What is the right age for children to start playing Roblox in 2023?

The right age for children to play Roblox will vary depending on a number of variables, such as their maturity level, interests, and general readiness for online gaming.

Parents should keep an eye on their children's online activities, limit their screen time, and talk to them about appropriate online behavior in order to ensure their safety.

To assist the adults in making educated decisions about the games their wards are playing, the platform uses an age classification system known as the ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board). Based on the game's content, the body assigns ratings in these areas: E (Everyone), E10+ (Everyone 10 and up), T (Teen), and M (Mature)

The right age for your children to start playing Roblox

The Google Play Store has rated the game's app 12+ years and the App Store has rated it 13+ years. These are based on the guidelines that each platform follows and the data submitted to them by Roblox.

Moreover, the platform has a rating system for user-created games that ranges from 3+ to 18+ and includes age recommendations. In addition to the ESRB ratings, parents can use these to decide whether certain titles are suitable for their kids.

The ratings in each game are shown as one of these three types:

All Ages: Generally speaking, all ages can enjoy the content. Occasionally, minimal violence and/or light fictitious blood may be present.

9+: Ages 9 and higher are typically appropriate for the content. It can be frequent, light violence and/or a lot of fictitious blood.

13+: Ages 13 and higher are typically appropriate for the content. Occasionally considerable violence and/or minimal realistic blood is possible.

Roblox games that are suitable for all ages

Children of any age can enter and enjoy the games below:

Adopt Me!

MeepCity

Royale High

Super Hero Tycoon

Theme Park Tycoon 2

Bee Swarm Simulator

Work at a Pizza Place

Restaurant Tycoon 2

Tower of Hell

Skyblock

Mining Simulator

Vehicle Simulator

Brookhaven

Treasure Hunt Simulator

Pet Simulator

Water Park

Natural Disaster Survival

Ghost Simulator

Freeze Tag

Super Striker League

Dragon Adventures

Rummage

The Maze

Robloxian High School

Happy Home of Robloxia

Robot Inc.

The Normal Elevator

Bee Tycoon

Elemental Battlegrounds

Hide and Seek Extreme

Super Golf

Lumber Tycoon 2

Island Royale

Doodle Transform!

Wizard Tycoon

Banning Simulator 2

Big Paintball!

Dragon Blox Ultimate

Pet Show!

Epic Minigames

Build to Survive

Vehicle Legends

Pet Simulator X

Build to Survive 2

Minigames Party

Cartoon Obby

Tower Defense Simulator

How to report rule violations

It's crucial to notify the Roblox team right away if you run across a safety problem on the platform so that proper action may be taken. The steps you can take are as follows:

Log into your Roblox account by visiting the website. Go to the game or the activity where the safety problem occurred. Choose Report Abuse by clicking on the three dots (...) adjacent to the game or activity. For example, "Inappropriate Material" or "Threats of Violence" are suitable categories to use when reporting. Provide any usernames or other pertinent details in a thorough explanation of the security concern. Provide any videos or images that can help illustrate the problem. To submit the report, click Submit Report.

You can also get in touch with Roblox support directly by visiting the Help section of the website and creating a support ticket.

