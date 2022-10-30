Anime Adventures codes in Roblox: Free gems and summon tickets (November 2022)

Roblox Anime Adventures was created and published by Gomu on December 21, 2021. It is another tower defense game on the platform with anime heroes, as the name suggests. The game is based in a neo-Tokyo virtual world and players must protect their locations. They are inspired by anime-based villages like The Hidden Leaf from Naruto and more.
Players need to summon the greatest heroes of all time to defend their location. They are inspired by anime characters like Sasuke from Naruto and many more. Free codes are necessary to summon them and create a large army to survive the longest.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Anime Adventures
Active codes in Roblox Anime Adventures
Here are the active codes in the game:
- CURSE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 350 gems
- CURSE2 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 250 gems
- Cxrsed - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1x summon ticket
- FAIRY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 250 gems
- FAIRY2 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 250 gems
- FictioNTheFirst - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1x summon ticket
- KingLuffy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1x summon ticket
- noclypso - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1x summon ticket
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 250 gems
- SubToBlamspot - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1x summon ticket
- SubToKelvingts - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1x summon ticket
- subtomaokuma - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a summon ticket
- subtosnowrbx - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1x summon ticket
- TOADBOIGAMING - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1x summon ticket
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Anime Adventures
These codes do not work anymore:
- ANDROID - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a limited Mecha Freezo skin
- CHALLENGEFIX - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 100 gems
- DATAFIX - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 200 gems
- FIRSTRAIDS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards
- GHOUL - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 250 gems
- GINYUFIX - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 100 gems
- HOLLOW - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive gems
- Hunter - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 250 gems
- MARINEFORD - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 250 gems
- MUGENTRAIN - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive gems
- QUESTFIX - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive gems
- RELEASE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 gems
- SERVERFIX - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 250 gems and 2500 gold
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 200 gems
- TWOMILLION - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 400 gems
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Adventures
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Launch the game and wait for a few seconds.
- Players need to head over to a post named codes.
- A pop-up window will appear as soon as they reach there.
- Enter the code exactly as they appear.
- Hit redeem to get the rewards.
This process is a little different than other Roblox games, so players should follow the steps carefully.