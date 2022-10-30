Anime Adventures codes in Roblox: Free gems and summon tickets (November 2022)

Roblox Anime Adventures was created and published by Gomu on December 21, 2021. It is another tower defense game on the platform with anime heroes, as the name suggests. The game is based in a neo-Tokyo virtual world and players must protect their locations. They are inspired by anime-based villages like The Hidden Leaf from Naruto and more.

Players need to summon the greatest heroes of all time to defend their location. They are inspired by anime characters like Sasuke from Naruto and many more. Free codes are necessary to summon them and create a large army to survive the longest.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Anime Adventures

Active codes in Roblox Anime Adventures

Here are the active codes in the game:

CURSE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 350 gems

CURSE2 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 250 gems

Cxrsed - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1x summon ticket

FAIRY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 250 gems

FAIRY2 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 250 gems

FictioNTheFirst - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1x summon ticket

KingLuffy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1x summon ticket

noclypso - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1x summon ticket

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 250 gems

SubToBlamspot - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1x summon ticket

SubToKelvingts - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1x summon ticket

subtomaokuma - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a summon ticket

subtosnowrbx - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1x summon ticket

TOADBOIGAMING - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1x summon ticket

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Adventures

These codes do not work anymore:

ANDROID - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a limited Mecha Freezo skin

CHALLENGEFIX - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 100 gems

DATAFIX - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 200 gems

FIRSTRAIDS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free rewards

GHOUL - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 250 gems

GINYUFIX - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 100 gems

HOLLOW - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive gems

Hunter - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 250 gems

MARINEFORD - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 250 gems

MUGENTRAIN - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive gems

QUESTFIX - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive gems

RELEASE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 gems

SERVERFIX - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 250 gems and 2500 gold

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 200 gems

TWOMILLION - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 400 gems

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Adventures

Code redemption (Image via Roblox)

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Launch the game and wait for a few seconds.

Players need to head over to a post named codes.

A pop-up window will appear as soon as they reach there.

Enter the code exactly as they appear.

Hit redeem to get the rewards.

This process is a little different than other Roblox games, so players should follow the steps carefully.

