work at a Pizza Place
- Restaurant Tycoon 2
- Tower of Hell
- Skyblock
- Mining Simulator
- Vehicle Simulator
- Brookhaven
- Treasure Hunt Simulator
- Pet Simulator
- Water Park
- Natural Disaster Survival
- Ghost Simulator
- Freeze Tag
- Super Striker League
- Dragon Adventures
- Rummage
- The Maze
- Robloxian High School
- Happy Home of Robloxia
- Robot Inc.
- The Normal Elevator
- Bee Tycoon
- Elemental Battlegrounds
- Hide and Seek Extreme
- Super Golf
- Lumber Tycoon 2
- Island Royale
- Doodle Transform!
- Wizard Tycoon
- Banning Simulator 2
- Big Paintball!
- Dragon Blox Ultimate
- Pet Show!
- Epic Minigames
- Build to Survive
- Vehicle Legends
- Pet Simulator X
- Build to Survive 2
- Minigames Party
- Cartoon Obby
- Tower Defense Simulator
How to report rule violations
It's crucial to notify the Roblox team right away if you run across a safety problem on the platform so that proper action may be taken. The steps you can take are as follows:
- Log into your Roblox account by visiting the website.
- Go to the game or the activity where the safety problem occurred.
- Choose Report Abuse by clicking on the three dots (...) adjacent to the game or activity. For example, "Inappropriate Material" or "Threats of Violence" are suitable categories to use when reporting.
- Provide any usernames or other pertinent details in a thorough explanation of the security concern.
- Provide any videos or images that can help illustrate the problem.
- To submit the report, click Submit Report.
You can also get in touch with Roblox support directly by visiting the Help section of the website and creating a support ticket.